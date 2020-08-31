DONALD TRUMP HATES LGBT PEOPLE
McEnany: Trump Trying to Ban Citizenship of Same-Sex Couples’ Kids Has ‘Nothing to Do’ With Sexual Orientation
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says the Trump administration’s attempts to ban U.S. citizenship from same-sex couples’ children born overseas via surrogacy has “nothing to do with the sexual orientation of the parents.” The Trump State Dept. has only worked to block citizenship of these children when American same-sex couples are the parents.
“A federal judge in Georgia last week was the latest to rule against the administration … denying gay couples citizenship for their children born overseas by a surrogate,” The Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson told McEnany.
“So that pertains to surrogacy and had nothing to do with the sexual orientation of the parents,” McEnany, reading from prepared remarks, replied.
“And this administration and president will proudly stand on a record of achievements, like India, leading a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world, launching a plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, and easing a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men.”
“A federal judge has ruled the interpretation of that law is not correct and that there’s statutory and constitutional concerns,” Johnson countered, before the press secretary, who has a history of anti-LGBTQ comments, interjected.
The “global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality” has accomplished nothing because it does not exist; “launching a plan” is not implementing a plan or seeing success, neither of which the administration has done. And “easing a ban on blood donations” was done only because of the coronavirus pandemic. And it did not end the ban.
Watch:
Kayleigh McEnany again tried to paint the Trump admin as pro-LGBTQ+ when challenged on a recent anti-LGBTQ+ policy pic.twitter.com/pPZ3ArMnZ5
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 31, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
DONALD TRUMP HATES LGBT PEOPLE
‘#WontBeErased’: Trump Move to Decimate Protections for Transgender People Jolts LGBTQ Community Into Action
The LGBTQ community is moving into action as news spreads that the Trump administration is working to strip all protections from transgender people nationwide.
A New York Times bombshell revealed Trump’s Dept. of Health and Human Services is working across the administration to redefine the word “sex” to a narrow and strict definition, one that goes against years of court rulings and Obama administration policy.
“The agency’s proposed definition would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with, according to a draft reviewed by The Times. Any dispute about one’s sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing,” The Times reported Sunday in an article titled, “‘Transgender’ Could Be Defined Out of Existence Under Trump Administration.”
People took to the streets immediately.
“Several hundred protesters gathered at Washington Square Park in New York on Sunday evening to oppose the proposals,” The Guardian reports.
We are out here in force. We are not going back. @realDonaldTrump, #transgender people #WontBeErased! pic.twitter.com/kLJIrktYRd
— Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) October 21, 2018
As news broke that the Trump administration is seeking to erase legal protections and recognition of trans individuals, hundreds of activists took to Washington Square Park to protest. #TransRightsAreHumanRights #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/ASEInr0xk4
— Washington Sq. News (@nyunews) October 22, 2018
There is a rally at the White House organized by the National Center for Transgender Equality starting at 12:30 Monday afternoon.
The Human Rights Campaign says the Trump administration’s proposed policy changes will affect all LGBTQ people, offering these examples:
- Same-sex couples and their families could be turned away from emergency shelters
- A transgender person could have their insurance deny them coverage for transition related care
- A gay man could be harassed about being gay at a job skills training
- An elderly same-sex couple could be denied in home meal service
- A transgender woman could be turned away from a hospital for a broken ankle
Threatening lawsuits, the ACLU says, “Transgender people have the right to not only exist, but to fully participate in public life. Transgender people are real and transgender lives have meaning.”
Across social media the hashtags #WontBeErased, #hellnotothememo, and #TransRightsAreHumanRights are being used to highlight the Trump administration’s attack on the LGBTQ community.
Some examples:
From the National Policy Director for Equality California:
On behalf of our 800,000 members, @eqca will be standing alongside @TransEquality protest at 12:30pm EST tomorrow (October 22) at the White House. We #WontBeErased https://t.co/NX90z3uFu6
— Valerie Ploumpis (@vploumpis) October 22, 2018
The Executive Director of the National Center for Transgender Equality:
So thankful that @PPact & @PPFA support #trans people. We @transequality are proud to always stand with Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/tiPDBVD6pX
— Mara Keisling (@MaraKeisling) October 21, 2018
The Leadership Conference, headed by former head of President Obama’s US Dept.of Justice Civil Rights Division:
This defies the medical community, science, civil rights laws, the courts, and the dictates of human decency. The civil and human rights community is united and joins with all people of conscience to use every tool at our disposal to stop these proposals. #WontBeErased https://t.co/yAZNVOPVtJ
— The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) October 21, 2018
Reminder for the Trump administration: Transgender rights are civil rights. pic.twitter.com/rYIetEQ0oM
— The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) October 21, 2018
Lambda Legal:
? #Transgender folks: You are valid. You matter. You are loved.
??? ??
We will not stop fighting for your rights and you #WontBeErased by this heartless administration. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
— Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) October 21, 2018
More:
This has been the agenda for a long time. To definite us out of federal protections. They cannot define us out of existence. And we will not be silent. pic.twitter.com/EgKgUi7su8
— Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) October 21, 2018
You will not erase my daughter. #Resistance #WontBeErased #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/fFMciYwhrt
— Prosediva™ (@prosediva) October 21, 2018
This is my daughter… she is smart and beautiful and brave and has the biggest heart in the world… her future is bright and there are no limits on what she can accomplish… and she #WontBeErased #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/WlyCcWkEdZ
— Paria Hassouri, MD (@pariahassouri) October 21, 2018
It also erases intersex people https://t.co/DKIzXvbyMT
— Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) October 22, 2018
#WontBeErased We trans peeps are 1-3% of the world’s population, and part of the diverse mosaic of human life. We aren’t going away pic.twitter.com/AMmOiKrbwQ
— Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) October 22, 2018
Trump and his admin do NOT get to decide whether trans people exist or not. #HellNoToTheMemo #ProtectTransLives
— Joe Fahed (@joefahed) October 21, 2018
On Sunday the Human Rights Campaign posted this explorer video:
Image by torbakhopper via Flickr and a CC license
DONALD TRUMP HATES LGBT PEOPLE
Trump Administration Is Now Denying Visas to Unmarried Same-Sex Partners of Foreign Diplomats
On the first day of LGBT History Month, the Trump administration began to deny visas to unmarried same-sex partners of foreign diplomats and United Nations employees, according to a report in Foreign Policy.
As of Monday, regardless of their home country’s laws or customs, the administration has also started taking the extraordinary step of ordering any unmarried partners to exit the U.S. if they don’t marry by the end of the year.
Same-sex marriage is not legal in most countries – there are only 26 where same-sex couples can marry. In at least 73 countries same-sex sex is illegal. And in eight to 14 countries same-sex sex can be punishable by death.
Should a same-sex couple from, say, for example, Saudi Arabia, Jamaica, or Egypt marry in the U.S., upon returning home they could be arrested.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power took to Twitter to express outrage.
Needlessly cruel & bigoted: State Dept. will no longer let same-sex domestic partners of UN employees get visas unless they are married. But only 12% of UN member states allow same-sex marriage. https://t.co/MjZpRVLYcf
— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) September 28, 2018
Like many Trump administration policy changes, this move reverses a 2009 Obama-era policy. That policy was made by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
RELATED STORIES:
Trump’s Momentary Support of LGBT People During Campaign Was ‘Empty Payback for a Political Favor’
New Trump Administration Directive Lets Federal Contractors Discriminate Against LGBT People – For Jesus
Trump Promised to ‘Fight For’ LGBT People but Now His Administration Is Working to Demolish Protections
Trending
- 'VERY FINE PEOPLE'2 days ago
‘I’m Not Racist’ Says Arkansas Sheriff Who Used N-Word 9 Times Because Girlfriend Spoke to a Black Guy
- CRIME1 day ago
Christian Fundraising Site Has Raised Over $220,000 for Accused Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse
- 'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'2 days ago
GOP Candidate Lies About Mexicans Selling “Tens of Thousands” of U.S. Kids Into Sex Slavery
- 'PRETTY EXCELLENT SELF-OWN'2 days ago
Headquarters of Anti-LGBTQ Group ‘Focus on the Family’ Declared a COVID-19 Hotspot
- CRIMINAL ACTS1 day ago
Mueller Probe Never Investigated Trump’s Ties to Russia – DOJ Secretly Intervened to Make Sure It Couldn’t: NYT
- LOW RATINGS DONALD12 hours ago
‘Bad News for the White House’: Morning Joe Panelists Explain Why Trump Melted Down Over the Weekend
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY10 hours ago
‘Pool Boy’ Breaks Down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘Predatory Behavior’ in CNN Interview
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST11 hours ago
‘Full on White Supremacist Presidency’: Gov’t. Ethics Expert Explains Trump Tweeting Violent and Racist Video