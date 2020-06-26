OPINION
Trump Just Dropped a Massive Coronavirus Lie on the American Public: ‘Mortality Rate Is One of the Lowest in the World’
There’s no question that President Donald Trump is a serial, inveterate, unrepentent liar. But now his lies are costing lives, many, many lives – so many lives some are starting to accuse him of genocide, and others are asking, “how do we not label Trump a killer of American citizens by negligence, ignorance and incompetence?”
Just before midnight on Thursday President Trump dropped a huge lie on the American public, a lie designed to make those who don’t know and won’t bother to check, feel “safer,” and go out into their cities and towns thinking the coronavirus pandemic isn’t that bad, or that deadly.
It is.
Some might call his actions “depraved indifference,” but whatever you’d like to call it, there’s no getting around the fact that Trump is playing Russian roulette with Americans’ lives. He’s pointing the gun, pulling the trigger, and doesn’t care if there’s a bullet in the chamber or not.
So, you ask, what’s the lie?
“Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World.”
The United States ranks number nine in coronavirus mortality – where number one is the worst in the world. Out of 215 countries and territories, we’re number nine. There are 206 nations where statistically you would have a better chance of not dying from coronavirus if you were infected.
The truth: In the United States, the coronavirus mortality rate is one of the highest in the world.
Here’s proof.
Worldometers offers one of the best interactive, continuously updsted charts for tracking the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a screenshot, taken just before midnight on Thursday, sorted by per capita coronavirus deaths, or deaths from coronavirus for each one million people in the population.
In the United States the number is 383, as of the time this was taken.
For those who prefer Johns Hopkins’ statistics, the U.S. also ranks ninth in mortality rate, where number one is the worst. Johns Hopkins also offers a “case mortality” rate, meaning of those diagnosed with coronavirus, how many die. There the U.S. ranks 34th. Again, number one is the worst, and there are 215 countries. No matter how you look at the numbers, there is no way the mortality rate in the U.S. is “one of the lowest in the World.”
It is one of the highest.
Trump is lying to you, and people are dying.
‘Tom Cotton Is Racist’: Internet Slams ‘Constitutional-Ignoramus’ and ‘Racist’ Senator’s Argument Against DC Statehood
U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is under fire after delivering what many are calling a “racist” argument against granting statehood to the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.
“Would you trust Mayor [Muriel] Bowser to keep Washington safe if she were given the powers of a governor? Would you trust Marion Barry?” Senator Cotton asked, after noting that most of D.C. is under the control of “left wing politician” Muriel Bowser. Listen to Cotton as he says her name with deep disdain:
Sen. Tom Cotton on #DCstatehood: “Would you trust Mayor Bowser to keep Washington safe if she were given the powers of a governor? Would you trust Marion Barry?” pic.twitter.com/e2PDM5IySQ
— The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2020
For those too young to know or remember, Marion Barry was the mayor of D.C. from 1995 to 1999. But in 1990 he was arrested by the FBI after a sting operation caught him smoking “crack” cocaine. He died nearly six years ago in 2014.
Mayor Bowser, who has stood up solidly against President Donald Trump, has a 67% approval rating. She’s been rumored to be under consideration to become Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.
Both Bowser and Barry are Black.
That wasn’t the only racist attack Cotton made.
“Yes, Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and ten times as many workers in manufacturing. In other words, Wyoming is a well-rounded working-class state,” he said on the Senate floor – suggesting D.C.’s residents have the wrong kind of jobs for them to become citizens of a state. “What vital industries would the new state of Washington represent? Lobbying? Bureaucracy? Give me a break. By far, the largest group of workers in the city are bureaucrats and other white-collar professionals. This state would be nothing more than an appendage of the federal government.”
D.C just happens to be 46% Black. Cotton is also wrong about the makeup of D.C. workers, the majority of whom do not work for the federal government.
Esquire’s Charles Pierce explained the Republican Senator from Arkansas’s speech by writing, “not only is Cotton a bobble-throated slapdick, but he is a dangerous monger of war. He’s also supremely arrogant.”
On Friday, for the first time since 1973, the House will vote on D.C. statehood. The White House officially opposes it.
Here’s what some are saying about Cotton’s comments.
@SenTomCotton, Wyoming receives 41% of its state budget from the federal government. Does that count as an “appendage”? 🤨
But we hear the dog dog whistle! Wyoming: 92% white. DC: 47% Black. You don’t want them having representation bc of the color of their skin. #DCStatehood https://t.co/DdpiKGDicc
— Tom Winter (@WinterForMT) June 25, 2020
Marion Barry gave thousands of people jobs, understood the lived experiences of his constituents and you are a goddamn racist, Tom Cotton. https://t.co/1cULjOyxFL
— Tanya WEAR A MASK Tarr (@nerdette) June 25, 2020
What a surprise: the racist, authoritarian, Constitutional-ignoramus Tom Cotton opposes enfranchising three quarters of a million of his fellow citizens because he doesn’t like jobs they have. #DCStatehood https://t.co/LbKF22WQht
— Mark Schaefer (@MarcusAndreasDC) June 25, 2020
700,00+ DC residents deserve equal representation in the House and Senate, regardless of what one white nationalist from Arkansas thinks 💁🏻♂️ #DCStatehood pic.twitter.com/V2lSWLfoZ6
— Adam Griffin 🏳️🌈✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿 (@adamj_griff) June 25, 2020
Also want to be clear that by “grotesque” I mean straight up unapologetic racist
— Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) June 25, 2020
Excuse me? I can think of only ONE thing Mayor Bowser has in common with Marion Barry. What a fucking piece of racist shit Tom Cotton is.
— This Got Me Thinking (@Speaking_Plain) June 25, 2020
Let’s just say it. Tom Cotton is scared of what happens if you give 350,000 Black folks a voice. It’s racist, full stop. Nearly 20% of DC residents live in poverty & Black median income is 1/3 of white, so I don’t want to hear anything about how it’s a city full of cushy gov jobs
— Patrick Drupp 🐬 (@pdrupp) June 25, 2020
Dear @SenTomCotton: It’s true there’s no guarantee residents of DC would make wise choices in who they elect to represent them at the state or federal level. After all, Arkansas votrers chose a racist, fascist asshole to represent them as a Senator, so there’s always some risk. https://t.co/MIgjjYeJfX
— Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) June 25, 2020
So does Tom Cotton think because they aren’t working the “right kind of jobs” DC is worth less than Wyoming? What a crock! https://t.co/rsgkobKSo7
— Brian Roth Defund the Police (@BrianRothResist) June 25, 2020
Racism, what does it look like? https://t.co/28tpZvAQdv
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 25, 2020
Dirtbag brought his dog whistle to work today https://t.co/IbG5IQPO6Q
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 25, 2020
Tom Cotton is racist. https://t.co/FYYnxyXPSs
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 25, 2020
Tom Cotton argues that DC shouldn’t get statehood because Marion Barry once was mayor. Cotton comes from a state whose governors have included Mike Huckabee and Orval Faubus. And whose senators include a racist jerk named Tom Cotton. Maybe we should end Arkansas statehood. https://t.co/2AEvwShRfb
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 25, 2020
Donald Trump’s Genocide
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
On this day that marks the 85th birthday of the late Larry Kramer, the prophetic, loud and influential AIDS activist and playwright who died last month, his words about AIDS ring true about coronavirus. Kramer often called AIDS a “genocide” against the gay community.
In his 1989 book, “Reports from the holocaust,” Kramer was careful to use a small “h” for holocaust, so as not to equate AIDS entirely with the Nazi extermination of Jews, while using a metaphor. But he was clear in his view that the response to AIDS during the Reagan-Bush years was willfully, criminally negligent, and that it was because it affected people who were detested in society or whom the powers-that-be didn’t care about for political reasons: queer people, poor people and minorities.
How can the same not be said about Donald Trump, the Republican Party and coronavirus?
People of color have been disproportionately affected and that became clear in New York at the outset of the pandemic, where Black and Latino people were twice as likely to die, something that played out in cities and rural areas across America. Add to that the elderly and the infirm affected disproportionate by coronavirus — and thus seen as expendable by some in order to save the economy — and you have a worldview that is quite sinister.
“You’re the elite. You are. You’re smarter, better looking. You have a better future.”
In Phoenix this week Trump spoke to group of 3000 “Students for Trump,” a mostly maskless sea of young, white faces and bright red MAGA hats in a city that is seeing a frightening surge in coronavirus cases. He told the college students, gathered in an evangelical church: “You’re the elite. You are. You’re smarter, better looking. You have a better future.”
To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.
Trump Ignores First Amendment, Threatens Protestors, Stokes Violence for His Tulsa MAGA Rally in AM Twitter Rant
In a series of incendiary tweets Friday morning President Donald Trump appeared to be attempting to create a scenario where his supporters will battle “any protestors” who come to Oklahoma to attend his MAGA rally.
After claiming victimization, the President targeted protestors – while wholly ignoring their First Amendment rights and suggesting the law is different in Oklahoma than it is “in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis.”
He then tried to declare strength, by lying about his approval rating and the support of his base, while bragging that Republicans are already lined up to attend his Saturday rally.
Here’s how it played out.
Step one – Play the victim:
.@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016. Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step two – Define the opposition, the ones he wants his supporters to blame. Stoke violence:
Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step three – Ensure supporters think they’re backing a winner, a strong leader:
96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2020
Step four – Reinforce the (false) idea that despite everything they’re seeing, the real truth is all MAGA supporters are in this together, and there are a lot more than they think:
“THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step five – Reinforce who the enemy is:
If the Dems get in, our Country is in big trouble! https://t.co/CjNkGr0uLM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step six – Reinforce:
Big crowds and lines already forming in Tulsa. My campaign hasn’t started yet. It starts on Saturday night in Oklahoma!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
It’s important to note that the First Amendment protects protestors, Trump does not have a 96% approval rating in the Republican Party, and there is no “silent majority” when it comes to Trump supporters – just look to the polls, including the Fox News polls, for proof.
