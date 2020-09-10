Trump Bragged He ‘Saved’ Mohammed Bin Salman After Horrific Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi

Another bombshell from Bob Woodward’s interviews with President Donald Trump: Trump bragged to the veteran Washington Post journalist he saved Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the horrific assassination of another Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

“I saved his a–,” Trump said, according to Business Insider.

“I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop.”

“I’ve gotten involved very much,” he told Woodward. “I know everything about the whole situation.”

Trump went one step further, telling Woodward he doesn’t even believe bin Salman had Khashoggi murdered.

The CIA has concluded the Crown Prince ordered the murder, and a Saudi “kill team” has been linked to the Crown Prince MBS.

Khashoggi was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, dismembered, and murdered.

“The people at the Post are upset about the Khashoggi killing,” Woodward told Trump on January 22, according to his book. “That is one of the most gruesome things. You yourself have said.”

“Yeah, but Iran is killing 36 people a day, so —” Trump began, before Woodward redirected the conversation to Khashoggi’s murder.

“Do you believe that he did it?” Woodward asked Trump, according to the book.

“No, he says that he didn’t do it,” Trump replied.

“I know, but do you really believe —” Woodward began before Trump cut him off.

“He says very strongly that he didn’t do it. Bob, they spent $400 billion over a fairly short period of time,” the president said. “And you know, they’re in the Middle East. You know, they’re big. Because of their religious monuments, you know, they have the real power. They have the oil, but they also have the great monuments for religion. You know that, right? For that religion.”

Trump’s denial echoes his very public, infamous denial that Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked the U.S. 2106 elections.

Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr

This is a breaking news and developing story.