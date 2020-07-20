HOW IS THIS AMERICA?
Trump to Deploy 150 Secret Paramilitary Police Officers to Streets of Chicago to ‘Grab’ Americans Who ‘Hate Our Country’
President Donald Trump’s secret police force has been detaining and arresting Black Lives Matter protestors, reportedly including those who have committed no crimes, off the streets of Portland. Trump is now praising these camouflaged, masked, paramilitary officers in riot gear who don no insignias or name tags: “They grab ’em, a lot of people in jail,” Trump cheered, saying those arrested “hate our country.”
Now, as Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf and other administration officials have promised, these heavily-armed forces will be deployed into other American cities.
150 troops from agencies under the DHS umbrella, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be deployed onto the streets of Chicago this week, the Chicago Tribune reports.
“We don’t need federal agents without any insignia taking people off the streets and holding them, I think, unlawfully,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a press conference Monday morning.
Also Monday, President Donald Trump praised the federal officers who have thrown a portion of Portland into chaos, tear-gassing demonstrators including hundreds of sunflower-wielding moms who built a human shield to protect the BLM protestors. All were gassed over the weekend.
“We’re going to have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you, in Portland they’ve been there three days, and they’ve really done a fantastic job in a very short period of time, no problem,” Trump told reporters from the Oval Office.
“They grab ’em, a lot of people in jail, their leaders – these are anarchists, these are not protestors,” Trump lied.
(Political beliefs or affiliations should not determine how law enforcement officers treat alleged suspects.)
“People say ‘protestors’ – these people are anarchists,” Trump claimed. “These are people that hate our country, and we’re not going to let it go forward.”
Trump also falsely claimed elected officials are “afraid” of the protestors.
The president is trying to distinguish himself as the “law and order” candidate, but polling shows presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is seen as the law and order candidate.
Meanwhile, it’s unclear if the Trump administration has the legal authority to occupy Portland, “grab” U.S. citizens off the streets without reason, all while ignoring requests from the mayor and governor to leave.
Watch:
“We’re going to have more federal law enforcement … in Portland, they’ve done a fantastic job … no problem. They grab ’em, a lot of people in jail … these are people that hate our country” — Trump pic.twitter.com/giDdhP7GdY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2020
Watch: Young Black Couple Tasered and Pulled From Car by Mob of Atlanta Police for Reportedly Breaking Curfew
In a video captured by CBS46, a young Black couple can be seen being pulled over by Atlanta law enforcement officers because they were reportedly out after curfew, only to be shot with Tasers, then pulled from the car and put in restraints after being yanked out of their car.
Atlanta joined a host of cities to institute a curfew as protests over the killing of George Floyd have swept across the country, leading to clashes with police.
In the video, the young woman is Tasered and pulled from the car while the man is Tasered after police shattered his driver-side window with a baton.
Watch below:
Atlanta.
And we wonder why there is protesting and violence. pic.twitter.com/Fhs8JU2DvN
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 31, 2020
