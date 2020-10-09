PRESIDENT CORONAVIRUS
SCOTUS to Hear Trump Case to Kill ObamaCare via Teleconference Due to Coronavirus Concerns
‘All Participate Remotely’
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday announced it will hear cases in November and December “remotely,” via teleconference, citing concerns over the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 215,000 Americans to date. Among the most prominent the Court will review is President Donald Trump’s case to kill the Affordable Care Act, better known as ObamaCare.
“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” a press release from the Court (below) states.
The Trump administration asked for and received a delay from the SCOTUS justices. The case would have been heard earlier this year but the administration asked for the case to come before the top court after the election. On November 10, one week past Election Day, justices will hear oral arguments.
JUST IN Due to COVID-19 #SCOTUS announces they’ll hear oral arguments for November & December via teleconference with live audio. pic.twitter.com/4X4HcVmKfm
— Nicole Ninh (@nicninh) October 9, 2020
If President Trump and the Republican Attorneys General who brought the case are successful, they will have destroyed pre-existing conditions protections and stripped tens of millions of Americans of their health insurance.
President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are working to ensure Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in before Election Day.
Related: In Dark of Night Filing Trump Asks Supreme Court to Void ObamaCare – as COVID-19 Cases Hit New All-Time Record
Image by MitchellShapiroPhotography via Flickr and a CC license
