News
CDC Director Decimates Trump Vaccine Prediction: Not ‘Generally Available’ Until Late Spring or Summer 2021
The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a remarkably different view of when Americans can expect a coronavirus vaccine to be ready for the general public than what President Donald Trump has been telling them.
As recently as Tuesday night Trump claimed “we’re within weeks of getting it. You know, could be three weeks, four weeks, but we think we have it.”
Dr. Robert Redfield Wednesday told a Senate committee a coronavirus vaccine would not be “generally available to the American public” until “probably” the “late second quarter, third quarter 2021,” meaning around late spring or the summer of next year.
He did say a coronavirus vaccine would be initially available in “very limited supply” in November or December, still farther out than what Trump has been touting. It would “have to be prioritized,” Redfield added, for “first responders and those at greater risk for death.”
A seemingly different timetable than has been presented by the president https://t.co/HlhY5wl0Xt
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 16, 2020
Redfield also said there are about 80 million Americans with “significant comorbidities that put themselves at risk.” It’s unclear if he was blaming those people for their diseases.
Watch:
Sen. Kennedy: When do you think we'll have a vaccine ready for the public?
CDC Dir. Redfield: Vaccine initially available in Nov.-Dec. but in “very limited supply.” If asking when is it going to be generally available to the American public, you’re looking at late Q2-Q3 2021. pic.twitter.com/AopPUTsd9K
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2020
News
‘Shocking and Saddening’: More Than One in Three Adults Under 40 Say Holocaust Is a Myth, Exaggerated, or Haven’t Heard About It
A staggering 35% of adults 18 to 39 wrongly believe the Holocaust is a myth or has been exaggerated, or say they don’t think they’ve even heard about it, according to a new study. The level of ignorance is being called “shocking and saddening.”
More than one in 10 (11%) falsely believe the Jews caused the Holocaust, and almost two thirds do not know that 6 million jews were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
“Almost a quarter of respondents (23%) said they believed the Holocaust was a myth, or had been exaggerated, or they weren’t sure. One in eight (12%) said they had definitely not heard, or didn’t think they had heard, about the Holocaust,” The Guardian reports.
The prevalence of Nazi symbols and Holocaust denialism is quite strong.
“More than half (56%) said they had seen Nazi symbols on their social media platforms and/or in their communities, and almost half (49%) had seen Holocaust denial or distortion posts on social media or elsewhere online.”
The study was commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which says it is “the first-ever 50-state survey on Holocaust knowledge among Millennials and Gen Z.”
In New York “an astounding 19 percent of respondents felt Jews caused the Holocaust; followed by 16 percent in Louisiana, Tennessee, and Montana and 15 percent in Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada and New Mexico.”
The organization says the “surprising state-by-state results highlight a worrying lack of basic Holocaust knowledge, a growing problem as fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors – eyewitnesses to a state-sponsored genocide – are alive to share the lessons of the Holocaust.”
Wisconsin was rated the highest in Holocaust awareness among the 18 to 39 year-olds, and Arkansas the lowest.
“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” Gideon Taylor, president of the Claims Conference says. “We need to understand why we aren’t doing better in educating a younger generation about the Holocaust and the lessons of the past. This needs to serve as a wake-up call to us all, and as a road map of where government officials need to act.”
The group says 11,000 people across all 50 states were surveyed.
Image of Auschwitz by Elsa Gortais via Flickr and a CC license
News
GOP State Attorney General Hit and Killed Man, Reported He Hit a Deer, After Attending MAGA Fundraiser
The Republican Attorney General of South Dakota was involved in a fatal auto accident late Friday night. Jason Ravnsborg reported to police he had killed a deer on the highway, but the body of a 55-year old man, Joe Boever, was found Sunday morning.
That detail was left out of initial reports, including the Sunday evening announcement of the deadly crash made by Republican Governor Kristi Noem.
It is not known at what speed Ravnsborg was driving but the Argus Leader reports Ravnsborg was ticketed six times from 2014 to 2018 for speeding. He also has other auto-related citations, including driving without a seat belt.
“The attorney general hit my cousin as he was walking down the side of the road and killed him,” Victor Nemec says.
Preview:
“My cousin got run over by the Attorney General,” Nick Nemec said about his relative Joe Boever.
“A deer doesn’t look like a human,” said Nick’s brother Victor.
— Arielle Zionts (@Ajzionts) September 14, 2020
Ravnsborg was on his way home from a Republican fundraising dinner when he hit and killed Boever. The fundraiser included a raffle for a MAGA “.45 Trump handgun,” the GOP group announced:
The attorney general’s spokesperson “said Ravnsborg ‘drinks lightly’ and he doesn’t think he was drinking at the event,” the Rapid City Journal adds.
News
Trump Campaign Cancels Ads in Key Battleground States Amid Poor Fundraising – Biden Expands Buys
The Donald Trump campaign has canceled millions of dollars in ad buys in critical battleground states, including Iowa, Nevada, and Ohio, while the Joe Biden campaign, after posting historic fundraising results, is expanding its ad buys.
Bloomberg News reports the Trump campaign “is scaling back its television advertising spending and in some cases abandoning it altogether for now in key states, facing a cash crunch brought on by huge investments in staff and operations.”
There are just 50 days left in the campaign, and some states have already begun early voting.
The Biden campaign has outspent the Trump campaign in TV ads by more than four times, $97.7 million to $21.6, over the past month.
“It should be an alarm to every Republican donor that they’ve got to dig deep and give more,” David McIntosh, president of Club for Growth, told the Associated Press, which notes the dark money group has “come to Trump’s aid by running commercials on his behalf.”
“Fox News will help carry (Trump’s) message, but the mainstream media won’t. That means he’s got to have enough resources to go over their heads and talk directly with voters,” McIntosh added.
Trump appears to be holding frequent “news conferences” from the White House, which are more like campaign rally speeches, due to a lack of campaign cash. The campaign is expected to announce its cash on hand soon.
