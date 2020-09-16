News
Trump Falsely Claims He’s ‘Substantially Below’ His Coronavirus Death Projections – Then Tries to Blame ‘Blue States’
President Donald Trump is now claiming he has met his own expectations and prediction of the number of coronavirus deaths. That’s false.
The early on insisted that if the number of people who died from COVID-19 were 60,000 he would have done a good job.
Then he upped the number.
At the end of March Trump decreed, “if we can hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000, it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 [thousand] and 200,000, we altogether have done a very good job.”
On April 19 Trump told Americans, “It looks like we’ll be at about a 60,000 mark, which is 40,000 less than the lowest number thought of,” as if the pandemic had ended.
That was almost exactly five months ago.
The current death toll is now at 200,000.
“This was our prediction,” Trump said Wednesday, “that we do a really good job will be at about 100 – 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. And we’re below that substantially and we’ll see what comes out but that would be the good job, the not so good job was done he had been between 1.5 million I remember these numbers so well and 2.2 million.”
No credible and respected expert predicted 1.5 million to 2.2 million deaths.
“That’s quite a difference. So we’re down,” Trump said, again falsely.
He then went on to blame “blue states,” as if they somehow are not part of the United States. He’s also ignoring that the virus hit states which happen to be run by Democratic governors first.
“And that’s despite the fact that the blue states had had tremendous death rates. If you take the blue states at we’re at, at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at, we’re really at a very low level but some of the states,” Trump said, again falsely.
“Because if you look at certain of them, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and a couple of others. We have to get those states open. It’s hurting people it’s hurting people far more than the disease itself.”
That, too, is false.
Watch:
From ‘we will be down to zero cases in a few days’ to basically making the argument that if population centers didn’t exist he’d have the best COVID response in the world pic.twitter.com/70DXSLiOyw
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 16, 2020
Trump Trounced for Citing ‘Some Waiter’ Now That CDC Says Facemasks ‘More Guaranteed to Protect’ Against COVID Than Vaccine
President Donald Trump is under fire after the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told a Senate committee Wednesday that facemasks are “more guaranteed” to protect against the coronavirus than a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine,” Dr. Redfield said.
“These facemasks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have,” Dr. Redfield said. “I will continue to appeal for all Americans, all individuals in our country, to embrace these face coverings – I’ve said that if we did it for six, eight, ten, twelve weeks we’d bring this pandemic under control. We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defense.”
On Tuesday night during an ABC News town hall President Trump once again tried to minimize the effectiveness of facemasks and tried to add confusion to the facts.
“Now there is by the way, a lot of people don’t want to wear masks. There are a lot of people think that masks are not good. And there are a lot of people that as an example you have –” Trump said before host George Stephanopoulos interrupted.
“Who are those people?” he asked the president.
“I’ll tell you who those people are — waiters,” President Trump replied. “They come over and they serve you, and they have a mask. And I saw it the other day where they were serving me, and they’re playing with the mask…I’m not blaming them…I’m just saying what happens. They’re playing with the mask, so the mask is over, and they’re touching it, and then they’re touching the plate. That can’t be good.”
Trump was slammed on social media.
NEW: CDC Director Redfield to US Senate cmte.:
“These facemasks are the important, powerful public health tool we have … I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/7LJZ3U9xi1
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2020
Doctor Robert Redfield of the CDC said that masks are extremely effective and might be more effective than the vaccine.
Under oath in the Senate committee hearing right now.
He said that the vaccine is 70% effective, but the mask is almost 100% effective.Trump
— Roger Amick (@rlamick) September 16, 2020
It’s worse than that. Republicans are actively demonizing masks. Trump never wears one, and he demanded a reporter remove his. Redfield is admitting that Republicans are running an active campaign to kill us.
— OG McDuck (@OG_McDuck) September 16, 2020
Trump last night: “A lot of people think that masks are not good.”
Trump’s CDC Director today: “This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”
Trump’s cavalier irresponsibility about masks will cause the death of more Americans.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 16, 2020
Oh come on America, DON’T be ridiculous. Who are you going to believe? Trump citing some unknown WAITER at some unknown eating establishment who says wearing masks is bad? OR…the Director of CDC DOCTOR Redfield, a virologist w/43 YEARS experience combating contagious diseases? https://t.co/ikAvDaCaTa
— Brent O (@OnlineDetective) September 16, 2020
And this am Redfield confirms the importance of masks. He’ll be fired in 5,4,3,2…..trumps stupidity is killing Americans.
— Tracy Silver (@TracyTSTiara) September 16, 2020
CDC director on right now saying face masks are single most important tool to stop covid19 virus. More important than vaccine which will not be 100% and will not work on everyone. What has trump said about face masks for last 9 months? He has caused mass damage
— Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) September 16, 2020
Trump’s CDC Director today: “This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”
Trump’s cavalier irresponsibility about masks will cause the death of more Americans.
— Navy Girl ???? (@NavyGirl1983) September 16, 2020
Not Fired: HHS Spokesman Who Launched Paranoid Violent Conspiracy Theory Rant to Take Leave of Absence
Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo will not be fired by Secretary Alex Azar, but will take a 60-day leave of absence after his weekend Facebook live video rant. In that video Caputo, who has served as an advisor to both Russian Presidents Putin and Yeltsin, warned of a “deep state,” accused CDC scientists of “sedition,” and appeared to imply Democrats were guilty of murder.
Caputo on Tuesday apologized to staffers and hinted he would take a medical leave or resign.
On Wednesday, HHS announced he is taking a leave “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”
Caputo is a Republican political operative who worked of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. He is known to be friends with Trump ally Roger Stone.
He was the subject of a Politico report last week that revealed he had forced CDC scientists to change what are considered “holy” reports about death in the U.S. to be more favorable to President Trump.
In the Facebook video, Caputo said, “I’m not going anywhere. They’re gonna have to kill me. And unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going.”
“There are scientists working for this government who do not want America to get better. Did you hear me? There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well until after Joe Biden is his president. It’s a fact. I know it because I’ve heard it.”
Related –
Watch: Michael Caputo ‘Sedition’ Conspiracy Theory Video – ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere. They’re Gonna Have to Kill Me’
“They can, these people cannot, cannot allow America to get better, nor can they allow America to hear good news. It must be all bad news until after the election. Frankly, ladies and gentlemen, that’s sedition.”
“I’m under siege. It’s been going on for a couple of weeks. And I don’t care because I have the President’s support. I know that because he’s told me so.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story has been updated.
CDC Director Decimates Trump Vaccine Prediction: Not ‘Generally Available’ Until Late Spring or Summer 2021
The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a remarkably different view of when Americans can expect a coronavirus vaccine to be ready for the general public than what President Donald Trump has been telling them.
As recently as Tuesday night Trump claimed “we’re within weeks of getting it. You know, could be three weeks, four weeks, but we think we have it.”
Dr. Robert Redfield Wednesday told a Senate committee a coronavirus vaccine would not be “generally available to the American public” until “probably” the “late second quarter, third quarter 2021,” meaning around late spring or the summer of next year.
He did say a coronavirus vaccine would be initially available in “very limited supply” in November or December, still farther out than what Trump has been touting. It would “have to be prioritized,” Redfield added, for “first responders and those at greater risk for death.”
A seemingly different timetable than has been presented by the president https://t.co/HlhY5wl0Xt
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 16, 2020
Redfield also said there are about 80 million Americans with “significant comorbidities that put themselves at risk.” It’s unclear if he was blaming those people for their diseases.
Watch:
Sen. Kennedy: When do you think we'll have a vaccine ready for the public?
CDC Dir. Redfield: Vaccine initially available in Nov.-Dec. but in “very limited supply.” If asking when is it going to be generally available to the American public, you’re looking at late Q2-Q3 2021. pic.twitter.com/AopPUTsd9K
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2020
