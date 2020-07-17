News
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has revealed she is being treated for a recurrence of liver cancer.
Justice Ginsburg says she has been receiving treatment, including chemotherapy, since May. The 87-year old progressive jurist says she receives chemotherapy twice a week, is tolerating it well, and there has been “no new disease.”
Ginsburg says she is “fully able” to continue working.
“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg explains her latest hospitalization, saying: “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.” pic.twitter.com/JwKV2B2Ss5
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) July 17, 2020
News
White House: ‘Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Fully-Opening Schools
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump is adamant all schools should re-open in the fall and all children should return to school “every day.”
Defending the President’s insistence, McEnany explained to reporters, “and when he says ‘open’ he means open in full, kids being able to attend each and every day at their school.”
“The science should not stand in the way of this,” McEnany added, appearing to be reading from prepared notes. She said she had talked with Trump in the Oval Office. It was unclear if those were his words she was quoting.
McEnany doubled down, and began quoting from Dr. Scott Atlas, who is not an immunologist or a virologist, but a radiologist specializing in MRI techniques for the brain and spine. Atlas in 2016 served as a health care advisor to presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani’s campaign, which says his “research includes free market solutions to health care.”
“Of course we can do it, everyone else in the Western world, our peer nations are doing it, we are the outlier here, the science is very clear on this.”
Factually, however, the current infection rate for nearly if not all of America’s peer nations is exponentially lower than it is for the U.S.
Later, McEnany added: “The science is on our side here.”
The press secretary seemed to be telling Americans to pick and choose from the science the administration likes, to support the president’s goals.
McEnany also urged schools to re-open, citing a “lack of reporting of abuse,” and “mental depressions that are not addressed.”
Under the Trump administration immigrant children have been separated from their families and housed in concentration camp-like facilities where conditions can be horrific, and died in the hands of federal government agents.
Watch:
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings:
“The science should not stand in the way of this.” pic.twitter.com/w6H9DM0uTV
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2020
Later, McEnany accused The Washington Post of engaging in “Media Bias,” by altering her comments, rather than saying she misspoke, if that’s true. In fact, it’s doubtful she did misspeak, given that this is a standard line for the administration.
“We don’t want the guidance from CDC to be a reason why schools don’t open,” Vice President Mike Pence said on July 8. “I think that every American, every American knows that we can safely reopen our schools. . . . We want, as the president said this morning, to make sure that what we’re doing doesn’t stand in the way of doing that.”
Vaccine Scientist and professor Peter Hotez, MD, PhD, pushed back:
Yes the science is very clear on this, it predicts that if you open schools in communities with high levels of virus transmission teachers, staff, bus drivers will get sick. But if you first create a plan to greatly reduce virus transmission you can do things like reopen schools https://t.co/KO8j0gGDq9
— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 16, 2020
This article has been updated to include McEnany’s criticism and related elements.
News
President’s New Campaign Manager Tells Staffers Ignore ‘Media-Driven Narrative’ Trump Is Losing to Biden: Report
New Trump re-election campaign manager Bill Stepien gathered hundreds of Trump campaign staffers together Thursday, apparently to insist all’s well.
In what Politico says those present called an “emotional” meeting, Stepien told attendees to ignore the “media-driven narrative” that President Donald Trump is losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN’s John Harwood reports Stepien also says, “We have a better team, better voter information, a better ground game, better fundraising, and most importantly, a better candidate with a better record.”
Jared Kushner delivered the news to Brad Parscale Wednesday night that he would no longer be managing the campaign. White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley insists that Parscale has not been demoted, merely that now Stepien is calling the shots. Parscale is staying on as senior advisor, and reportedly moving back to his home in Florida.
News
Stacey Abrams Is Trending Because ‘Openly Pro-Virus’ Brian Kemp Just Banned Cities From Requiring Masks – After Meeting Trump
Welcome to Georgia, the state that ranks eighth in population but fourth in new COVID-19 cases.
As the coronavirus spreads across the Peach State, Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday issued an executive order banning all cities and town from requiring face masks to be worn. Curiously, the directive came just hours after he met with President Donald Trump.
(That’s Gov. Kemp in the photo above on the right on Wednesday, wearing a mask, speaking with President Trump.)
That means at least 15 cities currently requiring face masks now have to rescind those orders.
Face masks have proven to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which is unchecked in the United States, but under control in many other countries across the globe.
Kemp, who some believe effectively stole the gubernatorial election from former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, was one of the last governors to shut down his state. He finally did after falsely suggesting the CDC had just discovered asymptomatic people spread the virus, a fact that was known for at least weeks. Kemp was also the first governor to open up his state. It was a decision so extreme it even drew a rebuke from President Trump. Later his Public Health Department released a graph purportedly showing the spread had slowed – except it had been manipulated, with data out of chronological order.
Now Kemp is banning the requirement to wear a mask, which led to immediate outrage – and many to once again remind Georgia voters Stacey Abrams could have been their governor.
Abrams slammed Kemp on MSNBC Wednesday night, saying Kemp “is too afraid of the consequences of leadership to actually demonstrate any.”
“More than 3,000 Georgians have perished, disproportionately Black and Brown Georgians, and he continues to fiddle while Rome burns,” Abrams continued. “This is not a man who’s capable of leadership.”
“From the beginning of this catastrophe, Brian Kemp has demonstrated that he has absolutely no competency in this process,” Stacey Abrams says of the governor’s decision to void local mask mandates. “What he continues to do is downplay … the deaths of Georgians.” pic.twitter.com/6gl5GPs2GB
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 16, 2020
Some are now calling Gov. Kemp “openly pro-virus.”
Take a look.
“…any state, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, …are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order￼.”
Brian Kemp is just openly pro-virus now. #gapol #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/L9yFyPwB74
— Marisa (@marisapk) July 15, 2020
I fucking HATE this dude and every time he gets worse it’s just another reminder that Stacey Abrams should be in his seat
— defund the police (@b_i_lingual) July 16, 2020
Georgia could have had Stacey Abrams. Instead they got this. https://t.co/aJXOYI87IC
— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) July 16, 2020
They could’ve had Stacey Abrams. Instead they got a guy who suppressed votes so he could use his power to hurt people.
Georgia can undo some of the damage this November by electing two Democratic senators. Otherwise, this will only get worse. https://t.co/9uJLDnZkBE
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 16, 2020
RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU THINK STACEY ABRAMS WOULD HAVE MANAGED THIS PANDEMIC BETTER.
— SECOND KICK OF A MULE (@NerdsGoSailing) July 16, 2020
I will always be bitter about Brian Kemp & the GOP stealing the Governorship from Stacey Abrams. 😡 https://t.co/cEuLeiZ6ei
— Miss Norma Jeane 🗽🩸 & 🦷 (@rosanthony3) July 16, 2020
Imagine how much better off America would be right now if Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum were Governors of Georgia and Florida right now.
Black votes matter and they should have been counted! pic.twitter.com/CFhjDXFtbi
— Tae Phoenix is an Anti-Fascist ☂️ (@TaePhoenix) July 16, 2020
Brian Kemp has banned Georgia’s cities and its counties from ordering people to wear masks in all public places.
He went from committing election fraud after stealing the Governor’s race from Stacey Abrams to actively trying to kill every citizen in his state.
Lock him up.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 16, 2020
