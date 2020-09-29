RIGHT WING RACISM
Watch: Pat Robertson Predicts 5 Years of ‘Paradise’ – Which He Says Includes The End of Black Lives Matter and Antifa
To televangelist Pat Robertson “paradise” means the end of the racial justice activism group Black Lives Matter, and the end of the fascism-fighting group Antifa.
Robertson, the 90-year old former preacher whose net worth a decade ago was placed at $200 million to $1 billion, is predicting a four or five year period of paradise, thanks to a right wing prayer rally held in Washington, D.C. this past weekend. His predictions are frequently wrong,
“I believe that what’s happened out there on Saturday with all this prayer, I think God is going to hear it, and we’re going to see a dramatic change in our society,” Robertson said, as Right Wing Watch’s Kyle Mantyla reports. “I think the dictators of this world will be coming down. I believe that we’re looking at four or five years of really — it’ll be like paradise because the devil is going to be bound for time.”
Also included in Robertson’s definition of paradise is the outlawing of abortion, and a taking down of dictators.
“The dictator of China and the dictator of Turkey and places like that, they’re going to come under the wrath of God, and God’s going to destroy the destroyers of the Earth,” Robertson said. “And in the next few years, instead of having something really bad coming, I think something really good is coming. I think the Supreme Court is just one evidence. We may stop this awful slaughter of abortion. We’ve had 60 million unborn babies killed in America, and there’s a real good possibility with a shift on the Supreme Court that we could overturn Roe v. Wade.”
“There’s going to be a major shift in Congress, in the Senate, in the House,” Robertson continued. “It’s going to be a good thing. We’re looking at hope not, not disaster. I think disaster was on the way, coming into our society with Antifa and the radical group that has got a named called Black Lives Matter and other groups like this that had communist influence. I think the Lord is going to put an end to it ,and we’re going to see a period of blessing.”
The Senate is currently controlled by Robertson’s party, the Republicans, so it’s unclear how a “major shift” there would support Robertson’s prediction.
Watch:
Pat Robertson Predicts ‘The Return’ Prayer Rally Will Unleash Five Years of ‘Paradise’ in the U.S. from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.
RIGHT WING RACISM
Right Wing Trashes the Life of the Late Rep. John Lewis
While the nation mourns the death of US Representative John Lewis, conservative news readers used the opportunity to offer their thoughts on his passing. Lewis, a towering civil rights leader, served in Congress for over thirty years. Additionally, he was a chair of Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s, and was the youngest speaker from the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. At the time his death, Lewis was the last surviving orator of the historic day.
Despite a long record of fighting for and defending civil rights, Lewis’ and his family were unable to earn any respect from conservative readers of Free Republic.
After (painfully) reading the comments, it was clear that not even one Freeper (as readers of the site are known) wrote anything respectful of the man or the fact that his family and country are mourning the life of a truly great leader.
Here’s a sample of some of the hateful posts, written less than one day after the Congressman’s passing.
User MeneMeneTekeUpharsin has an interesting perspective. He claims Rep. Lewis who rose to power because of racism and hate. In reality, Lewis faced racism and hate with dignity and grace. The Congressman spoke to CNN about the time his skull was fractured by police during a peaceful protest.
Toward the end of one of the discussions on the site, user PJ-Comix decided equal access to health is not important. Apparently, putting abortion clinics in non-diverse, “white” communities. Professionals have long recognized the disparity of healthcare in African-American communities.
In a particularly racist post (among many) user MeneMeneTekeUpharsin weighed in again. Claiming he was at a protest against the of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the law which has brought health care to millions of uninsured Americans. MeneMeneTekeUpharsin then went to take the ACA’s nickname, ObamaCare, and turn it into a racist meme. Instead of “Obama,” the author referred to the popular former president with a word that disparages people of color who live in the United States.
User Unclebankster wrote a two word post that sums up pretty much every other comment on the site related to the death of John Lews. The same John Lewis who is recognized by Democrats (and even some Republicans) as a man of integrity who led his life in an exemplary manner, despite the challenges he faced.
“Spot on!” is not usually the sentiment offered on the death of an 80-year old father and civil rights hero.
