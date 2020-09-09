Barr Defends Decision to Defend Trump in Case Brought by Rape Accuser: ‘Routine’ and ‘Done Frequently’

Attorney General Bill Barr is dismissing concerns over his decision to have the Dept. of Justice defend President Donald Trump in a defamation case brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who is accusing Trump of rape. The DOJ has effectively asked a federal court to have the federal government become the defendant.

Barr claims that this action is perfectly “routine,” and done frequently.”

“It is done frequently,” Barr said. “And the little tempest that’s going on is largely because of the bizarre political environment in which we live,” he added, dismissively.

In a Wednesday press conference he defended the move, telling reporters Trump was acting in his capacity as an employee of the federal government when he allegedly defamed Carroll. Trump was talking to reporters at the time, Barr says.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on Tuesday responded to the news, calling Barr’s decision “absurd,” and saying it “reflects the absolute legal and moral bankruptcy of this Attorney General.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.