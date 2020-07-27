FAKE PRESIDENT
Trump Lied About Being Asked to Toss Out the Yankees’ First Pitch on Opening Day – Because He Was Jealous of Fauci
Just before Dr. Anthony Fauci tossed out the first ball of Major League Baseball’s opening day last Thursday, President Donald Trump announced the president of the New York Yankees, Randy Levine, had invited him to toss the first pitch for the New York team on August 15.
He was one-hundred-percent lying.
Well, maybe 95 percent.
Trump apparently had been asked years prior, as in, “You should come and do that some day,” what some would call an open invitation. There had not been a formal invitation, no date set, and until he made that announcement, the Yankees had neither been asked nor told.
But he did it, The New York Times reports, because he was jealous of Dr. Fauci.
“Randy Levine is a great friend of mine from the Yankees,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, just one hour before Fauci threw the first ball. “And he asked me to throw out the first pitch, and I think I’m doing that on August 15 at Yankee Stadium.”
“There was one problem,” the Times explains. “Mr. Trump had not actually been invited on that day by the Yankees, according to one person with knowledge of Mr. Trump’s schedule. His announcement surprised both Yankees officials and the White House staff.”
Trump “had been so annoyed by Dr. Fauci’s turn in the limelight, an official familiar with his reaction said, that he had directed his aides to call Yankees officials and make good on a longtime standing offer from Mr. Levine to throw out an opening pitch.”
On Sunday, for reasons unknown, Trump “canceled,” so to speak, making a big deal out of his “change” of plans.
Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020
Perhaps he canceled after remembering last year’s World Series:
Regardless, his tweet “canceling” was quickly panned by many on social media, who could tell he had been lying from the start.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Anti-Gay, Anti-Mask Arkansas Senator Who Called Coronavirus a ‘Hoax’ Gets COVID-19
- 'AS AN AMERICAN'2 days ago
Totally Not-Racist Republican Tom Cotton Wants to Punish Schools That Teach About Slavery
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS3 days ago
The Texas Republican Convention Was So Disastrous That They Have to Hold a Second One
- AMERICA IN CRISIS2 days ago
Experts Gamed Out a Contested 2020 Election — All Scenarios Resulted in ‘Street-Level Violence’ in America
- SURE JAN SURE1 day ago
Trump Mocked for Cowardly Canceling Throwing Out Yankees’ Opening Pitch ‘Because of My Strong Focus on the China Virus’
- RACISM IS RACISM13 hours ago
‘Not What I Said’: Tom Cotton Says Slavery Was a ‘Necessary Evil’ Then Claims Quoting Him Directly Is ‘Fake News’
- MADE YOUR BED NOW YOU HAVE TO LIE IN IT15 hours ago
Republican Turmoil From Donald Trump Has Reached a Whole New Level of Frustration in the Senate: Report
- News14 hours ago
Trump National Security Advisor, Member of Coronavirus Task Force, Tests Positive for COVID-19