‘Everybody Was Just Astonished’: Tenn. Republican’s Comments on Slavery Leave His Colleagues Stunned
During a discussion on a resolution to remove a statue of a Confederate general and early leader of the KKK that stands inside the Tennessee State Capitol, Rep. Jerry Sexton (R) made some comments that sparked a backlash, News 4 Nashville reports.
A Tennessee House Committee voted down the resolution on Tuesday, which suggested replacing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest with a less controversial figure. During the lead up the vote, Sexton, who argued against the resolution, said that memorials to Confederate figures should get a pass because slavery was once the norm and people simply didn’t know any better.
“It was not against the law to own slaves back then,” Sexton said. “Who knows, maybe some of us will be slaves one of these days. Laws change.”
Unsurprisingly, Sexton was met with considerable pushback from his colleagues.
“I think everybody was just astonished because it just was totally at odds with the very poignant testimony by the sponsor of the bill about how burdensome the legacy of slavery is,” Rep. Mike Stewart (D) said. “The remark is more broadly reflective of the attitude that has left that bust in place.”
“African-American people and minorities always know that it’s dormant,” Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D) said. “So it’s been here and now people are emboldened.”
Read more on the story at News 4 Nashville.
Trump Declares Dems ‘Domestic Terrorists,’ ‘Ugly Anarchists,’ ‘Antifa’ and ‘Radical Left’ – And That Was Just Today
President Donald Trump’s base is actually shrinking. Just five months away from the election he’s doing his best to lose voters rather than gain them, in the frivolous belief that a strong base, however small, will always turn out for him and win his re-election.
There’s no question Trump’s base, however small, is devoted. But a slew of polls over the past week show support dropping. Bigly. In some polls, by as much as 14 points overall.
And yet Trump is working hard to offend anyone who’s not already part of his base – even Republicans – but especially Democrats.
In the past week, as his poll numbers went down, his extreme attacks on Democrats went up.
Trump has labeled Democrats “domestic terrorists,” anarchists,” “Antifa,” “agitators,” and the “radical left.” And all that was just over the span of a few hours, today.
Some examples. (Note: not a word of anything Trump has said in these tweets is true.)
Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Anarchists just took over Seattle and the Liberal Democrat Governor just said he knows “nothing about that”.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Sleepy Joe Biden refuses to leave his basement “sanctuary” and tell his Radical Left BOSSES that they are heading in the wrong direction. Tell them to get out of Seattle now. Liberal Governor @JayInslee is looking “the fool”. LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was. “A walk in the park”, one said. The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Not a single Republican elected official has denounced any of these attacks.
Lawyer Tapped to Review Flynn Case Says Ex-Trump Aide Committed Perjury — and Blasts Barr’s ‘Gross Prosecutorial Abuse’
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, an outside lawyer appointed by the D.C. federal court has found that former national security adviser Michael Flynn “committed perjury in first pleading guilty and then attempting to withdraw his guilty plea.”
John Gleeson said that Flynn “has indeed committed perjury in these proceedings, for which he deserves punishment, and the Court has the authority to initiate a prosecution for that crime.”
“I respectfully recommend, however, that the Court not exercise that authority. Rather, it should take Flynn’s perjury into account in sentencing him on the offense to which he has already admitted guilt,” Gleeson said, according to WSJ. “This approach—rather than a separate prosecution for perjury or contempt—aligns with the Court’s intent to treat this case, and this Defendant, in the same way it would any other.”
“The facts surrounding the filing of the Government’s motion constitute clear evidence of gross prosecutorial abuse. They reveal an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President Trump,” Gleeson wrote.
Read the full report over at The Wall Street Journal.
White House Aides ‘Despondent’ Over Trump’s Smears Against Buffalo Activist: Report
President Donald Trump’s aides are “despondent” over his tweet smearing a 75-year-old activist seriously injured by Buffalo police.
The president tweeted out a conspiracy theory accusing New York activist Martin Gugino, who suffered a serious head injury when officers shoved him backwards, of trying to hack into police communications using technology that doesn’t seem to exist, based on reports from a Russian propagandist.
“Aides to President Trump, current and former, rarely are rattled by a tweet,” Axios founder Mike Allen told MSNBC’s “First Look.” “They usually don’t say anything about them, they certainly don’t complain about them.”
Axios reported that aides were upset that the tweet upended their efforts to help Trump and his campaign pivot to a conciliatory role as the nation is roiled by widespread and sustained protests against police brutality, and one former aide wondered whether Trump even wants to get re-elected.
“Jonathan Swan tells me that his phone blew up with these Trump officials after this tweet posted,” Allen said, “and the word that he uses is despondent, like they just could not believe it. As he put it, summarizing the tweets that he got, they were at wit’s end. Why does it matter? Because as Axios reported, this was a week when the White House aides and the campaign were hoping that the president was going to get his head in a rebuilding, restoration, reconciliation conversation, focus him on crime reform. So much for that.”
