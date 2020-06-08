THUG PRESIDENT
Watch: McEnany Admits White House Has ‘No Regrets’ Over Gassing Peaceful Protestors for President’s Bible Photo Op
The administration is standing by its decision to gas peaceful protestors one week ago at St. John’s Church so President Donald Trump could have a photo-op of him holding up a Bible.
“There’s no regrets on the part of this White House because, look, I’d note that many of those decisions were not made here in the White House, it was AG Barr who made the decision to move the perimeter, Monday night Park Police also had made that decision, independently, when they saw all the violence in Lafayette Square,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Monday afternoon.
“And when, before these protestors were moved by Park Police and they issued that tactical order there were three loud warnings and as I believe it was AG Barr on ‘Face the Nation’ noted, that some of the protestors moved back and adhered to the warning, but others of those protestors started hurling objects.”
There is no record of protestors “hurling objects” last Monday when Park Police ordered them to move.
McEnany called that “unacceptable,” and added, “we stand by those actions,” referring to tear-gassing American citizens who were peacefully protesting.
It’s unclear why but this is not the first time the White House has tied Attorney General Bill Barr to Monday’s attacks on the protestors.
Kayleigh says the White House does not regret gassing peaceful protesters for a photo op pic.twitter.com/BZRFg3NBci
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 8, 2020
THUG PRESIDENT
Michigan Governor Says Medical Vendors ‘Being Told Not to Send Stuff’ to Her State — After Trump Bashed Her
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday made a startling claim that medical supply vendors are “being told” to avoid sending badly needed gear to her state in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
During an interview with local station WWJ News Radio, Whitmer detailed how her state has had difficulty in securing supplies to help hospitals cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients.
“What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts — they’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan,” she said. “It’s really concerning, I reached out to the White House last night and asked for a phone call with the president.”
At the time that she called the White House, Trump was attacking her during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, in which the president accused her of being insufficiently grateful for his assistance.
“We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor,” Trump said. “You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints. […] She doesn’t get it done, and we send her a lot. Now, she wants a declaration of emergency, and, you know, we’ll have to make a decision on that. But Michigan is a very important state. I love the people of Michigan.”
Related: Trump Whiplashes From Saying We Don’t Need 40,000 Ventilators to Calling Them ‘Much Needed’ – Now He’s Threatening GM
THUG PRESIDENT
Ex-Ukraine Ambassador Tells Impeachment Inquiry: Trump Personally ‘Threatened’ Me
Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, told House lawmakers that she felt threatened by remarks made by President Donald Trump.
On Monday, a House committee released the transcript of Yovanovitch’s deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Yovanovitch testified that she took remarks made by Trump as a threat during a telephone conference call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. A number of officials raised red flags after the president called for Zelensky to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
During her testimony, Yovanovitch was asked about Trump’s statement on the call with Zelensky, where he vowed that the then-ambassador was going to “go through some things.”
“I didn’t know what it meant,” she said. “I was very concerned. I still am… You know, there’s a universe of what it could mean.”
Yovanovitch speculated that Trump loyalists at the State Department or FBI could be investigating her.
“I mean, I just simply don’t know what this could mean, but it does not leave me in a comfortable position,” she explained.
Yovanovitch told lawmakers that she felt threatened when she read the readout of Trump’s call with Zelensky in which the President said “she’s going to go through some things.” pic.twitter.com/9zPuhnLtcy
— Amy Mackinnon? (@ak_mack) November 4, 2019
Earlier – READ: House Committees Begin the Release of Transcripts of Testimonies From Impeachment Inquiry Witnesses
