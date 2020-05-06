SO MUCH FOR THE CELEBRATION
Watch: Trump Celebrates National Nurses Day by Berating a Nurse for Saying She’s Been Using the Same Mask for Weeks
President Donald Trump appeared disgruntled on Wednesday after a nurse volunteered that supplies of PPE are low in some areas and she has been forced to re-use her mask for weeks. Despite evidence to the contrary Trump recently has declared success in the nation’s battle to restock what were low to non-existent supplies of personal protective equipment.
Speaking with a group of nurses in the Oval Office gathered to celebrate National Nurses Day a reporter asked if they had enough PPE.
One, which Bloomberg News called a “volunteer nurse” from New York state, said he did.
But Sophia Thomas, who works at the Daughters of Charity Health System in New Orleans said supplies of PPE are “sporadic” but “manageable.”
“I’ve been using my N95 mask for a few weeks now,” Thomas said, noting that “we’re nurses” and “we do what we have to do” to do the best “for our patients” and “to get the job done.”
Thomas is president of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners, so would know, likely better than most.
At no time was she negative and at one point, when asked if they had been tested for COVID-19 she said “yes,” and, “we would never do anything to harm our president.”
As Thomas spoke, President Trump looked down at his desk, grimaced, and made several faces showing he was increasingly displeased.
“Sporadic for you,” he said, berating her. “But not sporadic for other people.”
Thomas at that point was forced to agree.
“I’ve heard that they are loaded up with gowns now,” Trump said.
“I’ve heard we have tremendous supply to almost all places,” Trump insisted. “Tremendous supply.”
The President went on, as he repeatedly has done, to blame “the last administration” for “empty cupboards” and “empty shelves.”
Watch:
At an event marking National Nurse Day at the Oval Office, Pres. Trump told a nurse he’s “heard the opposite” when she said the availability of personal protective gear has been “sporadic”
“Sporadic for you,” he said https://t.co/yR3ttA4W2g pic.twitter.com/GwgPJ7Yd92
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2020
