LOL – SERIOUSLY?
‘Moderate’ GOP Senator ‘Offended’ by Top Democrat’s Impeachment Remarks – After Voting With McConnell Every Time
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, says she was “offended” by remarks Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler made on Tuesday as the Trump impeachment trial got underway. Senator Murkowski, who values the perception that she is a “moderate” who will cross the aisle when she believes in an issue, did not say what specifically offended her, but she did vote with Republicans against every one of the Democrats’ 11 amendments that were designed to allow witnesses, documents, and a fair weighing of the charges of high crimes and misdemeanors against President Donald Trump.
NY Times congressional reporter Catie Edmondson said via Twitter, “Lisa Murkowski told reporters today she was ‘offended’ by Nadler’s remarks,” in response to this tweet by MSNBC’s Garrett Haake:
Republicans like @HawleyMO have been hammering @RepJerryNadler today, saying he alienated the jury by (as they see it), attacking the senate in his late-night speech.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 22, 2020
“I took it as very offensive. As one who is listening attentively and working hard to get to a fair process, I was offended,” Murkowski elaborated, as reported by Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin.
Nadler, just after midnight, stood on the Senate floor as Democrats’ amendments failed along party lines vote after vote after vote, and said: “I see a lot of senators voting for a cover-up, voting to deny witnesses, an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote.”
That appears to be what set off the GOP.
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone demanded an apology, Politico reports.
Murkowski was not the only Republican “offended.”
“If the Democrats are smart, they won’t put Jerry Nadler on the field again,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said. “He was so out of line. It’s offensive accusing us of a cover-up.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also took the opportunity to be “offended.”
“To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I’m covering up nothing,” Graham announced. “I’m exposing your hatred of the president.”
Senate Majority Whip John Thune joined the cavalcade, calling Nadler’s remarks “not helpful.”
