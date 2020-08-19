News
‘He Is Who He Is’: Hillary Clinton to Deliver ‘Sobering Indictment’ of Donald Trump at Dem Convention
Slamming President Donald Trump’s gasp-inducing response to the now 175,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus, Hillary Clinton Wednesday night will tell Americans of the current occupant of the Oval Office, “he is who he is.”
President Trump, when confronted with the fact that more than 150,000 Americans had already died of the deadly virus he has downplayed, Trump said, “It is what it is,” according to NBC News political reporter Monica Alba.
Clinton during the third night of the Democratic Convention will say, “I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is. America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination, and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities.”
NBC News adds that Clinton, herself the former Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote against Trump, “will implore Democrats to vote early and ‘overwhelm’ Republicans, whom she’ll characterize as trying ‘to cheat, lie and steal their way to victory.'”
SCOTUS Puts ObamaCare on the Ballot – Announces It Will Hear GOP Case to Kill Affordable Care Act One Week After Election
The U.S Supreme Court has just announced it will take up a Republican-filed case that could lead to the complete dismantling – effectively voiding – of the entire Affordable Care Act. Included would be the complete elimination of the ObamaCare health exchanges and protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
The date seems intentional and consequential as well: November 10, exactly one week after the presidential election, effectively putting ObamaCare on the ballot for well-over 150 million registered voters.
The Trump administration is heavily supporting a case filed by Republican attorneys general that was designed to kill the Affordable Care Act. The case might have been heard earlier but back in January Attorney General Bill Barr asked the Supreme Court to delay hearing the case until after the election. The court apparently granted his request.
Now, instead of the hearings becoming political fuel, fear of the GOP’s attempt to steal health care from millions of Americans may become the reason for voters to decide who will protect them better.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied, telling Americans he will protect those with pre-existing conditions. He also repeatedly lied, claiming he would reveal an ObamaCare replacement more than a month ago.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
‘Big Fan’: Trump Scorched for ‘Fawning Love Letter’ Congratulating ‘Murderous Dictator’ Putin on Being ‘Man of the Year’
The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report showing how President Donald Trump and members of his campaign team and family colluded with Russia also included an embarrassing letter from Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The 2007 letter congratulates Putin on being named TIME magazine’s “Man of the Year.” Many are calling it fawning.
“As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours!” Trump says in the letter, underlining those words with his iconic Sharpie.
Here’s what some are saying in response:
Holy Lord. I never even wrote something like this to The New Kids on the Block. Wow. https://t.co/BVM8TgRtJh
— Ashlie Weeks (@ashlie_weeks) August 18, 2020
OMG! Trump sent a fawning little letter to Putin in 2017…”I’m a BIG FAN of yours”. A big fan of a heinous, murderous dictator who put bounties on the heads of US soldiers. #PutinsBigFanTrump@GOP should hang their heads in shame for enabling the Trump Horror Show. https://t.co/xBohTO3Xu7
— AMC (@Truthbuster) August 19, 2020
#Trump wrote #Putin a FAN LETTER! Hahahahaha! What an asshole! He did! He wrote to Putin, get this, “I’m your biggest fan!” And UNDERLINED IT! It’s in the Senate Intelligence Report! And you know what? That Steele dossier wasn’t far off!#DonnieYoureFired
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 19, 2020
Trump’s fawning letter to his Puppet Master Putin. Note how he emphasizes in Sharpie. https://t.co/aLBgV0FqUd
— Cher Davis (@cherdavis1000) August 18, 2020
Trump wrote in a 2007 letter to Putin that he was a “big fan.” If only Trump showed as much enthusiasm for American institutions and allied leaders as he does for a Russian dictator. This letter was released by the… https://t.co/cLBXEpmf9H
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) August 19, 2020
“He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators,” Kerry said. Below is a genuine love letter to Putin from Trump: “I am a big fan of yours!” pic.twitter.com/DUL32p8tY9
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) August 19, 2020
2007: Trump begins a mating dance with Vladimir Putin by sending this letter to indicate that he is ovulating. pic.twitter.com/HbH3a8ecqk
— JRehling (@JRehling) August 18, 2020
OMFG. 2007. I mean, everyone jokes about Trump’s love letters to Putin. But that’s actually, literally a love letter. Who needs a pee-pee tape. This should be on the front page of every major newspaper.
— Ilya Lyashevsky (@ilyashev) August 18, 2020
Trump wrote Putin a big beautiful letter in 2007 when Vladdy daddy was named Time’s Person of the Year. “I’m a big fan”
The letter was in the Senate Intel report released today. pic.twitter.com/BfplWk5xBi
— 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) August 18, 2020
Colin Powell: ‘I Support Joe Biden for the Presidency of the United States’
Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell is expected to endorse Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden at Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention. Democratic convention organizers released an excerpt of Powell’s remarks ahead of schedule.
“I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States,” Powell will say.
Powell stated his support of the presumptive Democratic nominee in June 2020.
“I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”
He added at the time, “I think what we’re seeing now, this massive protest movement I have ever seen in my life, I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore.”
Watch below for an excerpt of the speech Powell will give Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.
