THE CRUELTY IS THE POINT
Trump’s ICE to Students Legally in US on Visas: Get Out or You’ll Be Deported if Your Classes Will Be Online
President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) is telling students in the U.S. on student visas they “must depart the country” or enroll in a different school if their college or university will or already has moved their courses online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students legally in the U.S. on student visas who are “attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States,” an ICE memo released Monday reads.
“Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”
There is a global pandemic raging and travel to many countries is currently banned, either by the U.S. or by those countries, or both.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, who is generally even-keeled, is calling the decision “Crazy.”
“This … Is … Crazy ! What national security or economic interest of the American people does this ridiculous decision serve?” he asked on Twitter.
Online, some, like American Immigration Council’s Aaron Reichlin-Melnick and others, noted that just leaving the country isn’t that easy, and the students’ home countries might not have reliable or even high-speed internet access, or their time zone might change dramatically, forcing some to take courses in the middle of the night.
Another great point as to why students may not be able to attend classes in their home countries. Many of the resources that professors will rely on for online-only curricula are not available in every country. Some students could be locked out of tech. https://t.co/FuUsN8ziKm
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 6, 2020
Image: Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Matthew Albence
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT'2 days ago
Texas GOP votes to hold 6,000+ in-person convention in state’s COVID-19 hotspot
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Trump is making a move to endanger LGBTQ and civil rights activists around the world
- News3 days ago
Senior Trump Campaign Advisor and Top Fundraising Official Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Reports
- 'AS AN AMERICAN'2 days ago
Conservatives are freaking out over the NFL playing “The Black National Anthem” before games
- TRUMP LIES PEOPLE DIE1 day ago
FDA Chief Cornered on CNN Over Trump’s False Claim That ’99 Percent of COVID Cases Are Completely Harmless’
- News21 hours ago
Busted: Trump’s Mt. Rushmore Speech Is Remarkably Similar to Monologues From Fox News Host Tucker Carlson
- GASLIGHTING AMERICA3 days ago
‘Spawned,’ ‘Seeded,’ and ‘Spread’: Trump Official Spins Out-of-Control Anti-China Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory
- 'BUCKLE UP'2 days ago
U.S. government vividly shows the danger of fireworks in literally mind-blowing video