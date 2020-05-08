‘They Made the Choice to Come Here’: White House Defends Trump Not Wearing a Mask as He Meets WWII Vets for VE Day

“They made the choice to come here because they’ve chosen to put their nation first.”

The White House is suggesting that service to country and putting “nation first” includes World War II veterans risking their lives to “be with their Commander in Chief” who continues to not wear a face mask or observe social distancing guidelines.

President Donald Trump Friday morning attended a celebration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day, marking Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender to Allied Forces in 1945.

Trump, as usual, refused to wear a mask, despite walking right past several World War II veterans there to celebrate what was then believed to be the end of fascism three-quarters of a century ago.

“Well this President is regularly tested,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters less than two hours after a staffer for Vice President Pence tested positive for coronavirus. Trump’s personal valet also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

“This president will make the decision as to whether to wear a mask or not,” she added.

“I can tell you that those veterans are protected,” McEnany continued, not explaining how they are protected, especially since people over 65 are both especially susceptible to coronavirus and the coronavirus is more deadly among older populations.

“They made the choice to come here because they’ve chosen to put their nation first,” McEnany said. “They wanted to be with their Commander in Chief on this momentous day, and, it was their choice to come here and I can tell you the President always puts the safety of our veterans first and the American people first.”

