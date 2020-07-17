THE BEST AMERICA HAD TO OFFER
Civil Rights Icon, Hero, Patriot, Visionary, 17 Term US Congressman: John Lewis Dies at 80
U.S. Congressman John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia and a sitting 17-term U.S. Congressman, has died. He was 80 years old.
Congressman Lewis was battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.
Rep. Lewis was a civil rights icon, a warrior for equality, and a patriot known as “the conscience of the U.S. Congress.”
Born in Troy, Alabama, Lewis was a leader of the Civil Rights Movement, helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, and devoted his life to ending racial injustice.
Lewis was awarded the highest civilian honor any American can receive: the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Barack Obama.
Congressman Lewis posted this just 10 days ago:
59 years ago today I was released from Parchman Farm Penitentiary after being arrested in Jackson, MS for using a so-called "white" restroom during the Freedom Rides of 1961. pic.twitter.com/OUfgeaNDOm
— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) July 7, 2020
And this tweet, which the Congressman posted in 2018, is being passed around again tonight.
Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. #goodtrouble
— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) June 27, 2018
News spread like wildfire on social media, with countless messages of condolence and praise for a true American role model and hero.
With Congresman John Lewis passing this evening our nation has lost a civil rights giant, one of the original freedom riders, and the only surviving speaker of the March On Washington where Dr. King gave his ‘I Have A Dream Speech’ pic.twitter.com/xgNzIOfljB
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 18, 2020
“Find a way to get in trouble. Good trouble, necessary trouble.”
– Rep John Lewis 1940-2020 pic.twitter.com/MN3GWRwTy8
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 18, 2020
Aside from my father, this is the greatest man I have ever met.
A country thanks you sir.
John Lewis: Icon. pic.twitter.com/dRiaiEmzly
— YS (@NYinLA2121) July 18, 2020
John Lewis was a giant among men. A Civil Rights Icon, an indefatigable champion for justice, and a hell raiser known for making ‘good trouble.’
In mourning his passing, let us aspire to build the nation that Congressman Lewis believed it could be.
May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/sDJ169T9bE
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 18, 2020
John Lewis was an extraordinary man. He gave this world so much. We were so lucky to share the earth with him.
— Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) July 18, 2020
And a nation weeps. John Lewis. Best friend of justice and equality. So thankful for his dedication to moral leadership.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2020
I am heartbroken at the loss of John Lewis. Every conversation I ever had with him left me inspired. He was one of our greatest moral heroes. We so need his voice now. This loss is incalculable.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 18, 2020
At this time when America needs leaders with moral authority, with the ability to unite us all, we will miss John Lewis tremendously.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 18, 2020
The last member of the Civil Rights "Big 6" is gone
RIP John Lewis #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/oZ6rJY1Epb
— T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) July 18, 2020
Terrible loss: Civil Rights icon John Lewis has died after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. The Congressman became a young leader and speaker at Dr. King’s 1963 March on Washington, and in 1965 almost died in the brutal attack on marchers at the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 18, 2020
Whenever I think of courage, I think of this picture. John Lewis has been on the front line fighting for freedom for well over half a decade.
We just lost a giant. #RIPJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/iAlStwByO1
— Sanford Johnson (@SanfordLJohnson) July 18, 2020
I always thought that if John Lewis was on your side, then you were on the noble side of a fight.
He wasn't just a congressman; he was America's conscience.
May this heroic man rest in power. If anybody has earned it, it's him. pic.twitter.com/N0PeksAu7P
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) July 18, 2020
RIP
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
Ethics Experts: Ivanka’s Endorsement of Goya Foods – Days After CEO Praises President – Is a ‘Serious Offense’
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
‘Where Is the Law?’: Internet Trashes Trump as He Feeds Off Anger Over Ivanka’s Illegal Goya Endorsement With One of His Own
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
MAGA Mega-Church Pastor: Secularists, Atheists and ‘Infidels’ Have Perverted Our ‘Christian’ Nation’s Constitution
- News1 day ago
White House: ‘Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Fully-Opening Schools
- 'THESE ARE THE ACTIONS OF AN AUTHORITARIAN REGIME'2 days ago
Experts Warn as Trump Hijacks Coronavirus Data From CDC, Floats Using National Guard, Threatens to Withhold COVID Drug
- YOU'RE SHOCKED WE'RE NOT2 days ago
Governor Who Repeatedly Refused Masks and Social Distancing Is ‘Pretty Shocked’ He’s Been Infected With Coronavirus
- PRETTY BAD SELF-OWN2 days ago
New Trump Ad Reveals Why His Re-Election Campaign Is Such a Disaster
- News3 days ago
‘Total Failure’: Voters in COVID-Afflicted Texas City Go Off on Trump’s Pandemic Response