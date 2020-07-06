Trump’s ‘Nonstop’ Drive for Self-Destruction Is ‘Habitual and Incurable’: Presidential Scholar

More information is coming out on the timeline of when President Donald Trump was reportedly briefed on a Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“American officials provided a written briefing in late February to President Trump laying out their conclusion that a Russian military intelligence unit offered and paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan,” The New York Times reported Monday evening, citing “two officials familiar with the matter.”

“The new information emerged as the White House tried on Monday to play down the intelligence assessment that Russia sought to encourage and reward killings — including reiterating a claim that Mr. Trump was never briefed about the matter and portraying the conclusion as disputed and dubious,” the newspaper reported. “But that stance clashed with the disclosure by two officials that the intelligence was included months ago in Mr. Trump’s President’s Daily Brief document — a compilation of the government’s latest secrets and best insights about foreign policy and national security that is prepared for him to read. One of the officials said the item appeared in Mr. Trump’s brief in late February; the other cited Feb. 27, specifically.”

Due to the president’s fixation with sharing his thoughts on Twitter, we can see what he was focused on on February 27th.

Trump started February 27th on Twitter by hyping an upcoming campaign rally in North Carolina, which the president was hosting despite the pandemic.

He then retweeted a quote from Fox News anchor Trish Regan, blasting CNN for their coverage of the pandemic.

“Anti-Trump Network @CNN doing whatever it can to stoke a national Coronavirus panic. The far left Network pretty much ignoring anyone who they interview who doesn’t blame President Trump.” @trish_regan @FoxNews Media refuses to discuss the great job our professionals are doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Trump then praised his Coronavirus Task Force for a “great job” and said cases of COVID-19 “look to be going down.”

Congratulations and thank you to our great Vice President & all of the many professionals doing such a fine job at CDC & all other agencies on the Coronavirus situation. Only a very small number in U.S., & China numbers look to be going down. All countries working well together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Trump then attacked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Word is that Mini Mike Bloomberg performed so poorly in the two debates, that he is thinking about dropping out of the Democrat Primary. The fact is, he was not true to himself, and the public was able to quickly figure him out. Not a good experience for Mini Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

He then accused CNN of being “fake news” in a second tweet quoting Trish Regan.

“Diagnosis positive: @CNN is infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome. I’m calling out CNN for irresponsibly politicizing what should be a unifying battle against a virus that doesn’t choose sides.” @trish_regan @FoxNews Like I say, they are Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

He also praised a clip of Diamond and Silk, saying it was “so nice!”

Then came complaints he was being blamed for America’s coronavirus response.

So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

He then again praised his administration’s response to coronavirus.

The Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting time on the Immigration Hoax, & anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early BORDER & FLIGHT closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with Coronavirus. Dems called it VERY wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

And he finished his day on Twitter with threats to withhold federal funding from U.S. cities.

“Federal Court Deals Major Blow To Sanctuary Cities.” @FoxNews In other words, there will be no more Federal Tax Dollars to States & Cities that will not cooperate with Federal Law Enforcement (ICE). This is BIG NEWS! Funds will be cut off immediately. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

The next day, Trump traveled to South Carolina, where he was holding a 2020 reelection rally despite the pandemic.