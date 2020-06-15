News
GOP Rep. Declares He Has ‘Wuhan Flu’ – Downplays Deadly Coronavirus by Saying ‘Only Bad Thing’ Is ‘Can’t Taste Bacon’
A Republican Congressman just announced he and his family have COVID-19, which he called the “Wuhan Flu,” a disparaging as well as inaccurate moniker for the deadly coronavirus that has killed nearly 118,000 Americans to date.
“I wanted to let you know that all 3 members of our household: Wrenzie, our son Lucas, and I all have the Wuhan Flu. We are all on the mend and doing fine,” Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina said on Facebook.
“Lucas got it last Sunday,” writes Rep. Rice, who co-sponsored a bill to kill ObamaCare. “He was tested on Tuesday and received the results Friday. By Wednesday he had gotten really sick with a high fever and really bad cough. He turned the corner Saturday, and did not have fever yesterday. He’s still weak but getting stronger- moving around and eating a little.”
Rice says his bout with COVID-19 lasted just four days – he does not say he was tested. “The only bad thing is I have completely lost sense of taste and smell” Rice says. “CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!”
His wife, he notes, is in worse shape than he is but “hasn’t quit moving.”
Curiously, he says “our household is DONE WITH CORONAVIRUS! We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you all again,” despite his son first appearing ill just “last Sunday.”
Rice is the eighth member of Congress to announce they have been infected.
The Only Family Member to Turn on Donald Trump Is About to Publish a Tell-All Book
Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, is slated to publish a tell-all book over the summer that is expected to detail how she leaked her grandfather’s tax documents to the New York Times.
According to the Daily Beast, Fred Trump Jr.’s daughter will release her book Too Much And Never Enough Au
“One of the most explosive revelations Mary will detail in the book, according to people familiar with the matter, is how she played a critical role helping The New York Times print startling revelations about Trump’s taxes, including how he was involved in “fraudulent” tax schemes and had received more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real-estate empire,” said the Beast.
The book intends to involve a conversation with Trump’s sister, a former federal judge, Maryanne Trump Barry. It will “contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” the report said.
Fred Trump Jr. was the heir apparent to the Trump family fortune and the real estate empire, but he ultimately turned his back on the family business. He later died due to complications from his alcoholism.
What led Fred Trump Jr. into alcoholism is also revealed in the book, alleging that Donald and his father contributed to the death and neglected him during important stages of his addiction.
The president confessed in 2019 that he pressured his brother over his career choices, and he regretted it.
“I do regret having put pressure on him,” Trump told The Washington Post. The family business “was just something he was never going to want” to do.
“It was just not his thing. .?.? I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it. That would be the biggest mistake. .?.?.There was sort of a double pressure put on him,” Trump said.
In the family court battle over money, once the senior Trump died, the president was accused of “procured by fraud and undue influence.” And that Maryanne and Robert Barry killed medical benefits to his nephew’s child with cerebral palsy.
“The move, the family said at the time, was payback for Mary and Fred the 3rd’s challenge to the will,” recalled the Daily Beast.
It was the court battle that gave Mary access to the Trump family tax documents.
“My aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves,” Mary Trump said about Donald Trump and his siblings in a 2000 interview. “I’m sure they are not.”
Read the full report from the Daily Beast.
Internet Celebrates #BestPresidentEver Obama by Making Posts Honoring 44th President Trend on Trump’s Birthday
It’s President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday but on social media former President Barack Obama is the one being celebrated.
On Twitter, the top trending topics include #BestPresidentEver, which is number one and almost entirely comprised of tweets about Barack Obama.
“President Trump celebrates 74th birthday” is number two.
“President Obama” is number three. “Mr. President,” mostly praise for Obama or attacks on Donald Trump, is number four.
#RampGate, relating to Trump having to be helped to walk down a ramp after he delivered the West Point commencement address in number seven.
“People are expressing their appreciation for former president Barack Obama,” is number nine.
#TrumpIsUnwell comes in at number 10.
And #ObamaDayJune14th is number 11.
A few examples:
Today is Yo Day!!!! Love you #44 and miss You!!! #BestPresidentEver #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/gO3uyjKNwN
— MeShellTheBell (@MeShellTheBell1) June 14, 2020
#BestPresidentEver walks the ramp with ease and grace — and going up. #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/EtZd3KJI7V
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 14, 2020
GM everybody-
I hear it’s #ObamaDayJune14th ??
President Obama, a man of integrity and inspiration that believed in building bridges, not walls. #HappyBirthdayTrump pic.twitter.com/DaISEuF0ev
— Debbie (@Dangchick1) June 14, 2020
President Obama can win elections without cheating.#ObamaDay #ObamaDidEverythingBetter #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/rSRMTGRw8R
— ?Robyn (@rsmale) June 14, 2020
Impossible to pick just one @PeteSouza photo of my President. @BarackObama encompassed everything a leader should: strength, compassion, clarity, accountability, affability, humility.#ObamaDayJune14th #ObamaAppreciationDay #ObamaDay #BarackObamaDay #BarackObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/VOV92AW9Ft
— Dr. Lara Carlson (@DrLaraCarlson) June 14, 2020
Forever First Family #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/p4NhJMPFN7
— TV One (@tvonetv) June 14, 2020
Video Purportedly Shows White Woman Setting Wendy’s on Fire at Scene of Rayshard Brooks Killing
A video released on Twitter early Sunday morning is said to show a white woman at the scene of a fire at an Atlanta Wendy’s.
According to media reports, the Wendy’s where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed by police was set on fire during Saturday night’s protests.
KHOU reported that the Wendy’s blaze began as a dumpster fire before spreading to the restaurant.
Video shared on social media, purportedly shows a white woman contributing to the fire inside the restaurant.
“Look at white girl trying to set shit on fire,” someone narrating the video says. “Look at white girl trying to burn down a Wendy’s.”
“This wasn’t us,” he adds. “This wasn’t us.”
Watch the video below.
“Look at white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s. This wasn’t us. This wasn’t us!” #AtlantaRiot #AtlantaProtest #atlanta pic.twitter.com/S4UxjMZXtG
— ??Maggie VandenBerghe ?? (@FogCityMidge) June 14, 2020
