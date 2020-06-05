‘Outrageous and Criminal Behavior’: Internet Blows Up at Graphic Video of Buffalo Police Pushing Over an Elderly Man

On Thursday, footage emerged of police in Buffalo, New York pushing an elderly man to the ground, and refusing to help him as he lay bleeding profusely from a head injury.

The footage triggered immediate outrage on social media.

“Shove” is too kind a word. They flattened him. https://t.co/rbcC5SGSwc — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 5, 2020

Buffalo Police said a man was injured after he “tripped and fell.” You’re kidding me right? One officer even stopped abother from checking on him after his head started gushing blood and stopped others from going to check on him. What is happening. pic.twitter.com/Wqb2utcpnR — Matthew Schmidt (@schmatacus) June 5, 2020

According to @JeffRussoWKBW a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson gave this statement in apparent reference to this?! “during that skirmish involving protestors, one person was injured when he tripped & fell” Are they aware cameras exist or?pic.twitter.com/86u5VmvbF2 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) June 5, 2020

Matt, they then had their spox lie and say he tripped. https://t.co/0AkgZ7Tf2j — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 5, 2020

I won’t share the video because it’s vile. But there’s a video all over time my timeline of Buffalo police shoving an elderly man to the ground, afterwards the man appears to be bleeding from the head. Here’s the statement the police released. pic.twitter.com/2AxTvQpFli — nate bowling (the police are the problem) (@nate_bowling) June 5, 2020

This is simply outrageous and criminal behaviour backed by a morally corrupted political leadership. A senior citizen is brutally pushed and left behind bleeding by the #Buffalo police. #protests2020 #UnitedStates #USAProtest #PoliceViolence pic.twitter.com/7BPMIJdmqC — Alexandre Krauss (@AlexandreKrausz) June 5, 2020

The Buffalo police violence video was posted just an hour ago and already has nearly 5 million views — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) June 5, 2020

DISGUSTING! I used to think, it’s just some bad apples. NO IT IS ALL OF YOU! None of them even get down to help him!!! — elizabeth schitti (@SuperWomenYess) June 5, 2020

The video from Buffalo, of riot police shoving an old man to the pavement, is a clear example of why there are no good cops. Even when one officer stops to help, he’s pulled away and doesn’t fight it; then they push away the reporter filming. — Katherine Cross (@Quinnae_Moon) June 5, 2020