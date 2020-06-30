AMERICA IN CRISIS
‘Very Concerned’ Fauci Issues Stern Warning: ‘Would Not Be Surprised if We Go Up to 100,000’ New COVID-19 Cases a Day
Dr. Anthony Fauci made a rare appearance Tuesday, speaking on Capitol Hill to issue a stern warning about the coronavirus crisis.
“We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day,” Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert at the National Institutes of Health, told Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). “I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.”
Right now nearly 2.7 million people in the U.S., at minimum, have been infected with the coronavirus. Deaths are just under 130,000. CDC Chief Dr. Robert Redfield last week said he believes the actual number of cases could be ten times higher.
Watch Dr. Fauci:
Fauci: “We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.” https://t.co/vAOmsWGPI6 pic.twitter.com/axVltEgQaS
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2020
A Day in Tweets: What Trump Was Actually Focused on the Day His Briefing Reportedly Included the Russia Bounty Plot
More information is coming out on the timeline of when President Donald Trump was reportedly briefed on a Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
“American officials provided a written briefing in late February to President Trump laying out their conclusion that a Russian military intelligence unit offered and paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan,” The New York Times reported Monday evening, citing “two officials familiar with the matter.”
“The new information emerged as the White House tried on Monday to play down the intelligence assessment that Russia sought to encourage and reward killings — including reiterating a claim that Mr. Trump was never briefed about the matter and portraying the conclusion as disputed and dubious,” the newspaper reported. “But that stance clashed with the disclosure by two officials that the intelligence was included months ago in Mr. Trump’s President’s Daily Brief document — a compilation of the government’s latest secrets and best insights about foreign policy and national security that is prepared for him to read. One of the officials said the item appeared in Mr. Trump’s brief in late February; the other cited Feb. 27, specifically.”
Due to the president’s fixation with sharing his thoughts on Twitter, we can see what he was focused on on February 27th.
Trump started February 27th on Twitter by hyping an upcoming campaign rally in North Carolina, which the president was hosting despite the pandemic.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2020
He then retweeted a quote from Fox News anchor Trish Regan, blasting CNN for their coverage of the pandemic.
“Anti-Trump Network @CNN doing whatever it can to stoke a national Coronavirus panic. The far left Network pretty much ignoring anyone who they interview who doesn’t blame President Trump.” @trish_regan @FoxNews Media refuses to discuss the great job our professionals are doing!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
Trump then praised his Coronavirus Task Force for a “great job” and said cases of COVID-19 “look to be going down.”
Congratulations and thank you to our great Vice President & all of the many professionals doing such a fine job at CDC & all other agencies on the Coronavirus situation. Only a very small number in U.S., & China numbers look to be going down. All countries working well together!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
Trump then attacked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Word is that Mini Mike Bloomberg performed so poorly in the two debates, that he is thinking about dropping out of the Democrat Primary. The fact is, he was not true to himself, and the public was able to quickly figure him out. Not a good experience for Mini Mike!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
He then accused CNN of being “fake news” in a second tweet quoting Trish Regan.
“Diagnosis positive: @CNN is infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome. I’m calling out CNN for irresponsibly politicizing what should be a unifying battle against a virus that doesn’t choose sides.” @trish_regan @FoxNews Like I say, they are Fake News!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
He also praised a clip of Diamond and Silk, saying it was “so nice!”
So nice! https://t.co/rnhymmWJu6
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
Then came complaints he was being blamed for America’s coronavirus response.
So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of “Trump”.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
He then again praised his administration’s response to coronavirus.
The Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting time on the Immigration Hoax, & anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early BORDER & FLIGHT closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with Coronavirus. Dems called it VERY wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
And he finished his day on Twitter with threats to withhold federal funding from U.S. cities.
“Federal Court Deals Major Blow To Sanctuary Cities.” @FoxNews In other words, there will be no more Federal Tax Dollars to States & Cities that will not cooperate with Federal Law Enforcement (ICE). This is BIG NEWS! Funds will be cut off immediately. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
The next day, Trump traveled to South Carolina, where he was holding a 2020 reelection rally despite the pandemic.
Bill Barr Wants an ‘Autocratic President’ — and He’s Made ‘Significant Progress’ Getting One: Ex-Bush DOJ Official
Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general who served under President George H.W. Bush, has issued a startling warning about Attorney General Bill Barr’s goals in pushing for the expansion of powers under the executive branch.
In an interview with The New Yorker, Ayer said that Barr has been all too eager to make the Department of Justice into President Donald Trump’s personal squad of attorneys whose job is to serve him and not the American public.
“[Barr’s] systematic trashing of the department’s traditions of even handedness and independence have helped him make significant progress toward his goal of an autocratic President,” Ayer said. “I think Barr is getting as much out of Trump as Trump is getting out of Barr. All for his own reasons of wanting the President to have complete and unchecked power.”
David Laufman, a former head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section, tells The New Yorker that the consolidation of power around the president hasn’t just been limited to the DOJ.
“I think we need to be careful not to be too lackadaisical in recognizing the significance of what is happening throughout our government, not just in law enforcement and intelligence but the attempted politicization of our public health system,” he said.
‘Chaos’: Kushner-Commandeered Supply Chain Task Force Operates in the Dark, Turned Government Into Arm of Big Business
Jared Kushner is best known for his failures, and his decision to commandeer the supply chain task force and turn it into an arm of Big Business may be his greatest.
The supply chain task force, a part of the larger coronavirus task force, should be helping the federal government procure desperately-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) including face masks and shields, along with life-saving medical equipment like ventilators, at a lower cost, and distributing it to the areas that need it the most.
But under Kushner’s manipulation, the supply chain task force has “virtually no accountability,” NBC News reports. It has “operated almost entirely in the dark, releasing few details of their arrangements with the big companies; created a new and convoluted emergency response system; and sown confusion and distrust in the states and among the people who need medical supplies.”
“Jared and his friends decided they were going to do their thing,” one senior government official told NBC News. “It cost weeks.”
Congressional officials warn the supply chain group is mired in “chaos, secrecy and ineptitude.”
NBC reports under Kushner the supply chain task force has spent about one million dollars each on 40 chartered FedEx flights in a deal for chemical giant DuPont to send its made in the USA Tyvek material over to Vietnam, where it is sown into body suits.
Those suits used to sell for $5 each. The federal government, in addition to basically donating what would amount to $40 million to DuPont, is now paying up to three times as much for the suits: $15 each, NBC News reports. To make matters worse, instead of paying FedEx $1 million per flight the federal government could have used U.S. military aircraft which would have cost less than half: $410,000 per flight.
And if all that weren’t bad enough, DuPont only sold 60 percent of the suits to the federal government.
“We actually helped get raw materials supplied from Richmond, Virginia, and we flew that s— to Vietnam, all so that DuPont could sell us” their products, said a senior federal official involved in the coronavirus effort.
President Donald Trump and HHS, which announced the deal last week, described the arrangement as one in a string of massive successes in delivering badly needed medical equipment into the U.S. in an expedited fashion.
Read the entire report here.
