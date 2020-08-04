Connect with us

Mary Trump Serves Up Three Critical Questions About Her Uncle’s Attack on Voting by Mail

Published

on

President Donald Trump attacked voting by mail in a White House briefing on Monday.

Trump was asked a question on the topic by a reporter for the far-right cable news network OANN.

Trump threatened an executive order against mail-in voting, but did not provide specifics.

Mary Trump, the president’s psychologist niece who wrote the bestselling book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, had three key questions:

Read a transcript of Trump’s briefing:

 

