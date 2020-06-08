DONALD TRUMP IS RACIST
Internet Mocks Trump as White House Mulls Presidential Address on Race: ‘What’s Next, a Speech on Sexual Consent?’
As the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd enter their third week the White House is engaged in an internal debate over whether or not President Donald Trump should deliver an address to the nation on race and national unity. Americans on social media are having a blast mocking the idea. Many believe there is not a president less qualified to lecture the nation on race, given that many also believe this president is a white nationalist or white supremacist.
Given Trump’s bad behavior on a wide variety of topics, there are a wide variety of other equally bad opportunities, which many were only too pleased to point out.
This is like Harvey Weinstein giving a speech on how to behave in the workplace. https://t.co/XNUPItq9qI
— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) June 8, 2020
The guy who ran on racism is going to make a speech saying racism is bad? https://t.co/9oqAFKgZWe
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 7, 2020
What’s next, a Trump speech to the nation on sexual consent? https://t.co/2avfcsvjR3
— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) June 8, 2020
Followed by one on how to keep ones wedding vows.
— DemocratNYC (@democrat_nyc) June 8, 2020
That’d be like Hitler giving a speech on how much he loves the Jews
— Chris white (@ChrisWhite04) June 8, 2020
First line of the speech: “I’m the least racist president you’ll find”
— Mavin Peachy Skies 🍑 (@MavinPeachy) June 8, 2020
Things I need to hear in Trump’s race speech:
1. I apologize to the Central Park 5.
2. I apologize to President Obama for bitherism.
3. I apologize to black athletes I called SOBs.
4. I apologize to black countries I called “shitholes.”
5. I resign.https://t.co/ht6I4USDQv
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 8, 2020
He can’t wing it and no one in the WH can write it! Imagine Stephen Miller penning that one. https://t.co/H1bNcIUKF8
— HappyHarpy (@amanthat) June 8, 2020
Over/under number of times he utters the phrase “the blacks”. I say 3.
— Ryan Ciulla (@RyanACiulla) June 8, 2020
Your big race speech is going to be quite something.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 8, 2020
Too little too late. You can’t start a race war and then pretend to unite the country because you’re scared of your sinking poll numbers. https://t.co/H1EVfec85D
— Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) June 8, 2020
The Racist Is going to give a speech about race and unity. https://t.co/cTVpogKBPP
— Laura👠Marlin (@GiGicmka) June 8, 2020
Literally anybody else should be giving that speech https://t.co/gZ3dXGKGwj
— Jeremy Lagos (@Lagos_Jeremy) June 8, 2020
I hear it’ll be short. Just 14 words. https://t.co/TtaMZWATlr
— James Hesky (@JamesHesky) June 8, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
DONALD TRUMP IS RACIST
‘Fishing for White People’: Trump Ordered Plan From Sondland to ‘Fast Track’ Immigration by Europeans Into US
Last year President Donald Trump ordered his U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, to develop a plan that would “fast track” immigration by wealthy Europeans into the United States. It does not appear he ordered similar plans from any other ambassadors.
Sondland (photo, fourth from left) is now an embattled entity, having delivered damaging testimony confirming President Trump extorted a bribe from the President of Ukraine.
But when he first took over as Ambassador to the E.U., Sondland “started talking to subordinates about a need for more skilled and wealthy European immigrants in the United States,” The Washington Post reports.
Believing Sondland’s orders were “racially motivated,” U.S. diplomats that the E.U. mission “were unsettled by the idea.”
One said, “the way this was going to come off was that the United States is fishing for white people, while reducing opportunities for needier people to immigrate.”
That diplomat was correct – not only in how the efforts would be perceived, but in their motivation.
That’s because President Trump, immediately upon Sondland being confirmed and taking over in Europe, tasked him with “developing a proposal to ‘fast track’ immigration from the E.U.,” and ordered Ambassador Sondland to consult with Trump’s top immigration adviser, Stephen Miller, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Miller, a known white nationalist, has been at the center of Trump’s successful efforts to block all refugees from entering the U.S. He was also behind Trump’s Muslim ban, and Trump’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents. He called the latter a “simple decision.”
Image by U.S. Department of State via Flickr
DONALD TRUMP IS RACIST
Trump Acting Chief of Staff Admits President’s Tweets Seem Racist – Insists ‘That Doesn’t Mean It’s Racist’
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday that he understand why some people would view President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking a majority African-American district as racist.
In an interview that aired on CBS, host Margaret Brennan pressed Mulvaney about Trump’s recent attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who is black.
According to Mulvaney, Trump made the racist remark because Cummings spoke badly of the conditions at migrant detention facilities.
“Does the president speak hyperbolically? Absolutely,” Mulvaney said. “Have we seen this type of reaction from him before? Yes. And you will again because he pushes back, he fights back when he feels like he’s attacked. And what Mr. Cummings said this week was wrong.”
“You know, though, that this is a majority-black district,” Brennan pointed out. “The president calls it rat infested. He says no human being would live there. Do you understand that that is offensive to the Americans who do live there?”
“I understand that everything that Donald Trump says is offensive to some people,” Mulvaney snapped.
“This is being preceived as racist,” Brennan interrupted. “Do you understand why?”
“I understand why but that doesn’t mean that it’s racist,” Mulvaney insisted. “The president is pushing back against what he sees is wrong. It’s what he’s done in the past and he’ll continue to do it in the future.”
Watch the video below from CBS.
DONALD TRUMP IS RACIST
‘It’s Not Even Veiled Racism’: Trump Blistered for Bigoted Attack on Elijah Cummings
On Saturday, President Donald Trump blasted House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) for criticizing his border patrol policy, blasting his home district in Baltimore as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and a “very dangerous & filthy place” where “no human being would want to live” and suggesting it should be stripped of federal funding. Cummings’ district is actually above average in median income and education, but over 59 percent of its population is black, as is Cummings himself, so naturally Trump would assume it is filthy and impoverished.
In conversation with CNN’s Jessica Dean on Saturday, Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery sharply criticized Trump for his ongoing bigotry.
“Wesley this is an American president calling an American city ‘disgusting,’” said Dean. “It’s also a president who attacked four congresswomen because he said they didn’t love their country. What do you make of this rant this morning, these tweets?”
“First of all, as you noted, the president of the United States just very recently said, if you don’t love America, you can get out. You can go back to where you came from,” said Lowery. “I forget what European country his ancestors immigrated from not too many generations ago, or which country Melania is from, but perhaps the president can go back there if he doesn’t like Baltimore.”
“That said … this is exhausting,” said Lowery. “It’s clearly a not even veiled racism, that Elijah Cummings, a prominent black member of Congress, is not allowed to criticize what experts are calling concentration camps at our southern border, because he happens to represent an inner city? Racism is not always about the intent of the speaker, although I think the president knows what he’s doing here. It’s about what the listener hears, right? So what they see is this black congressman who the president is saying, ‘This person is corrupt, they are angry, they run a crime, rodent-infested city,’ and what that says to his supporters is, ‘Oh, yeah, we don’t have to listen to that guy. He’s the worst of black America. He plays on every stereotype of black men and women.’”
“It’s exhausting to be a black person who has to show up time and time again, hear this racist vitriol from the president of the United States, feel like you’re not welcome in this nation, and then have to explain it in all these kind of earnest fashions — is it really racist, or technically is it?” said Lowery. “Where for so many people on these issues, you read tweets like that and you either know in your gut or your heart what’s being said or you want to play a semantic game. And I think that does — it’s really a point of demarcation in the divide in our country.”
Watch below:
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
New Trump Appointee Says US Is in the Grips of a ‘Homo-Empire’ Pushing a ‘Tyrannical LGBT Agenda’
- COWARDS3 days ago
57 Buffalo Cops Resign From Response Team to Support Suspended Officers Who Pushed Down Elderly Man
- 'ETHICS PROGRAM HAS BEEN RAZED TO THE GROUND'2 days ago
Online Database Has 426 Videos of Police Attacking George Floyd Protestors
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST3 days ago
Trump Says It’s a ‘Great Day’ for George Floyd as He Brags About Jobs Report – Black Unemployment Increased to 10 Year High
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST2 days ago
Trump Retweets Glenn Beck Video Attacking George Floyd’s Character — Hours After Calling It a ‘Great Day’ for Floyd
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS2 days ago
Texas GOP Leaders Call George Floyd’s Death a Hoax and MLK a Monkey
- AWESOME!2 days ago
The U.S. Marine Corps Will No Longer Allow Racist Confederate Flags at Their Bases
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'2 days ago
Fox News Displays Chart Showing That Killing Black People Is Good For The Stock Market