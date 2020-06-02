FASCIST WHITE HOUSE
‘Very Proud of Themselves’: Senior WH Official Says Trump Team Was ‘Celebrating’ Tear Gassing Protestors at Church
The Trump White House is “celebrating” Monday evening’s gassing of protestors in Lafayette Park to clear the area so the President could walk to St. John’s Church to hold up a bible for a photo-op. President Donald Trump made the decision to hold a Rose Garden speech during which he threatened to deploy the Military throughout the country to “quell” protestors demonstrating over the police killing of George Floyd, then march to the historic house of worship.
“One senior aide was exuberantly telling friends the photograph of [Trump] holding a Bible in front of the church that had been attacked by vandals was an ‘iconic’ moment for the president,” Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports.
“But a senior White House official told Axios that when they saw the tear gas clearing the crowd for Trump to walk to the church with his entourage: ‘I’ve never been more ashamed. I’m really honestly disgusted. I’m sick to my stomach. And they’re all celebrating it. They’re very very proud of themselves.'”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- ANTI-GAY BIGOT3 days ago
Anti-gay bigot Lou Sheldon, founder of Traditional Values Coalition, dead at 85
- COWARD IN CHIEF2 days ago
‘Absolute Vacuum in Leadership’: Internet Shreds ‘Great Divider’ and ‘Coward’ Trump for Hiding After 75 Cities Protest
- COWARD IN CHIEF22 hours ago
Trump Branded ‘Bunker Boy’ for ‘Hiding in the Basement’ and Turning Off White House Lights: ‘Total Lack of Leadership’
- WEAKEST PRESIDENT EVER1 day ago
‘He Had Nothing to Say’: Top Newspapers Deliver Scathing Articles Rebuking Trump’s Absence as Nation Protests
- HOW IS THIS AMERICA?2 days ago
Watch: Young Black Couple Tasered and Pulled From Car by Mob of Atlanta Police for Reportedly Breaking Curfew
- NORMALIZING DICTATORS3 days ago
Trump threatens to use “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” on police brutality protestors
- News23 hours ago
Trump Mocked in China’s State Media for Fleeing to Bunker in the Face of Protests: ‘Mr President, Don’t Go Hide’
- RACISM LEADS TO FASCISM3 days ago
Feds Used a Military Surveillance Predator Drone to Spy on Minneapolis BLM Protestors