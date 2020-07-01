‘Doing It Wrong’: Internet Explodes as Trump Says He’s OK With Wearing a Mask and Would Look ‘Like the Lone Ranger’

After top Republicans this week declared they support mask-wearing to help control COVID-19 infections President Donald Trump, six months into the coronavirus pandemic has finally decided to say he’s “all for masks.”

“I’m all for masks. I think masks are very good,” Trump said in a Fox News interview Wednesday afternoon.

The President refused to issue an executive order requiring mask usage, something experts say would significantly reduce the spread of the deadly virus and help the declining economy.

The vain President quickly added, “People have seen me wearing one.”

“I sort of liked the way I looked,” he added, “like the Lone Ranger.”

Trump now says he’s “all for masks” pic.twitter.com/HdJ0aUZbsX — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) July 1, 2020

Not surprisingly, many were quick to mock the President, not only for being late to even just slightly support mask wearing but also for how he’s contributed to the deaths of 130,000 people in the U.S.

Trump: Never wears a mask, moved the Republican convention because they were going to make them wear masks, has repeatedly flouted mask wearing rules, just had a huge indoor rally where almost no one wore masks Fox News: “Trump: I’m all for masks” pic.twitter.com/UJ7H2OSuHl — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 1, 2020

Why didn’t we think to tell Trump he’d look like The Lone Ranger or a superhero or something. Could have been that simple! Probably could have saved 60k lives? 70k? #loneranger — Winky Lewis (@winkylewis) July 1, 2020

Trump says he looks like the “Lone Ranger” in a mask. That probably means he’s not wearing it correctly… https://t.co/Kg39DOgfQS — Jack Brewster (@jbruce218) July 1, 2020

If Trump thinks he looked like the Lone Ranger, he definitely wasn’t wearing the mask correctly. https://t.co/jiE3cqq2HZ pic.twitter.com/76icjLfXR5 — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) July 1, 2020

Trump does know that the Lone Ranger’s mask didn’t cover the nose and mouth, right? — Dear Leader (@Kim_JongTrump) July 1, 2020

Saddle up boys…”Trump says he’s not sure a mandate is needed, but “I’m all for masks,” and would wear one “in a tight situation with people.” He says “I sort of liked the way I looked” one time he wore one, it was okay — “like the Lone Ranger.”” Daniel Dale pic.twitter.com/XpaT9zDo1G — Angelofjustice9 🕊😇⚡🏵📜 (@AngelofJustice9) July 1, 2020

I reckon something serious is happenning with Trump, one day he's the LONE RANGER and the other he's the LONE WARRIOR — Bellerophontis✍️🎧☕️♌️☮️ (@bellerophontis) July 1, 2020

The man questioned Biden’s cognitive… all while he thinks a mask that is supposed to cover his NOSE & MOUTH makes him look like a Lone Ranger…. @realDonaldTrump 🤣😂😭 STOOPID!!! https://t.co/ax3pJUES22 — GETTING D’USSE JADAKISS 🥴 🤴🏾 (@TheJamesonShow) July 1, 2020

Trump thinks he looks like the Lone Ranger with a mask …he truly is delusional. pic.twitter.com/Yy2az6ulcr — 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒑’𝒔 𝒁𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 😷 (@StevenReyCristo) July 1, 2020

Does he know what the Lone Ranger's mask looks like, it was Trump wearing it wrong? — SchultzcommaBeth (@mynameisBethS) July 1, 2020