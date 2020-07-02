ELECTION INTERFERENCE
Supreme Court Blocks House Access to Secret Mueller Russia Report Docs Until After Election
The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear a case on whether or not the House Judiciary Committee can gain access to secret grand jury documents produced by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russia’s attack on the 2016 presidential election and President Donald Trump.
By agreeing to hear the case the nation’s top court effectively blocks lawmakers from gaining access to those documents until after the November 2020 presidential election. Justices will not hear the case until the fall, after the Court’s summer break. A decision would not be announced before November 3.
The decision to grant President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr their request to hear the case is a major win for candidate Trump and his re-election campaign. The court effectively is choosing to block critical information about the President’s dealings with Russia, and Russia’s efforts to intervene in a U.S. election, until after voters decide whether or not to re-elect him.
Noting that a “lower court ruled this spring that the committee was entitled to see the previously withheld material from Mueller’s probe, which also investigated whether President Trump obstructed the special counsel’s work,” The Washington Post calls the court’s move “a significant blow to House Democrats’ efforts.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
