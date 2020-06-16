News
Busted: Four Congressmen Cashed in on the Half-Trillion-Dollar Loan Program They Helped Create
According to a report from Politico, at least four members of Congress and their families cashed in on the multi-billion small business loan program set up to support companies hammered by the shut down during the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As the report notes, they might not be the only ones.
According to the Politico report, “It’s a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have acknowledged close ties to companies that have received loans from the program — businesses that are either run by their families or employ their spouse as a senior executive.”
The report notes the four include two Democrats and two Republicans including Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) who owns several auto dealerships, body shops and car washes, and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), “whose family owns multiple farms and equipment suppliers across the Midwest.”
The Democrats on the list include Rep. Susie Lee from Nevada, “whose husband is CEO of a regional casino developer, and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell of Florida, whose husband is a senior executive at a restaurant chain that has since returned the loan.”
The report notes that there are likely more lawmakers who took advantage of the program, but because Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is refusing to reveal recipients it may be a long time before others are exposed.
“Democrats have tried to pry free the list of recipients. But their push in the House to require disclosure of at least some companies was blocked on the floor late last month by Republicans — including Williams and Hartzler, who voted against the bill. Lee and Powell joined all Democrats in supporting it. All four lawmakers have previously voted in favor of the small-business program,” Politico reports.
According to Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) who wrote the bill, “This is the largest distributor of taxpayer money in human history, and we need to ensure taxpayers know where it’s going,” before adding, his bill “was not written to expose members of Congress, because frankly I expected members of Congress to be forthright and transparent to begin with.”
Politico goes on to report, “Spokespeople for Williams and Hartzler declined to say how much money was provided under the loans to the privately held companies lawmakers own. Full House Resorts, of which Lee’s husband is the president and CEO, received $5.6 million, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Fiesta Restaurant Group, which employs Mucarsel Powell’s husband as a senior executive, received $15 million before returning it in full.”
You can read more here.
News
GOP Rep. Declares He Has ‘Wuhan Flu’ – Downplays Deadly Coronavirus by Saying ‘Only Bad Thing’ Is ‘Can’t Taste Bacon’
A Republican Congressman just announced he and his family have COVID-19, which he called the “Wuhan Flu,” a disparaging as well as inaccurate moniker for the deadly coronavirus that has killed nearly 118,000 Americans to date.
“I wanted to let you know that all 3 members of our household: Wrenzie, our son Lucas, and I all have the Wuhan Flu. We are all on the mend and doing fine,” Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina said on Facebook.
“Lucas got it last Sunday,” writes Rep. Rice, who co-sponsored a bill to kill ObamaCare. “He was tested on Tuesday and received the results Friday. By Wednesday he had gotten really sick with a high fever and really bad cough. He turned the corner Saturday, and did not have fever yesterday. He’s still weak but getting stronger- moving around and eating a little.”
Rice says his bout with COVID-19 lasted just four days – he does not say he was tested. “The only bad thing is I have completely lost sense of taste and smell” Rice says. “CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!”
His wife, he notes, is in worse shape than he is but “hasn’t quit moving.”
Curiously, he says “our household is DONE WITH CORONAVIRUS! We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you all again,” despite his son first appearing ill just “last Sunday.”
Rice is the eighth member of Congress to announce they have been infected.
News
The Only Family Member to Turn on Donald Trump Is About to Publish a Tell-All Book
Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, is slated to publish a tell-all book over the summer that is expected to detail how she leaked her grandfather’s tax documents to the New York Times.
According to the Daily Beast, Fred Trump Jr.’s daughter will release her book Too Much And Never Enough Au
“One of the most explosive revelations Mary will detail in the book, according to people familiar with the matter, is how she played a critical role helping The New York Times print startling revelations about Trump’s taxes, including how he was involved in “fraudulent” tax schemes and had received more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real-estate empire,” said the Beast.
The book intends to involve a conversation with Trump’s sister, a former federal judge, Maryanne Trump Barry. It will “contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” the report said.
Fred Trump Jr. was the heir apparent to the Trump family fortune and the real estate empire, but he ultimately turned his back on the family business. He later died due to complications from his alcoholism.
What led Fred Trump Jr. into alcoholism is also revealed in the book, alleging that Donald and his father contributed to the death and neglected him during important stages of his addiction.
The president confessed in 2019 that he pressured his brother over his career choices, and he regretted it.
“I do regret having put pressure on him,” Trump told The Washington Post. The family business “was just something he was never going to want” to do.
“It was just not his thing. .?.? I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it. That would be the biggest mistake. .?.?.There was sort of a double pressure put on him,” Trump said.
In the family court battle over money, once the senior Trump died, the president was accused of “procured by fraud and undue influence.” And that Maryanne and Robert Barry killed medical benefits to his nephew’s child with cerebral palsy.
“The move, the family said at the time, was payback for Mary and Fred the 3rd’s challenge to the will,” recalled the Daily Beast.
It was the court battle that gave Mary access to the Trump family tax documents.
“My aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves,” Mary Trump said about Donald Trump and his siblings in a 2000 interview. “I’m sure they are not.”
Read the full report from the Daily Beast.
News
Internet Celebrates #BestPresidentEver Obama by Making Posts Honoring 44th President Trend on Trump’s Birthday
It’s President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday but on social media former President Barack Obama is the one being celebrated.
On Twitter, the top trending topics include #BestPresidentEver, which is number one and almost entirely comprised of tweets about Barack Obama.
“President Trump celebrates 74th birthday” is number two.
“President Obama” is number three. “Mr. President,” mostly praise for Obama or attacks on Donald Trump, is number four.
#RampGate, relating to Trump having to be helped to walk down a ramp after he delivered the West Point commencement address in number seven.
“People are expressing their appreciation for former president Barack Obama,” is number nine.
#TrumpIsUnwell comes in at number 10.
And #ObamaDayJune14th is number 11.
A few examples:
Today is Yo Day!!!! Love you #44 and miss You!!! #BestPresidentEver #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/gO3uyjKNwN
— MeShellTheBell (@MeShellTheBell1) June 14, 2020
#BestPresidentEver walks the ramp with ease and grace — and going up. #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/EtZd3KJI7V
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 14, 2020
GM everybody-
I hear it’s #ObamaDayJune14th ??
President Obama, a man of integrity and inspiration that believed in building bridges, not walls. #HappyBirthdayTrump pic.twitter.com/DaISEuF0ev
— Debbie (@Dangchick1) June 14, 2020
President Obama can win elections without cheating.#ObamaDay #ObamaDidEverythingBetter #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/rSRMTGRw8R
— ?Robyn (@rsmale) June 14, 2020
Impossible to pick just one @PeteSouza photo of my President. @BarackObama encompassed everything a leader should: strength, compassion, clarity, accountability, affability, humility.#ObamaDayJune14th #ObamaAppreciationDay #ObamaDay #BarackObamaDay #BarackObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/VOV92AW9Ft
— Dr. Lara Carlson (@DrLaraCarlson) June 14, 2020
Forever First Family #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/p4NhJMPFN7
— TV One (@tvonetv) June 14, 2020
