Texas Has Highest One-Day Death Toll 2 Weeks After Re-Opening – Gyms Set to Open as Gov. Says COVID-19 ‘Leveling Off’
Texas health officials on Thursday reported both the state’s highest one-day coronavirus death toll, and the state’s highest number of new COVID-19 cases. Those devastating results come two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state to re-open on May 1.
Despite a steady upward trajectory Gov. Abbott says the rate of COVID-19 cases is “leveling off” and hinted other business might be allowed to re-open soon. He is allowing gyms to re-open Monday.
“The new cases Thursday marked the seventh day in a row that Texas saw more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, bringing the total number of known cases to 43,851,” the Statesman reports. The governor has increased testing, which accounts for some of the increase in new cases – but not the increase in deaths.
“On May 1, the governor allowed restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls in most counties to reopen with 25% occupancy. As of last week, barber shops and salons could reopen with distancing and hygiene requirements,” the Statesman adds.
Abbott had admitted in a private call with lawmakers that re-opening the state “will lead to an increase and spread.”
On Thursday the Texas Republican governor eschewed the record-breaking death toll and number of cases.
“Well, I’ve got to tell you—remember some of the early models that predicted these dire outcomes for the state of Texas?” Abbott asked a KBTX reporter, saying the projections “just never panned out.”
“So what we look at is the real data about what’s taking place, and here’s the fact: the fact is that the growth rate of COVID-19 in the state of Texas is leveling off.” That’s false when it comes to new cases.
Abbott has chosen to use COVID-19 hospitalizations as the metric that “really matters,” but under his watch Texas has repeatedly been the state with the most uninsured residents. The uninsured are far less likely to be hospitalized.
Abbott also said that for Texas bars and daycare centers he is “looking forward to making an announcement on Monday.”
Trump Loses Bid to Toss Out Emoluments Case
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has just rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to have an emoluments clause case thrown out.
The court ruled 9-6 against the President and in favor of Attorneys General from Maryland and Washington, D.C.
The ruling keeps the case alive, allowing it to continue.
Now: US appeals court keeps ’emoluments’ case alive against Trump //// ‘Congress and the Supreme Court have severely limited our ability
to grant the extraordinary relief the President seeks’ https://t.co/sFvQKfDYN4 pic.twitter.com/YCfbhThoJf
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 14, 2020
The ruling is here.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trump White House Blocked Release of CDC Guidelines on How to Handle Coronavirus Resurgence After Re-Opening
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created guidance for states and localities on how to handle the anticipated resurgence of coronavirus cases once those areas re-open. The Trump White House blocked its release.
The guidance, as the Associated Press reports, “offered recommendations to help communities decide when to shut facilities down again during future flareups of COVID-19.”
It also calls for a “coordinated national response” to re-opening to “help Americans re-enter civic life,” and gave this warning: “Coordination across state and local jurisdictions is critical.”
The Trump White House, with an ever-growing focus on re-opening immediately nationwide, is opposed to those policies.
The White House also altered recommendations made by CDC epidemiologists to make them less stringent.
For example, the White House’s plan advises in phase 2 of re-opening that non-essential travel can be resumed after 28 days. The CDC plan calls for mere “consideration” of non-essential travel resumption in phase 2, and only after 42 days.
The AP report comes one week after revealing the CDC had also developed guidelines to help restaurants, stores, houses of worship, and other businesses re-open safely. The Trump White House banned its release.
After the AP’s report the White House claimed the documents it blocked were drafts and not approved for release. But the AP obtained emails revealing CDC Director Robert Redfield had approved the documents.
The White House subsequently said it would allow portions to be released. It has not.
On Tuesday U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) blasted Director Redfield for the delay.
Redfield told Murphy the guidance would be available “soon.”
“‘Soon’ isn’t terribly helpful,” Sen. Murphy replied.
Several states are set to reopen but do not yet have CDC guidelines on how to do so. Asked about when states will get guidance, CDC director Robert Redfield only offers “soon.”
“‘Soon’ isn’t terribly helpful,” replies Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT pic.twitter.com/gsM1adSLqM
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) May 12, 2020
‘Why Are We Losing Everywhere?’ Trump Thinks His Re-Election Is Circling the Drain — and Wants to Replace His Team
On Monday, writing for Vanity Fair, Gabriel Sherman detailed how President Donald Trump fears his re-election campaign is headed for defeat — and wants to shake up his campaign team.
“The swing state polls are horrific,” said a Republican privy to the campaign’s internal numbers. A White House staffer said, “This is what should worry the campaign: Biden is in his basement and he’s beating Trump. If I were Biden, the lesson I would learn is: Shut the f*ck up and let Trump go out there and destroy himself.”
“Seeking to change the trajectory of the race, Trump is now discussing a shake-up to his campaign leadership, three sources close to the White House told me,” wrote Sherman. “Two sources said Trump has told people he wants to install 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in a senior role. ‘Trump’s feeling is, ‘why are we losing everywhere?’ The president is sick of it,’ another former West Wing official said. According to a source, Lewandowski has told Trump that the RNC doesn’t grasp how dire the polls are. ‘Corey thinks the GOP isn’t solid on fundamentals. He says the campaign and the party spend time sending out press releases bragging about how well they’re doing,’ the former official said.”
Trump also is increasingly fed up with Brad Parscale (photo), the former digital strategist who currently runs the Trump campaign.
“Trump and campaign manager Brad Parscale’s relationship has been fraying for weeks, sources said,” wrote Sherman. “Trump was said to be annoyed last month about a largely positive profile of Parscale in the New York Times Magazine. Trump had already been irked by Parscale because of the talk that Parscale, a former website designer from San Antonio, had made millions of dollars through his companies from Trump’s campaigns and bought a Ferrari.” Last month, Trump reportedly even threatened to sue Parscale over his dropping poll numbers.
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh has pushed back sharply on all these reports, telling Sherman in an email, “Literally none of this is true.”
You can read more here.
