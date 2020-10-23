Another Super-Spreader Event? Melania Trump Announces White House Halloween Party

Just weeks after President Donald Trump hosted a White House Rose Garden “super-spreader” event to celebrate the nomination of his third Supreme Court justice that led to at least 34 COVID-19 infections First Lady Melania Trump has announced she will hold the annual White House Halloween party this weekend.

“On Sunday, October 25, 2020, the White House grounds will open to ghosts, fairies, superheroes, tiny goblins and other costumed trick-or-treaters as celebrations commence for the Trump Administration’s fourth annual Halloween festivities at the White House,” the First Lady wrote on the White House blog Friday. “Gates will open to frontline workers, military families and schoolchildren, accompanied by their parents, from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.”

Melania Trump infamously complained about organizing the White House Christmas decorations and said of migrant children separated from their parents, “Give me a f**king break.”

The First Lady, the President, and their son Barron recently recovered from coronavirus.

The blog post for Sunday’s Halloween celebration says “Social distancing measures will be in place,” and everyone over the age of two will be required to weak a face covering, in addition to any Halloween masks.

Image via Melania Trump/Twitter