COMPLIANT COURT
Supreme Court Blocks House From Accessing Secret Mueller Grand Jury Materials – Possibly Until After Election
Once again the U.S. Supreme Court has granted President Donald Trump his request, this time agreeing to block the U.S. House of Representatives from being given access to the secret grand jury materials from the Mueller probe into Russia’s attack on the U.S. election and any part Trump and his team might have played.
The nation’s top court granted the President his request, at least for now, giving Trump time to appeal a lower court’s ruling that bthe DOJ must hand over the documents, according to Reuters.
Earlier this month the Trump administration asked the Court to block the ruling.
The DOJ argued it would suffer “irreparable harm” if the high court did not grant its request to not have to hand the material over to Congress.
But The New York Times notes the Supreme Court justices could just have protected the President’s re-election.
“The court’s order,” The Times reports, “could mean that the full report will not be made available before the 2020 election.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- PANDEMIC PIZZA?1 day ago
Trump Plan to Dine With GOP Senators Sparks Hilarious Responses to Memo Announcing ‘Buffet Will Open Early’
- 'OWNING THE LIBS'1 day ago
CNN Host Blasts Trump and Exposes the Real Reason He Claimed to Take Hydroxychloroquine
- GRIFTERS1 day ago
Trump and Family Lose Bid to Have ‘Ugly Pyramid Scheme’ Class Action Lawsuit Put on Hold: Report
- OPINION2 days ago
Not Just Dog Walking – IG Trump Fired Had ‘Mostly Completed’ a Report on ‘Fast Track’ of Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘A Political Coup’: Legal Experts Warn of Politicization as Barr Bypasses DC Prosecutors, Installs Hand-Picked Attorney
- NO MASK NO SERVICE1 day ago
Costco Customer Refuses to Wear a Mask Because He’s ‘Not a Sheep’ and ‘Woke Up in a Free Country’ – Gets Kicked Out
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Barr Blasted for Wrongly Suggesting Obama and Biden Abused Their Power, Had ‘Level of Involvement’ in Russia Probe
- GASLIGHTING AMERICA2 days ago
White House Issues Letter From Trump’s Doctor on His Taking Hydroxychloroquine That Doesn’t Actually Say He’s Taking It