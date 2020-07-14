News
Louisiana’s COVID-19-Enabling Attorney General Gets Tested for Coronavirus Before Meeting Pence, Tests Positive
Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Louisiana Tuesday to meet with Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards and the state’s two Republican Senators to share his message about the importance of opening all schools in the fall. Not on the tarmac in Baton Rouge when Air Force Two landed at 11:13 AM was the Bayou State’s Tea Party Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who tested positive for coronavirus before he was slated to greet the vice president.
“Out of an overabundance of caution with the Vice President coming to our state, I was tested for Cornavirus,” Landry told the state’s Dept. of Justice employees via email, Louisiana’s The Advocate reports. “Though experiencing no symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19.”
Attorney General Landry has opposed measures to protect the people of Louisiana from the deadly virus, and the statistics show his efforts are not working.
While Louisiana is only 25th out of America’s 50 states in population, it ranks 12th in coronavirus cases, with 82,051. Worse, coronavirus is exploding across the state. In per capita cases the state ranks third.
Louisiana ranked eighth on Monday in new cases, with 2,224.
And in total deaths Louisiana ranks tenth, with 3,428.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, who lost an aide to the coronavirus, has tried to reduce the infection rate, but his efforts have been undermined by the Attorney General.
Just last week, Landry warned against mandating students and teachers wear masks in schools to help control the spread of coronavirus.
“We believe that mandating students to wear masks creates a situation that may cross the line on liberty,” he said.
Last month Landry declared Governor Edwards’ order to ban live indoor music in response to the coronavirus pandemic was unconstitutional.
In May, GOP lawmakers turned to Landry to help them craft legislation “squashing” Governor Edwards’ stay-at-home order, The Advocate also reported.
Also in May Landry “urged” the Governor to re-open barber shops and salons, saying there are “thousands of licensed cosmetologists in our State; many are independent contractors who have no other source of income and are struggling to make ends meet.”
In late April he “encouraged” Gov. Edwards to allow churches, which have been major spreading sites, to re-open.
Previously, Landry promoted President Donald Trump’s fraudulent claims by “securing” “8,000 packs of azithromycin and 75,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine sulfate … in addition to the 400,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine directly donated by Amneal Pharmaceuticals last week.”
‘So Are White People’: Trump Lashes Out at Reporter’s ‘Terrible Question’ About Black Americans Being Killed by Cops
President Donald Trump lashed out at a CBS News reporter Tuesday afternoon, calling her question about Black Americans being killed by police “terrible.” He then repeatedly insisted that white people are also being killed by law enforcement, suggesting because of that it isn’t a problem.
“You said George Floyd’s death was a terrible thing,” CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge told the President in an interview outside the White House. “Why are African Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”
“And so are white people,” Trump replied. “So are white people,” he repeated with indignation.
“What a terrible question to ask,” the president added, as he often does when speaking with reporters who are women. “So are white people,” he said for the third time, as if he were personally offended.
“More white people, by the way,” Trump continued, clearly aggrieved, and as if he were correcting Herridge. “More white people.”
President Trump tells @CBS_Herridge that “more White people” are dying at the hands of police than Black people. Watch excerpts on CBSN, more tonight on @CBSEveningNews and tomorrow on @CBSThisMorning https://t.co/NeBLT0LG0p pic.twitter.com/XIwyARJBBl
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With ‘Possible Infection’: Report
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with a “possible infection,” according to CNBC.
She has been sent to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, the Supreme Court says in a statement, noting she had “fever and chills” last night.
Currently she is “resting comfortably” and is on intravenous antibiotics.
JUST IN: #SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/6pZ5oShvyn
— Nicole Ninh (@nicninh) July 14, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Lawsuits Force Trump to Cave on Threat to Deport Immigrant Students Whose Classes Move Online During Pandemic
President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) says it will not deport students legally in the U.S. on student visas if their colleges and universities move their courses online during the pandemic. Last week Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sued the administration to get the decision reversed.
The threat was largely seen as tied to President Donald Trump’s campaign push to have all schools reopen in the fall, a means to move the economy forward so parents are able to return to work and not have to be concerned about childcare.
“U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on Tuesday announced that the U.S. had agreed with Harvard and MIT to rescind a new policy requiring the students to take at least one in-person class,” Bloomberg News reports. They add that “a dozen ‘friend of the court’ briefs [were] filed in support of the Harvard suit from hundreds of universities and some of the country’s largest tech companies.”
17 states also filed suit against the Trump administration in a separate case.
Many thousands of students could hav been forced to leave the country, returning in some cases to nations where time zones and internet access laws make it difficult to participate in online learning.
Immigration attorney Greg Siskind calls it a “HUGE surrender” by the Trump administration.
So to summarize – The Trump Administration has rescinded the 7/6 F-1 students directive. Schools can go online if they want. No new I-20s needed. F-1 visas should be proceeding. Congratulations Harvard and the Wilmer Hale team. Big big win!
— (((Greg Siskind))) (@gsiskind) July 14, 2020
