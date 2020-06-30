BALD-FACED LIES
McEnany: ‘Most Informed Person on Planet Earth’ Donald Trump Now ‘Has Been Briefed’ on Russian Bounty Intel
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says The New York Times report that revealed Russia is paying the Taliban to murder U.S. soldiers was used to brief President Donald Trump on the matter. She did not reveal if any intelligence from U.S. sources, like the CIA, was also used.
“The president has been briefed on what is unfortunately in the public domain because of The New York Times,” McEnany told reporters who pressed her on why Trump – according to the White House and the President – was never briefed. She also, as several other White House officials have done, attacked the “irresponsible leaks.”
McEnany falsely claimed “there is no consensus on this intelligence,” but reporting shows the supposed lack of consensus is mostly minimal. The New York Times on Tuesday reported that it has identified the high-dollar bank transfers between the Russian military unit and the Taliban.
Kayleigh says the President has been briefed now because of the NYT article pic.twitter.com/7R6PHZrPuv
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020
McEnany went on to claim that President Donald Trump “does read,” and “is the most informed person on planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face.”
Again, reporting debunks that claim.
Kayleigh: The President does read and also consumes intelligence verbally. This President is the most informed person on the planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face pic.twitter.com/tr0e8MU0LN
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020
BALD-FACED LIES
‘Very Proud’: Trump Says US Coronavirus Deaths Per Capita Are ‘Very Strong’ – And That’s Very Bad
President Donald Trump stood in the East Room of the White House Thursday afternoon and declared he is “very proud” of his performance on the number of coronavirus deaths per capita. Trump announced that deaths per million are “very, very strong,” but he has no idea how right he is, because coronavirus deaths per capita in the U.S. are very, very high, and that’s very, very bad.
“I don’t think anybody’s done a better job, with testing, with ventilators, with all of the things that we’ve done, and our death totals, our numbers per million people, are really very very strong,” Trump bragged to the room who had come to hear him speak about caring for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re very proud of the job we’ve done,” the President proclaimed.
Currently the U.S. coronavirus death toll stands at 63,827, the highest number of any country in the world. In deaths per million, which Trump bragged are “very very strong,” the U.S. ranks number 16 out of 214 countries. Number one is the worst. So there are currently 198 countries that are doing a better job in the deaths per capita, or deaths per million, measurement.
On testing, which Trump also declared no one else has done a better job, which is a bald-faced lie, the U.S. ranks number 43 out of 214. Number one is the best.
President Trump is either outright lying or has no understanding of this basic mathematical measurement. But this isn’t just math, it’s literally life and death.
Watch:
Trump today: “Our death totals, our numbers, per million people, are really very, very strong. We’re very proud of the job we’ve done.” Via CSPAN pic.twitter.com/gOi7DIJIQX
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 30, 2020
Note: Numbers and ranks current as of time of publication, subject to change. All data via Worldometers.
