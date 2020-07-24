TRUMP DOESN'T CARE ABOUT THE TROOPS
White House ‘Won’t Get Into’ Whether or Not Trump Talked With Putin About Russian Bounties to Kill US Soldiers
It’s been exactly four weeks since The New York Times revealed a Russian bounty program to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers. President Donald Trump has never talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the program, as far as Americans know, but now he has missed an opportunity to register a warning with Putin.
On Thursday Trump talked by phone to Putin. The White House “readout” of the call did not mention the Russian-funded program to murder American soldiers.
On Friday MSNBC’s Kristen Welker asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany if Trump did talk to Putin about the program – McEnany refused to disclose the contents of their discussion.
She also claimed the report is “unverified” intelligence, which is false. The report has been verified by other news outlets, including at least one that has verified that U.S. soldiers were murdered by the Taliban and paid by Russia. The Times later even identified “a key middleman for bounties.”
“That intelligence is unverified still to this day, there are dissenting opinions within the intel community,” McEnany smoke-screened.
“I won’t get into the president’s discussions with a foreign leader,” she added. “I was not on that call but that intelligence is still unverified.”
“Rest assured,” she claimed, “our president will always stand with our military and protect them against any and every foreign adversary.”
Watch:
.@kwelkernbc: Did Trump raise the issue of Russian bounties on American troops during his call with Putin?
McENANY: “As you know, that intelligence is unverified still to this day … I won’t get into the president’s private discussions with a foreign leader.” pic.twitter.com/bo2wThNaTn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- REALLY?3 days ago
Watch: Trump Sends Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell Who Is Charged With Sex Trafficking Minor Girls
- TRUMP'S AMERICA1 day ago
Devastating Ad Depicts Trump’s America in #GestapoTrump
- SEXISM LIES AND HYPOCRISY2 days ago
GOP Rep. Who Attacked AOC With Profane Sexist Slur ‘Apologizes’ – for Media Misunderstanding His Remarks
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE2 days ago
Trump’s Acting Homeland Security Chief Makes Damning Admission Feds Are ‘Proactively Arresting’ Americans
- HISTORY IN THE MAKING1 day ago
‘Permission to Do That to His Daughters’: AOC Delivers Epic Anti-Misogyny Speech Schooling Congressman Who Accosted Her
- News2 days ago
Prince Andrew’s Biographer Thinks Trump Is Dangling a Pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell in Exchange for Silence
- MORE UNCONSTITUTIONAL FASCISM3 days ago
‘Outrageous’: Legal Experts Slam Trump’s ‘Illegal’ Decree Declaring Undocumented Immigrants Not Persons, Do Not Count
- OPINION3 days ago
Harvard Law Professor: ‘Unconstitutional and Unlawful’ for Trump’s Secret Police Force to Police the Streets