News
Trump Bragged He ‘Saved’ Mohammed Bin Salman After Horrific Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi
Another bombshell from Bob Woodward’s interviews with President Donald Trump: Trump bragged to the veteran Washington Post journalist he saved Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the horrific assassination of another Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
“I saved his a–,” Trump said, according to Business Insider.
“I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop.”
“I’ve gotten involved very much,” he told Woodward. “I know everything about the whole situation.”
Trump went one step further, telling Woodward he doesn’t even believe bin Salman had Khashoggi murdered.
The CIA has concluded the Crown Prince ordered the murder, and a Saudi “kill team” has been linked to the Crown Prince MBS.
Khashoggi was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, dismembered, and murdered.
“The people at the Post are upset about the Khashoggi killing,” Woodward told Trump on January 22, according to his book. “That is one of the most gruesome things. You yourself have said.”
“Yeah, but Iran is killing 36 people a day, so —” Trump began, before Woodward redirected the conversation to Khashoggi’s murder.
“Do you believe that he did it?” Woodward asked Trump, according to the book.
“No, he says that he didn’t do it,” Trump replied.
“I know, but do you really believe —” Woodward began before Trump cut him off.
“He says very strongly that he didn’t do it. Bob, they spent $400 billion over a fairly short period of time,” the president said. “And you know, they’re in the Middle East. You know, they’re big. Because of their religious monuments, you know, they have the real power. They have the oil, but they also have the great monuments for religion. You know that, right? For that religion.”
Trump’s denial echoes his very public, infamous denial that Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked the U.S. 2106 elections.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Russians Placed Malware in Two Florida Election Systems Before 2016 Election: Bob Woodward
Bob Woodward contains new allegations that Russia had infiltrated election systems in Florida.
The veteran Washington Post reporter’s new book, “Rage,” contains new allegations about Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, which adds new details to longstanding claims about foreign interference.
According to Woodward, “the NSA and CIA have classified evidence the Russians had placed malware in the election registration systems of at least two Florida counties, St. Lucie and Washington,” CNN reported. “While there was no evidence the malware had been activated, Woodward writes, it was sophisticated and could erase voters in specific districts. The voting system vendor used by Florida was also used in states across the country.”
Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader, has claimed that Russia manipulated vote totals by infiltrating some elections systems.
A Senate Intelligence Committee investigation found no evidence that votes had been changed, although special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found Kremlin intelligence accessed some election systems.
“Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple US state or local electoral boards,” Mueller’s report said. “DHS assesses that the types of systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved in vote tallying.”
Former defense contractor Reality Winner was sentenced in 2018 to 63 months in prison for leaking NSA documents related to Russian efforts to hack a voting equipment vendor in Florida in the days ahead of the 2016 election.
News
‘The President Has Never Lied to the American Public on COVID’ Says McEnany After Trump Lied to the American Public
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is defending President Donald Trump’s responses to the coronavirus pandemic in the face of 18 on-the-record recordings made by veteran journalist Bob Woodward. Among them, Trump admitted as early as February 9, that the coronavirus was more dangerous than most knew, and that it was airborne and highly deadly.
“The president has never lied to the American public on COVID,” McEnany lied to reporters during her Thursday press conference. Trump’s lies on the coronavirus pandemic are well-documented.
McEnany insisted trump’s lies about the coronavirus pandemic “is what leaders do.”
She also told reporters, “the president never downplayed the virus,” despite Trump, on tape, telling Woodward, he “wanted to always play it down.”
“I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump added.
Echoing Trump’s often-repeated words on the coronavirus, she told reporters, “one day it will go away.”
Watch:
“The president has never lied to the American public on Covid” — Kaleigh McEnany (Trump in fact said coronavirus would go away on its own without anyone dying 190,000 deaths ago) pic.twitter.com/irsvNEUz7a
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2020
“No one os lying to the American people” she added minutes later:
Things are not going well for Kayleigh pic.twitter.com/vyM5hcrobz
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 9, 2020
This article has been updated with additional quotes and video.
News
Listen: Trump Told Bob Woodward as Early as February He Knew Coronavirus Was Highly Contagious – ‘Wanted to Play It Down’
President Donald Trump in recorded interviews as early as February told veteran journalist Bob Woodward he knew just how dangerous and deadly the coronavirus was.
“This is deadly stuff,” President Trump told Woodward February 7, CNN reports.
Trump “admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and ‘more deadly than even your strenuous flus,’ and that he repeatedly played it down publicly,” CNN says, citing Woodward’s new book, “Rage.”
Trump the following month told Woodward he “wanted to always play it down.”
“I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump said March 19, days after declaring a national emergency.
He also says, in recorded audio in March, he knew the deadly virus did not just affect seniors.
“Now it’s turning out it’s not just old people, Bob, Trump sauys in the audio (below.) “Just today and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old- older” people.
Listen:
Trump tells Woodward he played down the threat of the coronavirus.
"I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic."
He also tells Woodward that "plenty of young people" are vulnerable — different from his public message pic.twitter.com/fJZUZtJTIv
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 9, 2020
