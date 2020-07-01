LOL – SERIOUSLY?
‘Doing It Wrong’: Internet Explodes as Trump Says He’s OK With Wearing a Mask and Would Look ‘Like the Lone Ranger’
After top Republicans this week declared they support mask-wearing to help control COVID-19 infections President Donald Trump, six months into the coronavirus pandemic has finally decided to say he’s “all for masks.”
“I’m all for masks. I think masks are very good,” Trump said in a Fox News interview Wednesday afternoon.
The President refused to issue an executive order requiring mask usage, something experts say would significantly reduce the spread of the deadly virus and help the declining economy.
The vain President quickly added, “People have seen me wearing one.”
“I sort of liked the way I looked,” he added, “like the Lone Ranger.”
Trump now says he’s “all for masks” pic.twitter.com/HdJ0aUZbsX
— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) July 1, 2020
Not surprisingly, many were quick to mock the President, not only for being late to even just slightly support mask wearing but also for how he’s contributed to the deaths of 130,000 people in the U.S.
Trump: Never wears a mask, moved the Republican convention because they were going to make them wear masks, has repeatedly flouted mask wearing rules, just had a huge indoor rally where almost no one wore masks
Fox News: “Trump: I’m all for masks” pic.twitter.com/UJ7H2OSuHl
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 1, 2020
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 1, 2020
Why didn’t we think to tell Trump he’d look like The Lone Ranger or a superhero or something. Could have been that simple! Probably could have saved 60k lives? 70k? #loneranger
— Winky Lewis (@winkylewis) July 1, 2020
Trump says he looks like the “Lone Ranger” in a mask. That probably means he’s not wearing it correctly… https://t.co/Kg39DOgfQS
— Jack Brewster (@jbruce218) July 1, 2020
If Trump thinks he looked like the Lone Ranger, he definitely wasn’t wearing the mask correctly. https://t.co/jiE3cqq2HZ pic.twitter.com/76icjLfXR5
— Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) July 1, 2020
Trump does know that the Lone Ranger’s mask didn’t cover the nose and mouth, right?
— Dear Leader (@Kim_JongTrump) July 1, 2020
Saddle up boys…”Trump says he’s not sure a mandate is needed, but “I’m all for masks,” and would wear one “in a tight situation with people.” He says “I sort of liked the way I looked” one time he wore one, it was okay — “like the Lone Ranger.”” Daniel Dale pic.twitter.com/XpaT9zDo1G
— Angelofjustice9 🕊😇⚡🏵📜 (@AngelofJustice9) July 1, 2020
I reckon something serious is happenning with Trump, one day he's the LONE RANGER and the other he's the LONE WARRIOR
— Bellerophontis✍️🎧☕️♌️☮️ (@bellerophontis) July 1, 2020
The man questioned Biden’s cognitive… all while he thinks a mask that is supposed to cover his NOSE & MOUTH makes him look like a Lone Ranger…. @realDonaldTrump 🤣😂😭 STOOPID!!! https://t.co/ax3pJUES22
— GETTING D’USSE JADAKISS 🥴 🤴🏾 (@TheJamesonShow) July 1, 2020
Trump thinks he looks like the Lone Ranger with a mask
…he truly is delusional. pic.twitter.com/Yy2az6ulcr
— 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒑’𝒔 𝒁𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 😷 (@StevenReyCristo) July 1, 2020
Does he know what the Lone Ranger's mask looks like, it was Trump wearing it wrong?
— SchultzcommaBeth (@mynameisBethS) July 1, 2020
The Lone Ranger is the antithesis of Trump. Heroic, brave, tolerant and moral.
— Troy Appel (@tdappel) July 1, 2020
‘Moderate’ GOP Senator ‘Offended’ by Top Democrat’s Impeachment Remarks – After Voting With McConnell Every Time
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, says she was “offended” by remarks Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler made on Tuesday as the Trump impeachment trial got underway. Senator Murkowski, who values the perception that she is a “moderate” who will cross the aisle when she believes in an issue, did not say what specifically offended her, but she did vote with Republicans against every one of the Democrats’ 11 amendments that were designed to allow witnesses, documents, and a fair weighing of the charges of high crimes and misdemeanors against President Donald Trump.
NY Times congressional reporter Catie Edmondson said via Twitter, “Lisa Murkowski told reporters today she was ‘offended’ by Nadler’s remarks,” in response to this tweet by MSNBC’s Garrett Haake:
Republicans like @HawleyMO have been hammering @RepJerryNadler today, saying he alienated the jury by (as they see it), attacking the senate in his late-night speech.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 22, 2020
“I took it as very offensive. As one who is listening attentively and working hard to get to a fair process, I was offended,” Murkowski elaborated, as reported by Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin.
Nadler, just after midnight, stood on the Senate floor as Democrats’ amendments failed along party lines vote after vote after vote, and said: “I see a lot of senators voting for a cover-up, voting to deny witnesses, an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote.”
That appears to be what set off the GOP.
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone demanded an apology, Politico reports.
Murkowski was not the only Republican “offended.”
“If the Democrats are smart, they won’t put Jerry Nadler on the field again,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said. “He was so out of line. It’s offensive accusing us of a cover-up.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also took the opportunity to be “offended.”
“To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I’m covering up nothing,” Graham announced. “I’m exposing your hatred of the president.”
Senate Majority Whip John Thune joined the cavalcade, calling Nadler’s remarks “not helpful.”
