‘He Is Who He Is’: Hillary Clinton to Deliver ‘Sobering Indictment’ of Donald Trump at Dem Convention

Slamming President Donald Trump’s gasp-inducing response to the now 175,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus, Hillary Clinton Wednesday night will tell Americans of the current occupant of the Oval Office, “he is who he is.”

President Trump, when confronted with the fact that more than 150,000 Americans had already died of the deadly virus he has downplayed, Trump said, “It is what it is,” according to NBC News political reporter Monica Alba.

Clinton during the third night of the Democratic Convention will say, “I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is. America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination, and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities.”

NBC News adds that Clinton, herself the former Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote against Trump, “will implore Democrats to vote early and ‘overwhelm’ Republicans, whom she’ll characterize as trying ‘to cheat, lie and steal their way to victory.'”