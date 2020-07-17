Connect with us

THE BEST AMERICA HAD TO OFFER

Civil Rights Icon, Hero, Patriot, Visionary, 17 Term US Congressman: John Lewis Dies at 80

Published

on

U.S. Congressman John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia and a sitting 17-term U.S. Congressman, has died. He was 80 years old.

Congressman Lewis was battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Rep. Lewis was a civil rights icon, a warrior for equality, and a patriot known as “the conscience of the U.S. Congress.”

Born in Troy, Alabama, Lewis was a leader of the Civil Rights Movement, helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, and devoted his life to ending racial injustice.

Lewis was awarded the highest civilian honor any American can receive: the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Barack Obama.

Congressman Lewis posted this just 10 days ago:

And this tweet, which the Congressman posted in 2018, is being passed around again tonight.

News spread like wildfire on social media, with countless messages of condolence and praise for a true American role model and hero.

RIP
 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.