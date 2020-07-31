POLITICIZING THE PANDEMIC
‘Stunningly Lunkheaded’ Jim Jordan Decimated as a ‘Loudmouthed Bully’ for Attacking Dr. Fauci in House Hearing
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) played to the cameras Friday morning as he bullied, belittled, and attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci during a House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee hearing on the coronavirus crisis.
Jordan tried to politicize the immunologist and public health official’s testimony – and tried get Fauci, who has served for decades as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to say that the federal government should shut down the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests under the guise of combatting the pandemic.
“Do protests increase the spread of the virus?” Jordan pointedly asked.
Fauci repeated the question, offering to “make a general statement,” but Jordan immediately interrupted him after the doctor had spoken just 15 words.
“Half a million protestors on June 6 alone,” Jordan declared.
“Crowding particularly when you’re not wearing a mask contributes to the spread of the virus,” Fauci replied.
“Should we limit the protesting?” Jordan pressed.
Stunned, Fauci responded.
“I’m not sure – how do you mean? Should we limit the protesting?”
Jordan, insisting a public health official weigh in on a specific event and a specific legal issue, shot back with a terse and angry answer: “Should government limit the protesting?”
This is a question not for Fauci but for legal experts. Jordan could have asked the question another way, say, “Should the government limit outside events of more than 500 people?” But he didn’t want an answer, he wanted the television footage.
The attack went on for at least two minutes. Ultimately Chairman James Clyburn was forced to intervene.
Jim Jordan is out here asking Dr. Fauci a series of gotcha questions about the possibility that #BlackLivesMatter protesters are spreading the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/R4473NA5hX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2020
Many on social media were furious – and only too happy to remind Americans that allegations by numerous of his former college wrestlers have never been resolved.
JIM JORDAN: Dr. Fauci, do you believe wrestlers should be molested. Hey who put this question in here.
FAUCI: No. They shouldn’t. And if you see that happen you should say something.
JIM JORDAN:
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 31, 2020
If only Gym Jordan cared as much about young boys being sexually assaulted on his watch as he does about people exercising their First Amendment rights.
— Matt Rogers 🎙️ (@Politidope) July 31, 2020
Some focused on the holes in Jordan’s line of attack:
He forgot to mention Trumps rallies no masks and pence’s campaign rallies no mask or distancing Dr. Fachi should have reminded him that they have urged masks but yet Jordon so concerned about rallies refuses to wear one &has probably been a spreader to more than the protests
— Justamom1 (@Justamom110) July 31, 2020
Maybe ask about Trump rallies that have actually killed a former presidential candidate?
— Ziggy Stardust (@ZiggyTheNazz) July 31, 2020
Why is it Fauci’s role to say whether or not the government should forcibly stop civil rights protests? Do you even know wha Fauci’s job is?
— Thomas 🐊 (@thomas_k_r) July 31, 2020
And the Democrats are missing the critical point. This virus spreads more easily and more readily when people are inside than when they are outside. He is complaining about protests which are outside while everything he wants to be opened is inside
— njevancik (@nevancik1) July 31, 2020
Some just shared their feelings about the extremely polarizing Congressman:
Wow. @Jim_Jordan is rude and stunningly lunkheaded . #coronavirusHearing
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 31, 2020
150K deaths, and this is where the energy is going right now instead of trying to make some kind of fix. Unbelievable.
— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) July 31, 2020
Gym Jordan is a loudmouthed bully who defends Trump no matter what. He’s from a gerrymandered district in Ohio and unfortunately he’ll be very tough to unseat.
— Barbara Witsaman (@barwits) July 31, 2020
Jim Jordan is not great at this https://t.co/1mUPhCBkfn
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 31, 2020
I just hate seeing Jim Jordan be disrespectful to James Clyburn. I’ve never wrestled before. But I would wrestle Jim Jordan right this second. Pin his fucking ass right to that podium. He’s a wrestler but he’s about the size of my Dak Prescott bobble head.
— Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) July 31, 2020
You, @Jim_Jordan, are an arrogant, reprehensible creature. Like every other bully I’ve met in my life.
— 🌊🇨🇦BlueCanadian🇨🇦🌊 (@AngryCanuck70) July 31, 2020
Jim Jordan is what’s wrong with America.
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) July 31, 2020
Fauci basically told Jim Jordan to Fuck off
— José (@yoruguaenusa) July 31, 2020
White House: Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Briefings Will Have ‘New Focus’ – Which Will Not Be Coronavirus
President Donald Trump will no longer focus on coronavirus during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings.
Promising they will have “a new look” and “a new focus,” the White House says it will revamp President Trump’s daily briefings, which he has consistently held seven days a week for the past six weeks or so up until this weekend.
“We’re entering a phase of looking to reopen the country and with that, the president will be focusing a lot on the economy,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told The Associated Press.
Trump’s overwhelming focus since first learning of coronavirus back in late 2019 (some say as early as November) has been on how to ensure it does not get in the way of his re-election efforts. The President has hinged his hopes on retaining the White House by touting the economy, which is all but in tatters due to his poor management of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, in a Saturday Twitter rant Trump appeared to threaten – or promise – to end his daily coronavirus briefings as he blast the media and concluded the briefings are “Not worth the time & effort!”
After musing Thursday about injections of disinfectant to cure the human body of coronavirus, the President has not held a task force briefing since Friday’s – which he abruptly cut short before leaving without taking any questions.
On Sunday, Trump’s Monday schedule was released and as usual the Coronavirus Task Force briefing was slated for 5 PM. Late Monday morning it was canceled, only to be back on hours later.
“The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again,” McEnany tweeted. “President @realDonaldTrump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening.”
Trump was immediately mocked on social media for being like a junkie who needs his fix.
Also on Monday Trump launched into a multi-faceted attack on the free press, calling the “FAKE NEWS” the “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” He also called on lawyers to look into forcing the “Noble Committee” to force reporters to return their “Noble Prizes,” neither of which exists. Trump spelled “Nobel” wrong and appeared to conflate it with the Pulitzer Prize for journalism.
