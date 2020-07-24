News
CDC Issues New, Updated Guidance Advocating for Re-Opening Schools – Written by the Trump White House
The once non-partisan, science-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new, updated guidance on re-opening schools. The title: “The Importance of Reopening America’s Schools this Fall.”
It includes statements that very closely echo what President Donald Trump and White House aides have said about re-opening schools. For example:
“Death rates among school-aged children are much lower than among adults. At the same time, the harms attributed to closed schools on the social, emotional, and behavioral health, economic well-being, and academic achievement of children, in both the short- and long-term, are well-known and significant.”
Earlier this month President Trump insisted the original CDC guidelines, released July 8, for re-opening schools were “too tough.” They included basic coronavirus prevention strategies like keeping students six feet apart. That recommendation does not exist in the CDC’s new guidance.
The science hasn’t changed. Social distancing is still an important component to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. So are masks. If anything, in recent weeks scientists have learned that children do contract the virus, and do die from it. Children, once thought less likely to spread the virus, it turns out, once they reach ten years of age – generally fifth graders – they spread coronavirus as much as adults.
What changed in the CDC’s new guidance is who wrote it.
“On Thursday the CDC released several new documents that emphasize the benefits of school, in line with Trump’s messaging. Some of the guidance was written by White House officials rather than experts at the CDC,” The Washington Post reports.
Just ten days ago Vice President Mike Pence declared, “We don’t want CDC guidance to be a reason why people don’t reopen their schools.”
VP Mike Pence: “We don’t want CDC guidance to be a reason why people don’t reopen their schools.” pic.twitter.com/KEWk4Fz4d3
— The Hill (@thehill) July 15, 2020
Two days later, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany echoed those remarks:
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings:
“The science should not stand in the way of this.” pic.twitter.com/w6H9DM0uTV
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2020
The White House announced the CDC would be re-issuing new guidelines after Trump called them too “tough.” CDC Administrator Robert Redfield, whose own actions crippled the U.S. response to the virus, said his agency would not revise the guidelines.
Less than two weeks later, the CDC published the new guidelines, designed to force the re-opening of schools, penned in part by the Trump White House.
On Wednesday, after announcing the GOP convention in Florida would be scrapped because of the coronavirus, President Trump declared schools “have to open.”
President Trump: “Schools have to open safely. They have to open.” pic.twitter.com/03To0VTJjH
— The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2020
Former acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Andy Slavitt, who has been warning about the poor handling of the pandemic since February, weighed in on the new CDC guidelines.
BREAKING: The CDC has changed their recommendation to now say to just send your kids to school.
The @CDCgov has fallen so so far. The document is sad. https://t.co/oe7BDClMCt
— Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 24, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Uses Coronavirus Briefing to Announce Florida GOP Convention is Canceled: ‘Not the Right Time’
President Donald Trump used his supposed coronavirus press briefing to announce he is canceling the Florida portion of the GOP convention. The coronavirus briefings are supposedly for informing the American people about the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump, citing the huge outbreak of coronavirus, told reporters it’s “not the right time” to hold the convention in Florida. The North Carolina segment, which was never fully canceled, will continue.
Florida just announced its highest-ever one-day death toll, 173 deaths over the past day. Florida is currently third in coronavirus cases, was third in new deaths on Wednesday, and is eighth in total deaths.
Many believe the cancellation comes after a large number of GOP lawmakers announced they would not attend, over coronavirus concerns.
After announcing the cancellation, the president went on to push for schools to open in the fall.
“We’re going to do some other things with tele-rallies and online the week that we’re discussing which will be really good” — Trump announces that the 2020 RNC that was scheduled to take place in Jacksonville will not be happening pic.twitter.com/gU2U1GE0ka
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2020
News
‘Extremely Irate’ Man Who Refused to Wear a Mask Shot Dead After Trying to Run Over Auto Shop Owner’s Son: Report
A man who wanted air put in his tires reportedly became “extremely irate” when the owner of an auto shop asked him to put on a mask, was later shot dead after he attempted to run over the owner’s son with his car. Another man was wounded.
“The owner said he told the man that he could help him but that he needed to have a mask on and the man became ‘extremely irate,'” incident reports filed by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The owner told deputies the man crashed into his son’s vehicle and tried to run him over before driving off.”
As police were searching for the alleged assailant, “they received a call from the auto shop owner saying the vehicle had returned and his son had shot someone.”
The incident is under investigation.
News
Judge Finds DOJ Sending Michael Cohen Back to Prison Was ‘Retaliation’ and Attempt to Block His Anti-Trump Book
A federal judge has just ruled against the Dept. of Justice, finding the DOJ returning former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen back to prison was “retaliation,” an attempt to violate his First Amendment rights, and block the publication of his anti-Trump book.
President Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen was retaliated against by the Trump administration when he was sent back to prison because he’s writing a book, Judge Hellerstein rules. Cohen will be released from FCI-Otisville and returned to home confinement.
— Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) July 23, 2020
Cohen refused to sign a statement promising he would not publish his book until he had served his entire prison term, and would not talk to the press.
“I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from home confinement to jail is retaliatory, and it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book,” Senior United States District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York said.
Judge Hellerstein said in his 21 years hew has never seen such a clause in a release agreement.
Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from jail and into home confinement by 2 PM Friday.
Trending
- REALLY?3 days ago
Watch: Trump Sends Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell Who Is Charged With Sex Trafficking Minor Girls
- TRUMP'S AMERICA1 day ago
Devastating Ad Depicts Trump’s America in #GestapoTrump
- SEXISM LIES AND HYPOCRISY2 days ago
GOP Rep. Who Attacked AOC With Profane Sexist Slur ‘Apologizes’ – for Media Misunderstanding His Remarks
- HISTORY IN THE MAKING1 day ago
‘Permission to Do That to His Daughters’: AOC Delivers Epic Anti-Misogyny Speech Schooling Congressman Who Accosted Her
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE2 days ago
Trump’s Acting Homeland Security Chief Makes Damning Admission Feds Are ‘Proactively Arresting’ Americans
- News2 days ago
Prince Andrew’s Biographer Thinks Trump Is Dangling a Pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell in Exchange for Silence
- OPINION3 days ago
Harvard Law Professor: ‘Unconstitutional and Unlawful’ for Trump’s Secret Police Force to Police the Streets
- GO ON...2 days ago
Ret. Colonel Says Trump’s Joint Chiefs Vice Chair Thinks He’s an ‘Idiot,’ Melania ‘More Inquisitive’ Than the President