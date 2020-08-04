BINGO!
Mary Trump Serves Up Three Critical Questions About Her Uncle’s Attack on Voting by Mail
President Donald Trump attacked voting by mail in a White House briefing on Monday.
Trump was asked a question on the topic by a reporter for the far-right cable news network OANN.
Trump threatened an executive order against mail-in voting, but did not provide specifics.
The President says he has a right to issue an executive order on mail-in voting pic.twitter.com/SXvTveV8NA
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 3, 2020
Mary Trump, the president’s psychologist niece who wrote the bestselling book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, had three key questions:
Has any reasonable American ever
–doubted the validity of mail-in ballots?
–questioned the value of the postal service?
–questioned the legitimacy of an election before a single vote is cast?
Why are these being questioned now?#SaveTheUSPS #protectmailinvoting #Biden2020
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 3, 2020
Read a transcript of Trump’s briefing:
“Are you considering at any point an executive order concerning mail ballots?” Basically “yes, and”-ing the president on a premise that makes no sense.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 4, 2020
Watch: GOP Congressman Screws Up as Mueller Gives Him a Damning Answer Extremely Dangerous to Trump
A three-term Republican Congressman who is a former district attorney asked Robert Mueller a critical question and received an answer he clearly did not expect.
Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) asked the former Special Counsel if a president can be charged with a crime after he leaves office, and received an answer he did not expect.
“Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?” Congressman Buck asked Mueller.
“Yes,” the former special counsel and former FBI Director replied.
Surprised, Buck tried to clarify to get the answer he assumed he would get.
“You believe you could charge the President of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?” he probed.
“Yes,” Director Mueller again replied.
Rep. Ken Buck: “Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?”
Robert Mueller: “Yes”
Buck: “You could charge the President of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?”
Mueller: “Yes” https://t.co/q26xNBe3pb #MuellerHearings pic.twitter.com/ky9Nnqv8Hz
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 24, 2019
Many on social media cheered.
Let me be the first to welcome Ken Buck to the resistance. https://t.co/Pb7JmMBdTN
— Matthew Bunch-of-holes (@BunchaHoles) July 24, 2019
Did Ken Buck just get Mueller to confirm that Trump can be charged with crimes for what he’s done after he leaves office?
A Republican did that?
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 24, 2019
Ken Buck just violated the first thing you're taught in trial practice in law school: "On cross examination, don't ask a question you don't already know the answer to". And he asked the question twice! 😂 https://t.co/8XvkhH8m9e
— Howard Stevenson (@hlstevenson2) July 24, 2019
Is it me or did Rep Ken Buck just earn himself a @GOP primary challenge in #CO4 because he seemed to have scored for @TheDemocrats? #TweetTheMuellerReport #MuellerHearings pic.twitter.com/5mzixcZI6P
— politicaltinder (@politicaltindr) July 24, 2019
