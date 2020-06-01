IS THIS STILL AMERICA?
Trump Just Called Putin
President Donald Trump has not spoken to the American people in a national address about what will soon be seven days and nights in a row of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, but he did call Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
The Kremlin made the announcement, noting specifically that Trump initiated the call. It’s not the first time the White House has not been the first to notify the American people of Trump’s calls with Putin.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters when asked Monday afternoon that she had no “details” on the call, and the White House has not released a readout, but the Kremlin did (here, and Google translation to English here.)
According to the Kremlin Trump notified Putin of his desire to add Russia and a few other nations to the G-7, which the U.S. is hosting in August or September. (Russia was kicked out after its annexation of Crimea, and has not taken any action to remedy that illegal move.)
Putin thanked Trump for sending American-made ventilators, and congratulated him on Saturday’s successful manned launch into space.
Discussions also included the coronavirus pandemic and oil.
The Kremlin’s readout does not mention the protests, but Trump held an especially violent call with the nation’s governors apparently after he spoke with Putin, based on his schedule. One official who listened to the call called it “unhinged.”
Russian world chess champion Gary Kasparov weighed in:
Wow, this must have come after Trump’s call with Putin! Criminalizing protest is always high on the agenda. But unconstitutional or not, this “tough” message can resonate with the right people in the right places. https://t.co/TO6RipX7Kx
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) June 1, 2020
As did Four Star U.S. Army General (Ret.) Barry McCaffrey:
Chaos in America. Trump consults Putin. The world turned upside down. https://t.co/y1lcJ1x1Vp
— Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) June 1, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- ANTI-GAY BIGOT2 days ago
Anti-gay bigot Lou Sheldon, founder of Traditional Values Coalition, dead at 85
- THAT SETTLES THAT3 days ago
‘Not Exculpatory’: Just-Declassified Transcripts Prove Flynn Lied – ‘He Also Betrayed America’
- News3 days ago
Trump Administration Orders Military Police to Prepare to Deploy to Minneapolis
- COWARD IN CHIEF1 day ago
‘Absolute Vacuum in Leadership’: Internet Shreds ‘Great Divider’ and ‘Coward’ Trump for Hiding After 75 Cities Protest
- News3 days ago
Watch: Protester Scales DC Federal Government Building to Spray-Paint Profane Anti-Trump Message
- HOW IS THIS AMERICA?1 day ago
Watch: Young Black Couple Tasered and Pulled From Car by Mob of Atlanta Police for Reportedly Breaking Curfew
- WEAKEST PRESIDENT EVER17 hours ago
‘He Had Nothing to Say’: Top Newspapers Deliver Scathing Articles Rebuking Trump’s Absence as Nation Protests
- NORMALIZING DICTATORS2 days ago
Trump threatens to use “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” on police brutality protestors