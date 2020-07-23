CHECKING IN WITH THE BOSS?
Trump Just Talked to Putin – Didn’t Even Mention Russia Secretly Paying the Taliban to Kill US Soldiers
It’s been 27 days since The New York Times first reported on Russia’s secret bounty program of paying the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers. President Donald Trump has never publicly responded to this attack on U.S. troops and American sovereignty, nor is there any record of him talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin about it, much less warning him to stop.
The President just missed an opportunity to address the crisis with the leader of Russia: Trump spoke with Putin on Thursday.
The White House just released a “readout” of the call. There is no mention of Russia’s bounty program.
“Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Vladimir Putin of Russia,” the Whitre House said in a statement released to reporters.
“President Trump and President Putin discussed efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic while continuing to reopen global economies. The two leaders also discussed critical bilateral and global issues,” the readout adds, very un-specifically. “President Trump reiterated his hope of avoiding an expensive three-way arms race between China, Russia, and the United States and looked forward to progress on upcoming arms control negotiations in Vienna.”
In addition to not warning the Russian President that any attack on American soldier is an attack on the American people and will not go unpunished, President Trump also did not warn President Putin against attacking the 2020 U.S. elections.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
