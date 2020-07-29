News
Louie Gohmert Returns to His Capitol Hill Office to Tell Staff ‘In Person’ He Is Infected With Coronavirus
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for coronavirus just before he was to board Air Force One to travel with President Donald Trump to Texas for a high-dollar fundraiser.
“Rep. Gohmert returned to his Capitol Hill office,” ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reports, and “told staff he wanted to inform them *in person* instead of finding out from news reports. Some staffers were already in the process of leaving as Gohmert came back, I’m told.”
The 8-term Texas lawmaker was very close to Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday. Both men spoke at arms’ length and both were not wearing masks. Barr is to be tested for the virus.
Gohmert was in the same room on Tuesday as Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Nadler is frequently seen wearing an N95 mask, which protects the wearer as well as those nearby. The Chairman’s wife was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December.
Nadler just wished Gohmert a “speedy recovery.” CNN’s Jeremy Herb notes the Chairman was forced to admonish three Republican congressman just yesterday for refusing to wear masks during the hearing.
Nadler called out three Republicans by name, though not Gohmert, at yesterday’s Barr hearing for not wearing a mask on the dais https://t.co/D1Wq6MYfrz
— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) July 29, 2020
Gohmert, who is 66, is a science-denying far right religious conservative reportedly refuses to obey social distancing rules and frequently is without a mask.
Image by 401st_AFSB via Flickr and a CC license
News
Barr to Be Tested After COVID-19 Positive Louie Gohmert Was ‘Within Arms Length’ Before House Hearing Without a Mask
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who just tested positive for the coronavirus, was very near Bill Barr on Tuesday before the Attorney General gave testimony to the House Judiciary Committee. Politico reports the Attorney General will now be tested for the virus.
Video recorded by The Hill’s Olivia Beavers shows just how close the far right Texas conservative was to Barr. But Beavers also says the two men spoke before she recorded the video below.
“Rep. Gohmert, who was without a mask, stood outside the men’s bathroom where Barr went before he walked into the ‘hearing’ room,” Beavers tweeted Wednesday. She notes the both men were maskless and “were within arms length.”
“Gohmert approached the AG and exchanged a comment or two.”
ACTUALLY… here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert.
While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time. pic.twitter.com/xm6wuq6QvW
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020
News
Louie Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19 after refusing to wear a mask at Barr hearing
Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX) has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after he refused to wear a mask at a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.
Gohmert, who was scheduled to travel to Texas with the President Donald Trump on Wednesday, was said to have tested positive during a pre-screening for the trip, according to Politico.
On Tuesday, Gohmert was seen without a mask at a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Attorney General Bill Barr was testifying.
Gohmert is on record saying that he does not wear a mask because he is regularly tested for the virus.
News
Sheriff Threatens to Ignore 911 Calls From Local Library if They Pass Diversity Statement: ‘I Wish You Good Luck’
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on a shocking letter from a Nevada sheriff’s office on Tuesday — and upon investigation busted the department for plagiarism.
“A diversity statement that a local library district in Northern Nevada was set to discuss Tuesday drew a harsh rebuke from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which said in a letter that any endorsement of the Black Lives Matter movement would ‘support violence,’” the newspaper reported. “The diversity statement was on the agenda at a Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting before the session was canceled.”
The letter is available on the department’s website.
“Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help,” Sheriff Daniel J. Coverley threatened. “I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior, since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past.”
The newspaper investigated the provenance of the letter.
“The bulk of the letter from the Sheriff’s Office, which was signed by Sheriff Daniel Coverley, appears to be copied word for word from a letter dated June 22 that was sent to leaders in Congress,” the newspaper reported, linking to a letter sent by Republican attorneys general.
“Of the 28 sentences in the sheriff’s letter, 28 appear to be copied either word-for-word or partially from the June 22 letter,” the newspaper reported.
Read the full report.
