Barr to Be Tested After COVID-19 Positive Louie Gohmert Was ‘Within Arms Length’ Before House Hearing Without a Mask

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who just tested positive for the coronavirus, was very near Bill Barr on Tuesday before the Attorney General gave testimony to the House Judiciary Committee. Politico reports the Attorney General will now be tested for the virus.

Video recorded by The Hill’s Olivia Beavers shows just how close the far right Texas conservative was to Barr. But Beavers also says the two men spoke before she recorded the video below.

“Rep. Gohmert, who was without a mask, stood outside the men’s bathroom where Barr went before he walked into the ‘hearing’ room,” Beavers tweeted Wednesday. She notes the both men were maskless and “were within arms length.”

“Gohmert approached the AG and exchanged a comment or two.”