TAKE THIS AS A WARNING

Trump Admits He’s ‘Not a Good Loser,’ Will ‘Have to See’ if He Will Accept Election Results: ‘Not Going to Just Say Yes’

President Donald Trump is refusing to say if he will accept the results of the November 3 presidential election. In a wide-ranging Fox News interview the president would not give a straight answer, dodged the question, and insisted the election would be “rigged” due to mail-in voting.

“I’m not a good loser. I don’t like to lose,” Trump told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace in an interview that airs today. “I don’t lose too often. I don’t like to lose.”

Wallace asked Trump if he is “gracious.”

The President shrugged, his right eye seemed to close, and then he refused to give a straight answer to that question also:  “You don’t know until you see. It depends.”

He did not say on what, but falsely claimed mail-in voting “is going to rig the election.”

Wallace pressed Trump, asking if he was “suggesting” he would not accept the results.

“No. I have to see,” the president replied.

Wallace then reminded the President that during the 2016 debates he told Trump about the peaceful transition of power.

“Can you give a direct answer? You will accept the election?”

“I have to see,” Trump cried defensively. “Look, No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no – and I didn’t last time either,” was Trump’s final answer.

Watch:

