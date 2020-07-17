Civil Rights Icon, Hero, Patriot, Visionary, 17 Term US Congressman: John Lewis Dies at 80

U.S. Congressman John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia and a sitting 17-term U.S. Congressman, has died. He was 80 years old.

Congressman Lewis was battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Rep. Lewis was a civil rights icon, a warrior for equality, and a patriot known as “the conscience of the U.S. Congress.”

Born in Troy, Alabama, Lewis was a leader of the Civil Rights Movement, helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, and devoted his life to ending racial injustice.

Lewis was awarded the highest civilian honor any American can receive: the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Barack Obama.

Congressman Lewis posted this just 10 days ago:

59 years ago today I was released from Parchman Farm Penitentiary after being arrested in Jackson, MS for using a so-called "white" restroom during the Freedom Rides of 1961. pic.twitter.com/OUfgeaNDOm — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) July 7, 2020

And this tweet, which the Congressman posted in 2018, is being passed around again tonight.

Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. #goodtrouble — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) June 27, 2018

News spread like wildfire on social media, with countless messages of condolence and praise for a true American role model and hero.

With Congresman John Lewis passing this evening our nation has lost a civil rights giant, one of the original freedom riders, and the only surviving speaker of the March On Washington where Dr. King gave his ‘I Have A Dream Speech’ pic.twitter.com/xgNzIOfljB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 18, 2020

“Find a way to get in trouble. Good trouble, necessary trouble.”

– Rep John Lewis 1940-2020 pic.twitter.com/MN3GWRwTy8 — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 18, 2020

Aside from my father, this is the greatest man I have ever met. A country thanks you sir. John Lewis: Icon. pic.twitter.com/dRiaiEmzly — YS (@NYinLA2121) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was a giant among men. A Civil Rights Icon, an indefatigable champion for justice, and a hell raiser known for making ‘good trouble.’ In mourning his passing, let us aspire to build the nation that Congressman Lewis believed it could be. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/sDJ169T9bE — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was an extraordinary man. He gave this world so much. We were so lucky to share the earth with him. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) July 18, 2020

And a nation weeps. John Lewis. Best friend of justice and equality. So thankful for his dedication to moral leadership. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2020

I am heartbroken at the loss of John Lewis. Every conversation I ever had with him left me inspired. He was one of our greatest moral heroes. We so need his voice now. This loss is incalculable. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 18, 2020

At this time when America needs leaders with moral authority, with the ability to unite us all, we will miss John Lewis tremendously. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 18, 2020

The last member of the Civil Rights "Big 6" is gone RIP John Lewis #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/oZ6rJY1Epb — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) July 18, 2020

Terrible loss: Civil Rights icon John Lewis has died after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. The Congressman became a young leader and speaker at Dr. King’s 1963 March on Washington, and in 1965 almost died in the brutal attack on marchers at the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 18, 2020

Whenever I think of courage, I think of this picture. John Lewis has been on the front line fighting for freedom for well over half a decade. We just lost a giant. #RIPJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/iAlStwByO1 — Sanford Johnson (@SanfordLJohnson) July 18, 2020

I always thought that if John Lewis was on your side, then you were on the noble side of a fight. He wasn't just a congressman; he was America's conscience. May this heroic man rest in power. If anybody has earned it, it's him. pic.twitter.com/N0PeksAu7P — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) July 18, 2020

RIP

