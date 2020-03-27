THUG PRESIDENT
Michigan Governor Says Medical Vendors ‘Being Told Not to Send Stuff’ to Her State — After Trump Bashed Her
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday made a startling claim that medical supply vendors are “being told” to avoid sending badly needed gear to her state in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
During an interview with local station WWJ News Radio, Whitmer detailed how her state has had difficulty in securing supplies to help hospitals cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients.
“What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts — they’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan,” she said. “It’s really concerning, I reached out to the White House last night and asked for a phone call with the president.”
At the time that she called the White House, Trump was attacking her during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, in which the president accused her of being insufficiently grateful for his assistance.
“We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor,” Trump said. “You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints. […] She doesn’t get it done, and we send her a lot. Now, she wants a declaration of emergency, and, you know, we’ll have to make a decision on that. But Michigan is a very important state. I love the people of Michigan.”
THUG PRESIDENT
Ex-Ukraine Ambassador Tells Impeachment Inquiry: Trump Personally ‘Threatened’ Me
Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, told House lawmakers that she felt threatened by remarks made by President Donald Trump.
On Monday, a House committee released the transcript of Yovanovitch’s deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Yovanovitch testified that she took remarks made by Trump as a threat during a telephone conference call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. A number of officials raised red flags after the president called for Zelensky to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
During her testimony, Yovanovitch was asked about Trump’s statement on the call with Zelensky, where he vowed that the then-ambassador was going to “go through some things.”
“I didn’t know what it meant,” she said. “I was very concerned. I still am… You know, there’s a universe of what it could mean.”
Yovanovitch speculated that Trump loyalists at the State Department or FBI could be investigating her.
“I mean, I just simply don’t know what this could mean, but it does not leave me in a comfortable position,” she explained.
Yovanovitch told lawmakers that she felt threatened when she read the readout of Trump’s call with Zelensky in which the President said “she’s going to go through some things.” pic.twitter.com/9zPuhnLtcy
— Amy Mackinnon? (@ak_mack) November 4, 2019
