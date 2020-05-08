HE LITERALLY COULDN'T CARE LESS
‘They Made the Choice to Come Here’: White House Defends Trump Not Wearing a Mask as He Meets WWII Vets for VE Day
“They made the choice to come here because they’ve chosen to put their nation first.”
The White House is suggesting that service to country and putting “nation first” includes World War II veterans risking their lives to “be with their Commander in Chief” who continues to not wear a face mask or observe social distancing guidelines.
President Donald Trump Friday morning attended a celebration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day, marking Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender to Allied Forces in 1945.
Trump, as usual, refused to wear a mask, despite walking right past several World War II veterans there to celebrate what was then believed to be the end of fascism three-quarters of a century ago.
“Well this President is regularly tested,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters less than two hours after a staffer for Vice President Pence tested positive for coronavirus. Trump’s personal valet also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
“This president will make the decision as to whether to wear a mask or not,” she added.
“I can tell you that those veterans are protected,” McEnany continued, not explaining how they are protected, especially since people over 65 are both especially susceptible to coronavirus and the coronavirus is more deadly among older populations.
“They made the choice to come here because they’ve chosen to put their nation first,” McEnany said. “They wanted to be with their Commander in Chief on this momentous day, and, it was their choice to come here and I can tell you the President always puts the safety of our veterans first and the American people first.”
Watch:
McEnany on if Trump considered wearing a mask around World War 2 veterans: “This president will make the decision as to whether to wear a mask or not … they made the choice to come here … they wanted to be with their Commander in Chief on this momentous day.” pic.twitter.com/E3HjTvgQ3L
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Defense Secretary Has ‘No Say’: Purge at the Pentagon Begins as Trump Moves to ‘Replace and Remove’ Non-Loyalists
- SO MUCH FOR THE CELEBRATION2 days ago
Watch: Trump Celebrates National Nurses Day by Berating a Nurse for Saying She’s Been Using the Same Mask for Weeks
- SO MUCH FOR THE RULE OF LAW21 hours ago
‘They’re Scum’: Angry Trump Goes on Oval Office Rant Accusing Obama DOJ of ‘Treason’ as Barr Drops Flynn Prosecution
- News1 day ago
Trump ‘Upset’ Upon Learning His Personal Valet Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus
- IT'S THE LEAST THEY CAN DO – LITERALLY1 day ago
‘Never See the Light of Day’: Trump Blocks CDC From Releasing Guidelines on Safely Re-Opening Public Spaces Like Restaurants and Schools
- WTH?1 day ago
Gun-Waving SUV Driver Crashed Car Into Group Paying Tribute to Pennsylvania Nurses and Healthcare Workers
- THE 'DO AS I SAY AND NOT AS I DO' PRESIDENCY1 day ago
All White House Officials Will Now Wear Masks When Close to Trump After President ‘Not Happy’ His Valet Tested Positive
- PERFECT METAPHOR3 hours ago
Watch: Mike Pence Caught on Hot Mic Asking if He Can Carry Empty PPE Boxes Into a Nursing Home ‘For the Camera’