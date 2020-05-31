HOW IS THIS AMERICA?
Watch: Young Black Couple Tasered and Pulled From Car by Mob of Atlanta Police for Reportedly Breaking Curfew
In a video captured by CBS46, a young Black couple can be seen being pulled over by Atlanta law enforcement officers because they were reportedly out after curfew, only to be shot with Tasers, then pulled from the car and put in restraints after being yanked out of their car.
Atlanta joined a host of cities to institute a curfew as protests over the killing of George Floyd have swept across the country, leading to clashes with police.
In the video, the young woman is Tasered and pulled from the car while the man is Tasered after police shattered his driver-side window with a baton.
Watch below:
Atlanta.
And we wonder why there is protesting and violence. pic.twitter.com/Fhs8JU2DvN
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 31, 2020
