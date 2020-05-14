News
Trump Loses Bid to Toss Out Emoluments Case
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has just rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to have an emoluments clause case thrown out.
The court ruled 9-6 against the President and in favor of Attorneys General from Maryland and Washington, D.C.
The ruling keeps the case alive, allowing it to continue.
Now: US appeals court keeps ’emoluments’ case alive against Trump //// ‘Congress and the Supreme Court have severely limited our ability
to grant the extraordinary relief the President seeks’ https://t.co/sFvQKfDYN4 pic.twitter.com/YCfbhThoJf
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 14, 2020
The ruling is here.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Trump White House Blocked Release of CDC Guidelines on How to Handle Coronavirus Resurgence After Re-Opening
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created guidance for states and localities on how to handle the anticipated resurgence of coronavirus cases once those areas re-open. The Trump White House blocked its release.
The guidance, as the Associated Press reports, “offered recommendations to help communities decide when to shut facilities down again during future flareups of COVID-19.”
It also calls for a “coordinated national response” to re-opening to “help Americans re-enter civic life,” and gave this warning: “Coordination across state and local jurisdictions is critical.”
The Trump White House, with an ever-growing focus on re-opening immediately nationwide, is opposed to those policies.
The White House also altered recommendations made by CDC epidemiologists to make them less stringent.
For example, the White House’s plan advises in phase 2 of re-opening that non-essential travel can be resumed after 28 days. The CDC plan calls for mere “consideration” of non-essential travel resumption in phase 2, and only after 42 days.
The AP report comes one week after revealing the CDC had also developed guidelines to help restaurants, stores, houses of worship, and other businesses re-open safely. The Trump White House banned its release.
After the AP’s report the White House claimed the documents it blocked were drafts and not approved for release. But the AP obtained emails revealing CDC Director Robert Redfield had approved the documents.
The White House subsequently said it would allow portions to be released. It has not.
On Tuesday U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) blasted Director Redfield for the delay.
Redfield told Murphy the guidance would be available “soon.”
“‘Soon’ isn’t terribly helpful,” Sen. Murphy replied.
Several states are set to reopen but do not yet have CDC guidelines on how to do so. Asked about when states will get guidance, CDC director Robert Redfield only offers “soon.”
“‘Soon’ isn’t terribly helpful,” replies Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT pic.twitter.com/gsM1adSLqM
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) May 12, 2020
News
‘Why Are We Losing Everywhere?’ Trump Thinks His Re-Election Is Circling the Drain — and Wants to Replace His Team
On Monday, writing for Vanity Fair, Gabriel Sherman detailed how President Donald Trump fears his re-election campaign is headed for defeat — and wants to shake up his campaign team.
“The swing state polls are horrific,” said a Republican privy to the campaign’s internal numbers. A White House staffer said, “This is what should worry the campaign: Biden is in his basement and he’s beating Trump. If I were Biden, the lesson I would learn is: Shut the f*ck up and let Trump go out there and destroy himself.”
“Seeking to change the trajectory of the race, Trump is now discussing a shake-up to his campaign leadership, three sources close to the White House told me,” wrote Sherman. “Two sources said Trump has told people he wants to install 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in a senior role. ‘Trump’s feeling is, ‘why are we losing everywhere?’ The president is sick of it,’ another former West Wing official said. According to a source, Lewandowski has told Trump that the RNC doesn’t grasp how dire the polls are. ‘Corey thinks the GOP isn’t solid on fundamentals. He says the campaign and the party spend time sending out press releases bragging about how well they’re doing,’ the former official said.”
Trump also is increasingly fed up with Brad Parscale (photo), the former digital strategist who currently runs the Trump campaign.
“Trump and campaign manager Brad Parscale’s relationship has been fraying for weeks, sources said,” wrote Sherman. “Trump was said to be annoyed last month about a largely positive profile of Parscale in the New York Times Magazine. Trump had already been irked by Parscale because of the talk that Parscale, a former website designer from San Antonio, had made millions of dollars through his companies from Trump’s campaigns and bought a Ferrari.” Last month, Trump reportedly even threatened to sue Parscale over his dropping poll numbers.
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh has pushed back sharply on all these reports, telling Sherman in an email, “Literally none of this is true.”
You can read more here.
News
‘Don’t Ask Me Ask China’: Trump Gets Angry and Storms Off After Reporter Asks Why He Sees Testing as a ‘Global Competition’
President Donald Trump resumed holding an afternoon coronavirus press conference on Monday, but ended it after a reporter asked why he sees testing as a global competition if Americans are still dying. Trump grew immediately agitated, told her to “ask China,” and ended the press conference after skipping over another reporter.
“Why does that matter?” a CBS News reporter asked, referring to coronavirus testing. “Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”
“Well they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” Trump replied, irritated, stressing “China.”
“Don’t ask me, ask China that question.”
The President then tried to take a question from another reporter, but the reporter Weijia Jiang, who describes herself as a “Chinese born West Virginian,” pressed on.
“Sir, why are you saying that to me? Specifically?” she asked.
“I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question.”
Trump then called on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. As she approached the mic, Trump waved her off, and chose another reporter.
Collins, fighting to ask her question, said, “But you pointed to me.”
“Next, next please,” Trump said.
“OK. Ladies and gentlemen,” Trump announced. “Thank you very much. Appreciate it.”
Then the President, with a grimace on his face, turned around and stormed off.
After getting into an argument with CBS’ Weijia Jiang over what he called a “nasty question”, Trump abruptly ends the press conference and refuses to answer a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins (who he called on) pic.twitter.com/yAQdfMcirF
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) May 11, 2020
