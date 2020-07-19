TAKE THIS AS A WARNING
Trump Admits He’s ‘Not a Good Loser,’ Will ‘Have to See’ if He Will Accept Election Results: ‘Not Going to Just Say Yes’
President Donald Trump is refusing to say if he will accept the results of the November 3 presidential election. In a wide-ranging Fox News interview the president would not give a straight answer, dodged the question, and insisted the election would be “rigged” due to mail-in voting.
“I’m not a good loser. I don’t like to lose,” Trump told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace in an interview that airs today. “I don’t lose too often. I don’t like to lose.”
Wallace asked Trump if he is “gracious.”
The President shrugged, his right eye seemed to close, and then he refused to give a straight answer to that question also: “You don’t know until you see. It depends.”
He did not say on what, but falsely claimed mail-in voting “is going to rig the election.”
Wallace pressed Trump, asking if he was “suggesting” he would not accept the results.
“No. I have to see,” the president replied.
Wallace then reminded the President that during the 2016 debates he told Trump about the peaceful transition of power.
“Can you give a direct answer? You will accept the election?”
“I have to see,” Trump cried defensively. “Look, No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no – and I didn’t last time either,” was Trump’s final answer.
Watch:
TRUMP: “I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election.”
WALLACE: “Are you suggesting that you might not accept the results?”
TRUMP: “I have to see.”
WALLACE: “Can you give a direct answer that you will accept the election?
TRUMP: “I have to see.” pic.twitter.com/mPDPLY9vsr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020
