Supreme Court Blocks House Request to Move Quickly in Battle to Obtain Trump Tax Returns
The U.S. Supreme Court has just denied a request from the House of Representatives to move to quickly obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who would have granted the request, had her name recorded as dissenting.
New: The Supreme Court refuses House request to immediately issue judgments in congressional subpoena cases to more quickly restart fight for Trump financial documents. Justice Sotomayor notes her dissent. pic.twitter.com/RGrpj19O4N
— Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) July 20, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trump to Resume Live Coronavirus Briefings After Promise to Use White House Events to Campaign
President Donald Trump will resume his highly controversial coronavirus briefings, after stopping them when he suggested researchers should investigate injecting disinfectants into the human body to fight the virus.
The coronavirus task force press briefings, which will resume Tuesday and be held daily at 5 PM, were filled with lies and misinformation, and were fueled by Trump’s desire to attack reporters.
Administration officials last week said the president will continue to use White House events as campaign rallies, which he did last Tuesday in the Rose Garden.
Trump met with Republican House and Senate leaders Monday morning in the Oval Office.
President Trump says he is bringing back the coronavirus briefings, first one Tuesday ay 5pm pic.twitter.com/btQ7qGQY3h
— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 20, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has revealed she is being treated for a recurrence of liver cancer.
Justice Ginsburg says she has been receiving treatment, including chemotherapy, since May. The 87-year old progressive jurist says she receives chemotherapy twice a week, is tolerating it well, and there has been “no new disease.”
Ginsburg says she is “fully able” to continue working.
“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg explains her latest hospitalization, saying: “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.” pic.twitter.com/JwKV2B2Ss5
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) July 17, 2020
White House: ‘Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Fully-Opening Schools
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump is adamant all schools should re-open in the fall and all children should return to school “every day.”
Defending the President’s insistence, McEnany explained to reporters, “and when he says ‘open’ he means open in full, kids being able to attend each and every day at their school.”
“The science should not stand in the way of this,” McEnany added, appearing to be reading from prepared notes. She said she had talked with Trump in the Oval Office. It was unclear if those were his words she was quoting.
McEnany doubled down, and began quoting from Dr. Scott Atlas, who is not an immunologist or a virologist, but a radiologist specializing in MRI techniques for the brain and spine. Atlas in 2016 served as a health care advisor to presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani’s campaign, which says his “research includes free market solutions to health care.”
“Of course we can do it, everyone else in the Western world, our peer nations are doing it, we are the outlier here, the science is very clear on this.”
Factually, however, the current infection rate for nearly if not all of America’s peer nations is exponentially lower than it is for the U.S.
Later, McEnany added: “The science is on our side here.”
The press secretary seemed to be telling Americans to pick and choose from the science the administration likes, to support the president’s goals.
McEnany also urged schools to re-open, citing a “lack of reporting of abuse,” and “mental depressions that are not addressed.”
Under the Trump administration immigrant children have been separated from their families and housed in concentration camp-like facilities where conditions can be horrific, and died in the hands of federal government agents.
Watch:
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings:
“The science should not stand in the way of this.” pic.twitter.com/w6H9DM0uTV
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2020
Later, McEnany accused The Washington Post of engaging in “Media Bias,” by altering her comments, rather than saying she misspoke, if that’s true. In fact, it’s doubtful she did misspeak, given that this is a standard line for the administration.
“We don’t want the guidance from CDC to be a reason why schools don’t open,” Vice President Mike Pence said on July 8. “I think that every American, every American knows that we can safely reopen our schools. .?.?. We want, as the president said this morning, to make sure that what we’re doing doesn’t stand in the way of doing that.”
Vaccine Scientist and professor Peter Hotez, MD, PhD, pushed back:
Yes the science is very clear on this, it predicts that if you open schools in communities with high levels of virus transmission teachers, staff, bus drivers will get sick. But if you first create a plan to greatly reduce virus transmission you can do things like reopen schools https://t.co/KO8j0gGDq9
— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 16, 2020
This article has been updated to include McEnany’s criticism and related elements.
