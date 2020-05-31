Connect with us

HOW IS THIS AMERICA?

Watch: Young Black Couple Tasered and Pulled From Car by Mob of Atlanta Police for Reportedly Breaking Curfew

Published

on

In a video captured by CBS46, a young Black couple can be seen being pulled over by Atlanta law enforcement officers because they were reportedly out after curfew, only to be shot with Tasers, then pulled from the car and put in restraints after being yanked out of their car.

Atlanta joined a host of cities to institute a curfew as protests over the killing of George Floyd have swept across the country, leading to clashes with police.

In the video, the young woman is Tasered and pulled from the car while the man is Tasered after police shattered his driver-side window with a baton.

Watch below:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.