Massive Movement of Former Top Military, State Dept, and National Security Officials – Many Republicans – Endorse Biden

Hundreds of former top U.S. military, State Dept., and national security officials, including many Republicans, are signing letters endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for President. Each letter includes direct or implicit rebukes of President Donald Trump, his policies, actions, and remarks.

The endorsements include 75 former Republican national security officials; more than 200 retired generals and admirals; and nearly 500 retired Generals, Admirals, Senior Noncommissioned Officers, Ambassadors and Senior Civilian National Security Officials.

“We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it,” reads the letter from 489 generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors, and senior civilian national security leaders.

“The current President has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office,” their letter says, “he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small. Thanks to his disdainful attitude and his failures, our allies no longer trust or respect us, and our enemies no longer fear us. Climate change continues unabated, as does North Korea’s nuclear program.”

“The president has ceded influence to a Russian adversary who puts bounties on the heads of American military personnel, and his trade war against China has only harmed America’s farmers and manufacturers. The next president will have to address those challenges while struggling with an economy in a deep recession and a pandemic that has already claimed more than 200,000 of our fellow citizens. America, with 4% of the world’s population suffers with 25% of the world’s COVID-19 cases. Only FDR and Abraham Lincoln came into office facing more monumental crises than the next president.”

Another letter, signed by more than 200 retired generals and admirals, “includes 22 retired four-star military officers, among them Navy Adm. Samuel Locklear, who oversaw all U.S. forces in the Pacific from 2012 to 2015, and Adm. Harry Ulrich, who commanded U.S. naval forces in Europe during President George W. Bush’s administration,” NBC News reports.

75 former Republican national security officials, including those who “served during the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and/or Donald Trump, or as Republican Members of Congress,” signed the most scathing letter, rebuking Trump while fully-endorsing Biden.

They say: “Donald Trump has gravely damaged America’s role as a world leader,” “shown that he is unfit to lead during a national crisis,” “solicited foreign influence and undermined confidence in our presidential elections,” “aligned himself with dictators and failed to stand up for American values,” “disparaged our armed forces, intelligence agencies, and diplomats,” “undermined the rule of law,” “dishonored the office of the presidency,” “divided our nation and preached a dark and pessimistic view of America,” “attacked and vilified immigrants to our country,” and “imperiled America’s security by mismanaging his national security team.”