White House Mulling Over Trump Delivering an Address to the Nation on ‘Race and Unity’ After Church Photo-Op Fail: CNN

The White House is desperately searching for ways to move on from mistakes President Donald Trump has made in dealing with the Black Lives Matter protests that have been going on for the past two weeks, reported CNN. The way they think they can win people back is by having the white president lecture people on race.

This week, in response to a report that he was rushed to the White House bunker for protection or an “inspection,” Trump cleared the DC streets with chemical agents so he could do a photo-op with a Bible in front of St. John’s Church across from the White House. He was bashed for the move by the church’s Bishop as a result. The following day, Trump went to the memorial for John Paul II, only to be ripped by Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

“I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree,” said Archbishop Gregory in a statement moments before Trump arrived.

“And the rest of the week continued on a downward spiral, as protests across the country grew and Trump faced an onslaught of well-known conservatives, generals and former Trump administration officials who excoriated his response and called for new leadership come November,” CNN reported.

The comment was first made by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who said, “I believe you’re going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail. And I would ask you maybe to reserve judgment until after that time.”

In the past, Trump’s comments on race have gotten him in trouble. During the Charlottesville, Virginia protests, he claimed that there were “very fine people on both sides,” meaning the Black protesters were equal to the white supremacists and neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us.”

Read the full report at CNN.com.