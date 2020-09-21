THIS IS NOT OK
‘Huge Big WTF’: Experts Scorch CDC for Deleting New Guidance Revealing Coronavirus Is Airborne
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday quietly updated its official coronavirus guidance to reveal the pathogen is airborne, and can stay in the air at distances greater than six feet.
Few noticed the change but CNN reported it over the weekend.
“There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes),” the update read.
That updated guidance has now been deleted, as Harvard professor and former DHS official Juliette Kayyam noted.
Pro-tip. Just got word from internal source that CDC took down the aerosol guidance. I don’t see it anymore. WTF.
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 21, 2020
She later noted CDC added a note to the page, claiming the update (which is critical information for everyone around the world) was a draft version.
Related: ‘People Need to Go to Prison’: CNN Analyst Blasts Trump Admin Hiding Coronavirus Is Airborne at More Than 6 Feet
“A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted.”
Here’s how some experts are responding:
Award-winning medical science writer covering the pandemic for the New York Times:
a huge big wtf. Looks like the aerosol language that made it on to the @CDCgov website has now disappeared again. It was there 30 mins ago! @linseymarr @jljcoloradohttps://t.co/BMSpLSgvgZ
h/t @rkhamsi pic.twitter.com/OfdeFsCKF1
— Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorva_nyc) September 21, 2020
Epidemiologist, Visiting Scientist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health:
🚨HOLY HELL—CDC has now taken down the “coronavirus is aerosol & airborne” guidance from yesterday!!!! It’s like gone!! Instead it puts up some ‘a draft version was put up in error’ bullshit language. Ummm, HHS censorship??? #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jps57DZ43R
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 21, 2020
4) I thought Mike Caputo is on medical leave… clearly Trump HHS muzzling of the CDC from many inside levers. CDC, the once venerable agency respected around the world… now decimated to be a walking zombie 🧟♂️ of it’s former self. So utterly terrible and terrifying.
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 21, 2020
Ex-Obama health care head:
BREAKING: The CDC now pulls down language saying COVID aerisolizes.
It’s reasonable to wonder who is calling the shots at the CDC and what the scientists actually think.
— Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) September 21, 2020
Founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, former Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at NYU School of Medicine:
The CDC's last bit of credibility is absolutely gone.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has walked back information posted on its website just three days ago, which stated Covid-19 can spread through aerosolized droplets." https://t.co/pslse5hICr
— uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) September 21, 2020
Physician, Health Policy Researcher, NBC and MSNBC contributor:
The only thing accidental about the CDC taking down the guidance that Coronavirus is airborne at >6 ft etc is that someone at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue accidentally read the CDC website.
— Kavita Patel M.D. (@kavitapmd) September 21, 2020
Molecular Biologist, and President of the Federation of American Scientists:
WHO: CDC guidance on aerosol transmission was draft advice and was taken down. We need to see what the final advice is.
WHO still holds that close range respiratory droplets are the main mode of transmission. But distance, duration of exposure, ventilation are all factors. pic.twitter.com/obv2HfQcny
— Dr. Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) September 21, 2020
UPDATE–
Kayyem adds this:
CDC now says the guidance "does not reflect our current state of knowledge." That is not "we were 90% done, but needed to tinker." That is "we are pulling this thing." Most experts have for months (including Fauci last week) been saying aerosol transmission is happening. https://t.co/6SeWSkEOQi
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 21, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
THIS IS NOT OK
Trump’s DC Military Operation: Up to 2100 Soldiers in Riot Gear Armed With Bayonets for Operation ‘Divine Law and Order’
President Donald Trump hasn’t stormed U.S. cities across the country yet but as Washington. D.C. is not a state, and therefore has no governor, he can pretty much do as he pleases.
That includes a military operation on the streets of the nation’s capital, called “Operation Themis.”
“In Greek mythology,” the Associated Press reports, “Themis was a titaness of divine law and order, whose symbols are the scales of justice.”
Trump, who fancies himself a “wartime President,” as he has claimed, on Monday told America, “I am the President of law and order.”
Up to 2100 U.S. military troops in riot gear will be mobilized to maintain that “divine law and order.” They will be armed, and have bayonets as well.
Related – Local DC Reporter: ‘Major Movement of Military Hardware and Personnel’ Into Downtown Washington
For Monday’s operation, “President Donald Trump ordered military aircraft to fly above the nation’s capital,” the AP reveals, “as a ‘show of force’ against demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, according to two Department of Defense officials.”
Helicopters buzzed the ground, reportedly flying less than the minimum required 1000 feet above the ground, to “intimidate” protestors.
You may think it’s only a small thing that the military used helicopters to intimidate American civilians in the nation’s capital. It’s not. A line was crossed tonight. There will be other lines. This is Trump conditioning them to cross those lines.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 2, 2020
THIS IS NOT OK
Trump Praises ‘Surprise Win’ of State Judge Who Likens Same-Sex Marriage to Bestiality
President Donald Trump on Friday took to Twitter to praise Wisconsin Judge Brian Hagedorn for his “surprise win” in Tuesday’s State Supreme Court election. The President might be surprised to learn the race is still too close to call, with about 6000 votes separating the two candidates in what the technically is a non-partisan race. It’s more than likely headed to a recount – even though Hagedorn immediately declared victory.
But Trump’s tweet is also a signal to his base that he remains a virulently anti-gay white supremacist, given Hagedorn’s far right wing conservative Christian beliefs and ties to a powerful anti-gay hate group.
“Congratulations to Brian Hagedorn on his big surprise win over a well funded Liberal Democrat in the Great State of Wisconsin for a very important Supreme Court seat. Republicans are producing big for Wisconsin!” Trump claimed, ignoring that Democrat Tony Evers defeated incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker in the November election.
Congratulations to Brian Hagedorn on his big surprise win over a well funded Liberal Democrat in the Great State of Wisconsin for a very important Supreme Court seat. Republicans are producing big for Wisconsin!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019
More importantly, President Trump once again chose to align himself with the far right fringe of his party.
Before Brian Hagedorn became Judge Hagedorn, he was Gov. Walker’s chief legal counsel, and responsible for penning Walker’s damaging union-busting law.
Hagedorn just a few years earlier had poured his extremist beliefs into a blog he kept in college. Among them, that in the eyes of the law homosexuality is the same as bestiality, as The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed.
“The idea that homosexual behavior is different than bestiality as a constitutional matter is unjustifiable,” Hagedorn wrote in 2005.
Reinforcing his homosexuality is equal to bestiality theory, Hagedorn added: “There is no right in our Constitution to have sex with whoever or whatever you want in the privacy of your own home (or barn).”
And while Hagedorn’s campaign advisor claims that when he puts on his judicial robe he becomes impartial, Hagedorn himself in 2014 said otherwise.
“My faith impacts everything I do in the workplace,” Hagedorn revealed.
Judge Hagedorn’s views on social issues don’t stop at virulent homophobia.
He has labeled Planned Parenthood a “wicked organization.”
“He has said his litmus test for voting in an election was a candidate’s position on abortion,” the Journal Sentinel added.
Hagedorn is also tied to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal firm focused on defending anti-gay Christians from laws that require them to treat LGBT people and same-sex couples especially, equally. ADF has represented several high profile cases of Christian bakers and florists who refuse to do business with same-sex couples.
ADF wants to criminalize homosexuality, likens homosexuality to pedophilia, and has worked to have transgender people sterilized, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
He studied with the ADF in college and later was paid thousands of dollars by them for speeches he made.
He also founded an anti-gay private Christian prep school that bans all same-sex relationships.
President Trump weighing in on Hagedorn’s possible win isn’t about an obscure Wisconsin Supreme Court race. It’s about telegraphing to his base that he’s still the reliably homophobic, anti-LGBT president he’s always been.
THIS IS NOT OK
Tomi Lahren Mocks Democrat Running for President After He Posts Disturbing Death Threat He Received From an Insane Gun Nut
Article Lahren Tweeted Reports on the Death Threat
Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren for reasons unknown has been increasingly angry and lashing out even more than usual. Her targets, also increasingly and also for reasons unknown, have frequently been the LGBT community. But on Thursday she moved to attack a Democratic Congressman who just one day earlier had posted a death threat he received from an insane gun addict.
On Wednesday, U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) posted this disturbing voicemail he received, apparently sent by a man who can be heard making death threats, after Swalwell and other Democrats passed gun control legislation.
I’m not afraid of this guy. I’m not afraid of the NRA. I’m not afraid. No fear. #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/KcB1FRKnKR
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 3, 2019
“Eric Swalwell, here’s a little ditty for ya: pop-pop-pop-bop-pop-pop-pop — 30-round clip, you’re all gonna drop,” the man says in the voicemail, as The Hill reports. “I don’t give a f— anymore. You motherf—er think you got some new young motherf—ers going to take over and f– the Constitution? F– you.”
“You want to go to war motherf—er? We’re going to war,” the man continues. “And you’re gonna be the first motherf—ing casualty. F— you.”
So it’s especially disturbing that Lahren chose to tweet her open contempt and mocking of the Democratic Congressman atop an article announcing he is running for President – on a platform of gun control.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahaahhaha. Ha. https://t.co/xbO7RjrEvu
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 4, 2019
For those who might say, “Perhaps Tomi didn’t know about the death threat,” here’s why that’s not a valid defense.
First, it’s literally her job to know. She’s a highly-paid Fox News pundit. Swalwell is actually one of the few Democrats who regularly appear on Fox News. His tweet went viral, earning nearly 48,000 likes in little more than 24 hours. And the same news outlet she tweeted out her mocking of Swalwell also ran a story on the death threat. That article includes the disturbing death threat.
It’s hard to imagine she was unaware, and if she were that’s her problem.
“Nearly 40,000 People Died From Guns in U.S. Last Year, Highest in 50 Years,” The New York Times reported in December.
“Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahaahhaha. Ha,” doesn’t cut it. Not by a mile.
