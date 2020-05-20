Supreme Court Blocks House From Accessing Secret Mueller Grand Jury Materials – Possibly Until After Election

Once again the U.S. Supreme Court has granted President Donald Trump his request, this time agreeing to block the U.S. House of Representatives from being given access to the secret grand jury materials from the Mueller probe into Russia’s attack on the U.S. election and any part Trump and his team might have played.

The nation’s top court granted the President his request, at least for now, giving Trump time to appeal a lower court’s ruling that bthe DOJ must hand over the documents, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month the Trump administration asked the Court to block the ruling.

The DOJ argued it would suffer “irreparable harm” if the high court did not grant its request to not have to hand the material over to Congress.

But The New York Times notes the Supreme Court justices could just have protected the President’s re-election.

“The court’s order,” The Times reports, “could mean that the full report will not be made available before the 2020 election.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.