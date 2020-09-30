WHATEVER
Eric Trump: I Am Not Gay
Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s middle son, has come out “to clarify” that he is not gay or bisexual.
On Tuesday the 36-year old Trump Organization vice president appeared to tell Fox News he is a member of the LGBT community, in a clumsy attempt to capitalize on an opportunity to help his father win votes.
“The LGBT community they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and protecting our cities,” Eric Trump told “Fox & Friends.”
He apparently was quoting some hypothetical member of the LGBTQ community, but many who watched him did not walk away with that assumption.
The New York Post reports “Eric affirmed he is not ‘part of’ the LGBT community after appearing to come out in a televised interview Tuesday.”
“A friend of the Trump family told The Post that ‘he misspoke’ when appearing to say he was ‘part of that community’ hours before his father’s first debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.”
Eric Trump later spoke directly with the New York tabloid.
“To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible,” Trump said.
Support for President Trump from the LGBTQ community is not “incredible.”
A June Morning Consult poll of more than 30,000 registered voters found Joe Biden lead Donald Trump among LGBTQ voters 64 percent to 19 percent.
President Donald Trump has systematically targeted and harmed the entire LGBTQ community by rolling back hard-won protections enacted by President Barack Obama. His attacks on ObamaCare and decision to fight all the way to the Supreme Court protections for people with pre-existing conditions directly puts millions of LGBTQ people at potentially deadly risk.
“As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara,” Eric Trump said, “affirming” he is not bisexual either.
Here’s video of Eric Trump from Tuesday:
Eric Trump: "The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man." pic.twitter.com/hl51ftW8l2
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- FRAUD2 days ago
Forbes Adds It Up: Trump Is $1.1 Billion in Debt
- DONALD TRUMP IS A DANGER TO DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Trump Owes Hundreds of Millions to Russia Top Mueller Attorney Strongly Suggests
- News3 days ago
Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After SWAT Team Finds Him Armed and Threatening Self-Harm: Reports
- News2 days ago
Florida Police Release Body Cam Footage of Arrest of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
- LOL - NOPE!1 day ago
Watch: Eric Trump Clumsily Claims on Fox News the LGBTQ Community Loves His Father – It Does Not Go Well
- News3 days ago
Trump Campaign Blames Democrats for Ex-Campaign Manager Parscale’s Reported Self-Harm Threat
- LIES LIES LIES2 days ago
New Revelations in Leaked Trump Campaign Documents Show Brad Parscale Lied to Congress
- FRAUD2 days ago
‘Can’t Afford to Lose’: Drudge Report Totally Destroys Donald Trump – ‘Lost More Money Than Made?’