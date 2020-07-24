Connect with us

News

CDC Issues New, Updated Guidance Advocating for Re-Opening Schools – Written by the Trump White House

Published

on

The once non-partisan, science-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new, updated guidance on re-opening schools. The title: “The Importance of Reopening America’s Schools this Fall.”

It includes statements that very closely echo what President Donald Trump and White House aides have said about re-opening schools. For example:

“Death rates among school-aged children are much lower than among adults.  At the same time, the harms attributed to closed schools on the social, emotional, and behavioral health, economic well-being, and academic achievement of children, in both the short- and long-term, are well-known and significant.”

Earlier this month President Trump insisted the original CDC guidelines, released July 8, for re-opening schools were “too tough.” They included basic coronavirus prevention strategies like keeping students six feet apart. That recommendation does not exist in the CDC’s new guidance.

The science hasn’t changed. Social distancing is still an important component to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. So are masks. If anything, in recent weeks scientists have learned that children do contract the virus, and do die from it. Children, once thought less likely to spread the virus, it turns out, once they reach ten years of age – generally fifth graders – they spread coronavirus as much as adults.

What changed in the CDC’s new guidance is who wrote it.

“On Thursday the CDC released several new documents that emphasize the benefits of school, in line with Trump’s messaging. Some of the guidance was written by White House officials rather than experts at the CDC,” The Washington Post reports.

Just ten days ago Vice President Mike Pence declared, “We don’t want CDC guidance to be a reason why people don’t reopen their schools.”

Two days later, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany echoed those remarks:

The White House announced the CDC would be re-issuing new guidelines after Trump called them too “tough.” CDC Administrator Robert Redfield, whose own actions crippled the U.S. response to the virus, said his agency would not revise the guidelines.

Less than two weeks later, the CDC published the new guidelines, designed to force the re-opening of schools, penned in part by the Trump White House.

On Wednesday, after announcing the GOP convention in Florida would be scrapped because of the coronavirus, President Trump declared schools “have to open.”

Former acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Andy Slavitt, who has been warning about the poor handling of the pandemic since February, weighed in on the new CDC guidelines.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Trump Uses Coronavirus Briefing to Announce Florida GOP Convention is Canceled: ‘Not the Right Time’

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump used his supposed coronavirus press briefing to announce he is canceling the Florida portion of the GOP convention. The coronavirus briefings are supposedly for informing the American people about the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, citing the huge outbreak of coronavirus, told reporters it’s “not the right time” to hold the convention in Florida. The North Carolina segment, which was never fully canceled, will continue.

Florida just announced its highest-ever one-day death toll, 173 deaths over the past day. Florida is currently third in coronavirus cases, was third in new deaths on Wednesday, and is eighth in total deaths.

Many believe the cancellation comes after a large number of GOP lawmakers announced they would not attend, over coronavirus concerns.

After announcing the cancellation, the president went on to push for schools to open in the fall.

 

 

Continue Reading

News

‘Extremely Irate’ Man Who Refused to Wear a Mask Shot Dead After Trying to Run Over Auto Shop Owner’s Son: Report

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

A man who wanted air put in his tires reportedly became “extremely irate” when the owner of an auto shop asked him to put on a mask, was later shot dead after he attempted to run over the owner’s son with his car. Another man was wounded.

“The owner said he told the man that he could help him but that he needed to have a mask on and the man became ‘extremely irate,'” incident reports filed by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The owner told deputies the man crashed into his son’s vehicle and tried to run him over before driving off.”

As police were searching for the alleged assailant, “they received a call from the auto shop owner saying the vehicle had returned and his son had shot someone.”

The incident is under investigation.

 

Continue Reading

News

Judge Finds DOJ Sending Michael Cohen Back to Prison Was ‘Retaliation’ and Attempt to Block His Anti-Trump Book

Published

1 day ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

A federal judge has just ruled against the Dept. of Justice, finding the DOJ returning former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen back to prison was “retaliation,” an attempt to violate his First Amendment rights, and block the publication of his anti-Trump book.

Cohen refused to sign a statement promising he would not publish his book until he had served his entire prison term, and would not talk to the press.

“I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from home confinement to jail is retaliatory, and it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book,” Senior United States District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York said.

Judge Hellerstein said in his 21 years hew has never seen such a clause in a release agreement.

Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from jail and into home confinement by 2 PM Friday.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.